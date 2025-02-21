Nikki Skolnekovich
Overview
Nikki provides financial institutions and business entities with compliance and litigation advice regarding state and federal consumer financial services laws. Nikki counsels financial institutions, including banks, credit unions and fintech platforms, on compliance protocols for various federal and state consumer protection and financial services regulations. Among her various areas of experience, Nikki advises financial institutions and operating companies on the following topics: the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Regulation CC, the Bankruptcy Code, the Truth in Lending Act, the Truth in Savings Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Electronic Funds Transfer Act, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, and other financial services laws.
Nikki regularly represents financial institutions, mortgage servicers, and other business entities in a range of litigation matters, including consumer protection laws and creditor’s rights in bankruptcy. She also maintains an active pro bono practice.
Experience
- Advised financial institutions on compliance matters under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, Regulation DD, Regulation Z, and Regulation CC.
- Developed policies and forms to comply with federal and state consumer financial services regulations.
- Advised auto lending and financial institutions on compliance matters under the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Truth in Lending Act and Fair Credit Reporting Act.
- Advised national mortgage servicer in Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Fair Credit Reporting Act litigation matters.
- Defended financial institutions in litigation and contested matters asserting violations of the automatic stay and discharge injunction.
- Represented clients in pro bono matters including breach of contract claims.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 21, 2025Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadFebruary 3, 2025Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadJuly 23, 2024Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 18, 2024Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 18, 2022Legal Update
- 10 Minute ReadDecember 14, 2021Legal Update
- 11 Minute ReadOctober 23, 2020Legal Update
- February 13, 2019Legal Update
- January 30, 2019Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 14, 2023Event
- August 13, 2019EventSpeaker“Truth in Savings Act,” National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, Summer Regulatory Compliance School, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Publications
- March 2022Publication
- February/March 2021Publication
Education
JD, The University of Alabama School of Law, magna cum laude, Managing Editor, Alabama Civil Rights & Civil Liberties Law Review, 2018
BA, University of South Florida, 2014
Admissions
Texas
Florida