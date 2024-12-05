Nicholas Drews
Overview
Nick represents clients in complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and government investigations in matters involving privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and consumer protection laws, securities laws, and contractual disputes. Nick has experience counseling clients on compliance, risk management, and litigation strategies across industries, including retail and consumer products, technology, insurance, entertainment, and healthcare, among others. Nick also maintains an active pro bono practice, with a focus on civil rights litigation.
Nick graduated with high honors from The George Washington University Law School where he was an Articles Editor for The George Washington Law Review. Prior to joining the firm, Nick worked as a law clerk to the Honorable John F. Anderson of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
- Defended companies in consumer privacy and data breach putative class actions and multidistrict litigation.
- Represented clients in investigations and litigation involving the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, and other federal government entities.
- Represented US and foreign clients in international commercial arbitration.
Insights
Publications
- December 5, 2024Newsletter
- August 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
Blog Posts
- May 6, 2024Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Blockchain Legal Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 9, 2023News
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with high honors, 2021
BS, Arizona State University, cum laude, 2012
Admissions
District of Columbia
Courts
US District Court, District of Columbia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Antitrust and Consumer Protection
- Antitrust Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Litigation
- International Arbitration and Transnational Litigation
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Securities Litigation and SEC Enforcement
- AI and Emerging Technologies