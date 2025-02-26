Overview

Nikita focuses her practice on complex business disputes, securities litigation, and government and regulatory investigations. Prior to joining the firm, Nikita clerked for The Honorable Karen K. Specie of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. Prior to her clerkship, she was an associate at another AmLaw 100 firm.

While in law school, Nikita served on various international projects through the Northwestern Bluhm Legal Clinic, Center for International Human Rights, including programs related to migrant detainee rights and migrant healthcare.

Insights

Education

JD, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Member & Symposium Editor, Journal of Human Rights, 2021

BA, Michigan State University, James Madison College, 2015

Admissions

New York

District of Columbia

Courts

US District Court, Eastern District of New York

US District Court, Southern District of New York

Clerkships

  • US Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Florida
Jump to Page