Neil K. Gilman
Partner
Overview
Neil is head of the firm’s antitrust and consumer protection practice. Neil’s complex litigation practice focuses on class action and other litigation in the areas of, privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust, health care, consumer fraud, and products liability. Neil has appeared before a number of trial and appellate courts throughout the country. Neil served as a law clerk to the Hon. A. Raymond Randolph of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Experience
- Represent retail, health care, hospitality and infrastructure companies in data breach putative class actions and regulatory investigations
- Represent consumer companies in false advertising putative class actions
- Represent various companies in antitrust and contract litigation
- Represented health insurer in antitrust actions brought by Department of Justice and related competitor and class action suits.
- Represented health insurer in data breach class action.
- Argued appeals in insurance, antitrust, data privacy and breach of contract cases in the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and Eleventh Circuits.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star, District of Columbia, Benchmark Litigation, 2025
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Class Action/Mass Torts Law, Washington, DC Super Lawyers magazine, 2016-2018
Insights
Legal Updates
- January 25, 2016Legal UpdateSupreme Court Holds Unaccepted Offer of Judgment Does Not Moot Claims, But Leaves Key Issue Unresolved
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Michigan Law School, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif; Associate Editor, Michigan Law Review, 1993
AB, Amherst College, magna cum laude, 1990
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Clerkships
- US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Advertising Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Discovery and E-Discovery
- Energy Sector Security Team
- Financial Services Litigation
- Litigation
- National Security
- Retail and Consumer Products Litigation
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations
