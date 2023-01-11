Nathaniel B. Jones
Overview
Nate’s practice focuses on transactional, securities, and corporate governance matters involving banks, bank holding companies, and other financial institutions. Nate advises financial institutions and their holding companies in a wide range of corporate and regulatory matters, including corporate governance matters, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and general bank regulatory matters.
Nate also represents issuers and underwriters in initial public offerings, follow-on public offerings, shelf registration statements, and private placements. His practice includes regularly advising SEC reporting companies, as well as companies with securities quoted on the OTC Markets Group, regarding compliance with ongoing reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws, securities exchange and OTC listing requirements, and other federal and state laws.
Nate has also been a speaker or presenter at numerous banking events, including events sponsored by the Texas Bankers Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America.
Experience
- Represents banks and bank holding companies in all matters related to mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, and branch establishments, sales and purchases.
- Advises public company clients on federal securities law matters, including compliance with periodic and ongoing and periodic disclosure obligations of SEC reporting companies.
- Advises public and private company clients on debt and equity offerings as well as federal and state securities law compliance.
- Advises boards of directors on corporate governance matters, including fiduciary duties, strategic planning designed to enhance or protect shareholder value, developing and implementing corporate responses to activist investors, and ongoing counsel related to corporate governance efficiencies.
- Represents banks through regulatory applications and capital raising matters for the establishment of de novo bank charters, bank charter conversions, and bank holding company formations.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 16 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2023Legal Update
- April 22, 2020Legal Update
- October 1, 2019Legal Update
- December 4, 2017Legal Update
- October 27, 2017Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 10, 2024EventPresenter
- October 5, 2023EventPresenterThe Role of the Junior Associate & Taking Ownership, Hunton Andrews Kurth Junior Associate Corporate Training Series
- August 3, 2023Event
- November 10, 2022EventPresenterCorporate Governance for Banks and Bank Holding Companies, ICBA Community Banker University Webinar
- June 9, 2022EventSpeaker“ESG Perspectives: What Your Bank Can Do,” Texas Bankers Association 2022 CFO Conference
- May 26, 2022EventPresenterESG Perspectives: What Your Bank Can Do, ICBA Community Banker University Webinar
- April 5, 2022EventPresenterSuccession Planning, NAFCU Webinar
- May 25, 2021EventPresenterCorporate Governance for Banks and Bank Holding Companies, ICBA Community Banker University Webinar
- September 15, 2020Event
News
- 3 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadApril 26, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, Dunspaugh-Dalton Scholar, 2016
BS, Florida State University, magna cum laude, 2011
Admissions
North Carolina
Texas