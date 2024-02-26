Nelson Ahn focuses on representing Korean and foreign businesses in cross-border transactions and regulatory matters. With over 30 years of extensive private and public sector working experiences in Korea, the United States, and other jurisdictions, Nelson is qualified to provide practical and business-friendly legal advice to financial and non-financial institutions on a broad range of cross-border transactions and regulatory matters.

Prior to returning to the United States to join the New York office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Nelson focused on building the cross-border transactions practice groups at two of Korea’s leading law firms, Kim & Chang and Lee & Ko. Prior to relocating to Korea in 2007, Nelson was a partner in the M&A and private equity and financial institutions practice groups in the New York offices of two AmLaw 100 firms. Earlier in his career, he was an attorney in the legal department of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, focusing on regulatory matters relating to financial institutions operating in the United States.