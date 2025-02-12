Nicholas Monico
Overview
Nick advises clients on complex financial restructuring and bankruptcy matters and related litigation. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.
Prior to joining the firm, Nick served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Frank J. Santoro in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. During law school, he served as a Judicial Extern to the Honorable Jeffery A. Deller in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Gregory L. Taddonio in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Education
JD, Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University, magna cum laude, Law Review, 2023
BBA, Kent State University, 2020
Admissions
Pennsylvania
Virginia
Clerkships
US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia