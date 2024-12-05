Overview

Nick represents clients in complex commercial litigation, arbitration, and government investigations in matters involving privacy and cybersecurity, antitrust and consumer protection laws, securities laws, and contractual disputes. Nick has experience counseling clients on compliance, risk management, and litigation strategies across industries, including retail and consumer products, technology, insurance, entertainment, and healthcare, among others. Nick also maintains an active pro bono practice, with a focus on civil rights litigation.

Nick graduated with high honors from The George Washington University Law School where he was an Articles Editor for The George Washington Law Review. Prior to joining the firm, Nick worked as a law clerk to the Honorable John F. Anderson of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Experience

  • Defended companies in consumer privacy and data breach putative class actions and multidistrict litigation.
  • Represented clients in investigations and litigation involving the Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration, and other federal government entities.
  • Represented US and foreign clients in international commercial arbitration.

Insights

News

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, with high honors, 2021

BS, Arizona State University, cum laude, 2012

Admissions

District of Columbia

Courts

US District Court, District of Columbia

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Jump to Page