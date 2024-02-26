Nelson K. Ahn
Overview
Nelson Ahn focuses on representing Korean and foreign businesses in cross-border transactions and regulatory matters. With over 30 years of extensive private and public sector working experiences in Korea, the United States, and other jurisdictions, Nelson is qualified to provide practical and business-friendly legal advice to financial and non-financial institutions on a broad range of cross-border transactions and regulatory matters.
Prior to returning to the United States to join the New York office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Nelson focused on building the cross-border transactions practice groups at two of Korea’s leading law firms, Kim & Chang and Lee & Ko. Prior to relocating to Korea in 2007, Nelson was a partner in the M&A and private equity and financial institutions practice groups in the New York offices of two AmLaw 100 firms. Earlier in his career, he was an attorney in the legal department of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, focusing on regulatory matters relating to financial institutions operating in the United States.
His public sector experience includes serving as a Member of the Self-Regulation Committee of the Korea Financial Investment Association, the self-regulatory body responsible for regulation of the securities industry in Korea. He also acted as Senior Counselor to South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister Kwon Oh Kyu at the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, in which he advised on matters relating to the development of the Korean financial services industry.
Nelson is currently Vice Chair of the M&A Committee of the International Practice Group of the American Bar Association. He also served as advisor to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Private Public Partnership Advisory Panel, where he advised emerging nations, including Indonesia, on infrastructure development projects.
Affiliations
Professional
- Corporate Governance, BIAC (Business at OECD) Korea Committee (2018-Present)
- Vice Chair, Mergers and Acquisitions Committee, American Bar Association, Section of International Law (2020-2022)
- Advisor, APEC Private Public Partnership Advisory Panel (2011-2013)
- Member, Self-Regulation Committee, Korea Financial Investment Association (2009-2011)
- Lecturer, KAIST Graduate School of Finance (2010)
- External Counsel, EUCCK, Financial Services Committee (2009)
- Adjunct Professor, KAIST Graduate School of Finance (2008-2009)
News
Education
JD, Boston College Law School, 1988
BA, Columbia College, Columbia University, 1985
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Korean