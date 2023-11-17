Nicole R. Johnson
Associate
Nicole focuses her practice on antitrust litigation and consumer protection matters. During law school, Nicole was a law clerk for Senator Marco Rubio in the US Senate. She also served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Richard J. Leon in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Bradley Scholar, Center for the Constitution, Journal of National Security Law and Policy, Staff Editor, 2023
BA, University of Virginia, 2017
District of Columbia