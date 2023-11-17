Overview

Nicole focuses her practice on antitrust litigation and consumer protection matters. During law school, Nicole was a law clerk for Senator Marco Rubio in the US Senate. She also served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Richard J. Leon in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Bradley Scholar, Center for the Constitution, Journal of National Security Law and Policy, Staff Editor, 2023

BA, University of Virginia, 2017

Admissions

District of Columbia

