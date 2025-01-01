Nathan R. Menard
Overview
Nate focuses his practice at the intersection of environmental and energy law. Prior to joining Hunton, Nate served as legal advisor to a Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) where he provided counsel on legal issues that arose before the Commission, with a particular focus on environmental and permitting matters related to pipeline and liquified natural gas projects. Nate also served as an attorney advisor in FERC’s Rehearings group, where he was the team lead on rehearing orders covering a wide range of matters arising under the Natural Gas Act, Federal Power Act, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Endangered Species Act, and Clean Water Act (CWA), among other statutes.
Prior to FERC, Nate served as Assistant to the General Counsel of the Army where he counseled the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works on environmental litigation and regulatory law matters and was responsible for complex matters arising under sections 404 and 401 of the CWA, NEPA, and the Administrative Procedure Act. He was instrumental in the promulgation of rules concerning the definition of “waters of the United States” and represented the Army in litigation at every level of the federal courts system.
Nate began his legal career as an associate at a law firm in New York City and as an intern with Hon. Bruce Selya on the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.
Experience
- Advising on legal issues related to energy projects, electric markets, and corporate transactions under the Natural Gas Act and Federal Power Act.
- Advising on permitting under section 404 of the Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act reviews, and related authorizations.
- Advising on litigation and administrative proceedings on environmental and energy-related matters
Insights
Publications
- 2019PublicationAuthorCreek on a Leash: A Primer on the Clean Water Act’s Section 404 Program, The Army Lawyer, Issue 4
Education
LLM, Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law, Lewis & Clark Law School, magna cum laude, 2023
JD, University of Michigan Law School, 2015
BA, Political Science, University of Rhode Island, magna cum laude, 2011
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Massachusetts
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
Government Service
Legal Advisor to Commissioner Lindsay See, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Attorney Advisor, Rehearings, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Assistant to the General Counsel of the Army, US Department of the Army
Judicial Intern, Hon. Bruce Selya, US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit