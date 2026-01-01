Nathaniel Rowe
Overview
Nathaniel advises Japanese and international clients on complex cross-border acquisitions and strategic investments, primarily in the energy and technology sectors across Asia Pacific and the United States.
He has also advised on the development and financing of large-scale energy and infrastructure projects in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.
He is a former Japanese Ministry of Education scholar and has worked both in the private sector and for public institutions in Japan, including a secondment to the Energy and Natural Resources Finance Group at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. His long-standing engagement with Japan enables him to operate within Japanese corporate and institutional environments while effectively advising Japanese and international stakeholders on complex transactions.
He currently serves on the Management Committee of the Queensland Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and is a lecturer at Keio University’s Graduate School of Law, where he teaches Comparative Corporate Law.
Nathaniel is admitted in New York and registered in Japan as a Gaikokuho Jimu Bengoshi, and is a member of the Tokyo Bar Association.
Experience
Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions (Energy)
- Solar Bay, part of Energy Bay Pty. Ltd., on its acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Diamond Energy Pty. Ltd.
- A South East Asian state-owned utility on its acquisition of an Australian developer of solar and wind assets for consideration of approximately A$350 million.
- MODEC on the purchase of the debt and equity interests in seven FPSO projects from MES Holdings B.V.
- Ophir Energy on its agreement to acquire a portfolio of Southeast Asian assets from Australian-listed Santos Limited for an aggregate cash consideration of US$205 million.
- AES Corporation on the auction sale of its 51% interest in the 990 MW Masinloc power project and associated 30 MW battery energy storage project in the Philippines to a subsidiary of San Miguel Corporation.
- SunEdison, Inc. on the sale of its entire 198 MW solar PV portfolio to BCPG Co., Ltd. for approximately US$80 million.
- Mitsubishi Corporation and Osaka Gas on the acquisition of a nine-project portfolio of solar photovoltaic projects in Ontario, Canada from Recurrent Energy.
- Hancock Prospecting Pty. Ltd., an iron ore exploration and development company, in connection with a Japan-Korea consortium’s A$3.5 billion acquisition of a 30% shareholding in the Roy Hill iron ore project in the Pilbara, Western Australia.
- Toshiba Corporation on its approximately US$5.2 billion bid for Areva T&D S.A. a distributor of electricity and a subsidiary of Areva S.A., a nuclear power and electricity provider.
- Westinghouse Electric UK Limited, a global provider of fuel, services, technology, plant design, and equipment for the commercial nuclear electric power industry, on its US$100 million acquisition of a 52% stake in Nuclear Fuel Industries Limited, a Japan-based producer of nuclear fuel for both boiling-water reactors and pressurized-water reactors.
Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications)
- EzyCharge Australasia Pty. Ltd. on the sale of 51% of its shares to INFORICH Inc.
- HighPost Capital on its acquisition of Loup Pty. Ltd.
- HighPost Capital on its acquisitions of Centr and Inspire Fitness.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. on the acquisition by PayPal, Inc. of Paidy, Inc. for an enterprise value of ¥300 billion (approximately US$2.15 billion).
- Panasonic Corporation on its acquisition of the remaining 80% interest in Blue Yonder at an enterprise value of US$8.5 billion on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
- NTT DOCOMO Inc. on the divestment of its minority-stake in Lingtu Software.
- NTT Communications Corporation on its US$106 million public takeover offer of Integralis A.G., a leading international provider of IT security services.
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NTT DOCOMO Inc. on its acquisition of a 26% stake in Tata Teleservices Limited via a US$2.7 billion strategic investment.
Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions (General)
- Mizkan Holdings Co., Ltd. on its US$2.15 billion acquisition of Conopco Inc.’s (a subsidiary of Unilever).
- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. on its acquisition of an approximately 16% ownership interest in Matthews International Capital Management, LLC (“Matthews”) from existing equity holders and on its business alliance with Matthews.
- Yamaha Corporation on its acquisition of Line 6.
- TOMY Company, Ltd. on its approximately US$860 million acquisition of RC2 Corporation through an all cash tender offer.
- Fujirebio Inc., a diagnostic business subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., on its purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Innogenetics N.V. from two European subsidiaries of Abbott Laboratories for approximately US$110 million.
- Hoya Corporation on the sale of its Singapore-based magnetic media sputtering business to Western Digital Corporation for ¥22 billion (approximately US$235 million) in cash.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. and its subsidiary, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, on its US$7.8 billion acquisition of Nikko Cordial Securities Inc. and related assets from Citigroup Inc.
Project Development and Finance
- Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) on its portion of the project financing of the Area 1 Mozambique LNG Project.
- JBIC on various issues (including potential restructuring) related to its loan to Petróleos De Venezuela, S.A. for oil and gas industry projects in Venezuela.
- JBIC on financial structuring issues related to the Abadi LNG project to be developed by INPEX and Shell.
- JBIC on the restructuring of its loan to Summit Ambatovy Mineral Resources Investment B.V. for the mine development of nickel-cobalt ore body and construction and operation of PAL refining facilities in Madagascar.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation and Korea East-West Power Co., Ltd. on their successful bid for the Dededo IPP in Guam.
- MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) and its partners on the project financing of the Carioca MV27 FPSO and Tartaruga MV29 FPSO transactions in Brazil that were financed by JBIC, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), and commercial lenders.
- JBIC, NEXI, and the commercial lenders on the development and financing of a 350 MW PV solar power generating facility in Andhra Pradesh, India with SoftBank Group Corp.’s Indian subsidiary as the developer.
- Bhimasena Power Indonesia and a consortium of sponsors (including Adaro, J-Power, and Itochu Corporation) on the development and financing of the approximately US$4.3 billion 2,000 MW Central Java greenfield coal-fired power project in Indonesia.
- Korea Trade Insurance Corporation and the commercial lenders on the development and financing of approximately US$545 million Kalsel 2 x 100 MW coal-fired power project in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.
- JBIC, NEXI, and the commercial lenders providing financing to the Marubeni Corporation bid for the US$3 billion Facility D Independent Water and Power project in Qatar.
Affiliations
Professional
- Management Committee Member, Queensland Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- Member, American Chamber of Commerce in Japan
- Member, Australia New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Japan
- Member, Australian Institute of Company Directors
- Member, Australian Institute of International Affairs
- Member, Tokyo Bar Association
Education
LLB (Hons Class I), University of Sydney
MA, International Politics, Akita University, Japanese Ministry of Education Postgraduate Scholar
BIB, Economics and Japanese, Griffith University
Admissions
New York
New South Wales (Lawyer)
Japan (Registered Foreign Lawyer)
Languages
- English
- Japanese