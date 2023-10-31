Nicholas focuses his practice on civil and appellate litigation. Nicholas assists clients with a wide variety of litigation matters, including corporate, small-business, contract, insurance-coverage, maritime, and general business litigation. He also leads his office’s busy pro bono practice, which includes the representation of refugees and veterans in administrative and judicial proceedings.

He is an active member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and its Complex Commercial Litigation Section Council, and a thought leader on a number of topics. He is published in bar reviews, Law360, and a historical journal, among other publications. He also sat on the governing boards of a number of nonprofits, including The Wish Project in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Before joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Nicholas was a law clerk for Justice Judith Cowin of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Chief Justice Christopher Armstrong of the Massachusetts Appeals Court, and the justices of the Massachusetts Superior Court. A graduate of Boston College and Boston College Law School, he is admitted to practice in state and federal courts in Massachusetts and federal appellate courts throughout the country.