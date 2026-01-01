Nathaniel advises Japanese and international clients on complex cross-border acquisitions and strategic investments, primarily in the energy and technology sectors across Asia Pacific and the United States.

He has also advised on the development and financing of large-scale energy and infrastructure projects in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

He is a former Japanese Ministry of Education scholar and has worked both in the private sector and for public institutions in Japan, including a secondment to the Energy and Natural Resources Finance Group at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. His long-standing engagement with Japan enables him to operate within Japanese corporate and institutional environments while effectively advising Japanese and international stakeholders on complex transactions.