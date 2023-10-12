Nuri K. Aujla
Overview
Nuri focuses her practice on structured finance and securitization transactions. Nuri represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, mortgage servicers, and other market participants in complex mortgage and asset-backed securitization transactions. She also has experience representing lenders in revolving financing structures.
Nuri is a member of the firm’s LIBOR Transition Client Service Team and assists clients in transitioning from LIBOR to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
Nuri is committed to pro bono work, with a focus on women’s rights, non-profit organizations, and immigration status and custody disputes involving juveniles. She is also dedicated to cultivating diversity and inclusion in the legal field. Through the Leadership Counsel on Legal Diversity’s Success in Law School Mentoring Program, Nuri mentors first-year law students with diverse backgrounds.
Prior to joining the firm, Nuri was an in-house litigation attorney at a financial services company that provides working capital to small and mid-sized businesses.
Experience
- Represented issuers and underwriters on mortgage-backed and asset-backed securitizations.
- Represented lender in revolving warehouse facility to finance fix to flip loans.
- Represented one of the largest RMBS market participants in monthly securitization program.
- Counseled lenders in implementing LIBOR to SOFR transitions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2023
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Education
JD, University of South Carolina School of Law, 2020
BA, Syracuse University, 2017
Admissions
Maryland
New York