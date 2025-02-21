Nikki provides financial institutions and business entities with compliance and litigation advice regarding state and federal consumer financial services laws. Nikki counsels financial institutions, including banks, credit unions and fintech platforms, on compliance protocols for various federal and state consumer protection and financial services regulations. Among her various areas of experience, Nikki advises financial institutions and operating companies on the following topics: the Fair Credit Reporting Act, Regulation CC, the Bankruptcy Code, the Truth in Lending Act, the Truth in Savings Act, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, Electronic Funds Transfer Act, the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, and other financial services laws.

Nikki regularly represents financial institutions, mortgage servicers, and other business entities in a range of litigation matters, including consumer protection laws and creditor’s rights in bankruptcy. She also maintains an active pro bono practice.