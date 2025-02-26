Nikita Kulkarni
Overview
Nikita focuses her practice on complex business disputes, securities litigation, and government and regulatory investigations. Prior to joining the firm, Nikita clerked for The Honorable Karen K. Specie of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. Prior to her clerkship, she was an associate at another AmLaw 100 firm.
While in law school, Nikita served on various international projects through the Northwestern Bluhm Legal Clinic, Center for International Human Rights, including programs related to migrant detainee rights and migrant healthcare.
Education
JD, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Member & Symposium Editor, Journal of Human Rights, 2021
BA, Michigan State University, James Madison College, 2015
Admissions
New York
District of Columbia
Courts
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of New York
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Florida
Areas of Focus
We discuss how a wave of rulemaking from the FCC is likely to increase TCPA litigation over the next several years. We also provide summaries of other notable developments this quarter.