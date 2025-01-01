Overview

Nicholas represents owners, investors and lenders with respect to all aspects of their commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, development, leasing, and financing of assets. These assets include multifamily developments, retail properties, industrial properties, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use developments and a variety of other types of real estate assets across the country.

Education

JD, UCLA School of Law, 2022

BA, Fordham University, summa cum laude, 2019

Admissions

New York

