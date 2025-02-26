Nikita focuses her practice on complex business disputes, securities litigation, and government and regulatory investigations. Prior to joining the firm, Nikita clerked for The Honorable Karen K. Specie of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Florida. Prior to her clerkship, she was an associate at another AmLaw 100 firm.

While in law school, Nikita served on various international projects through the Northwestern Bluhm Legal Clinic, Center for International Human Rights, including programs related to migrant detainee rights and migrant healthcare.