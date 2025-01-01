Nicholas Esposito
Associate
Overview
Nicholas represents owners, investors and lenders with respect to all aspects of their commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, development, leasing, and financing of assets. These assets include multifamily developments, retail properties, industrial properties, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use developments and a variety of other types of real estate assets across the country.
Education
JD, UCLA School of Law, 2022
BA, Fordham University, summa cum laude, 2019
Admissions
New York