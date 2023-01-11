Nate’s practice focuses on transactional, securities, and corporate governance matters involving banks, bank holding companies, and other financial institutions. Nate advises financial institutions and their holding companies in a wide range of corporate and regulatory matters, including corporate governance matters, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and general bank regulatory matters.

Nate also represents issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, shelf registration statements, and private placements. His practice includes regularly advising SEC reporting companies, as well as companies with securities quoted on the OTC Markets Group, regarding compliance with ongoing reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws, securities exchange and OTC listing requirements, and other federal and state laws.

Nate has also been a speaker or presenter at numerous banking events, including events sponsored by the Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America.