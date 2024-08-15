Neil is a trial lawyer whose practice focuses on complex civil disputes, corporate investigations, pre-litigation dispute analysis and transaction and risk due diligence for clients active in oil and gas exploration and development, energy-related manufacturing and services, real estate, wood-products testing and private equity investments.

Neil achieves results for clients through the early assessment of critical facts and controlling legal principles to develop a comprehensive strategy.

Specific experience includes disputes involving purchase and sale agreements, supply and service agreements, commercial building leases, mineral leases, joint operating agreements, areas of mutual interest, trade secret disputes and non-compete and related employment agreements, as well as investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Department of Justice, Fraud Division and the Federal Trade Commission.