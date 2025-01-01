Nate focuses his practice at the intersection of environmental and energy law. Prior to joining Hunton, Nate served as legal advisor to a Commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) where he provided counsel on legal issues that arose before the Commission, with a particular focus on environmental and permitting matters related to pipeline and liquified natural gas projects. Nate also served as an attorney advisor in FERC’s Rehearings group, where he was the team lead on rehearing orders covering a wide range of matters arising under the Natural Gas Act, Federal Power Act, National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Endangered Species Act, and Clean Water Act (CWA), among other statutes.

Prior to FERC, Nate served as Assistant to the General Counsel of the Army where he counseled the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works on environmental litigation and regulatory law matters and was responsible for complex matters arising under sections 404 and 401 of the CWA, NEPA, and the Administrative Procedure Act. He was instrumental in the promulgation of rules concerning the definition of “waters of the United States” and represented the Army in litigation at every level of the federal courts system.

Nate began his legal career as an associate at a law firm in New York City and as an intern with Hon. Bruce Selya on the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.