Noah Christian
Associate
Overview
Noah advises clients on a broad spectrum of commercial real estate transactions, including development, financings, construction, acquisitions, dispositions, and leasing. He often supports investors, lenders, developers, property owners, and other key stakeholders, providing guidance throughout every stage of the real estate transaction lifecycle. Noah has experience with a variety of sectors and asset types, including office buildings, retail and mixed-use developments, multifamily properties, industrial facilities, and more.
Education
JD, Florida State University College of Law, 2025
BA, Syracuse University, 2021
Admissions
Virginia