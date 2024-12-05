Nick represents clients in complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and government investigations in matters involving privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and consumer protection laws, securities laws, and contractual disputes. Nick has experience counseling clients on compliance, risk management, and litigation strategies across industries, including retail and consumer products, technology, insurance, entertainment, and healthcare, among others. Nick also maintains an active pro bono practice, with a focus on civil rights litigation.

Nick graduated with high honors from The George Washington University Law School where he was an Articles Editor for The George Washington Law Review. Prior to joining the firm, Nick worked as a law clerk to the Honorable John F. Anderson of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.