Nuri focuses her practice on structured finance and securitization transactions. Nuri represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, mortgage servicers, and other market participants in complex mortgage and asset-backed securitization transactions. She also has experience representing lenders in revolving financing structures.

Nuri is a member of the firm’s LIBOR Transition Client Service Team and assists clients in transitioning from LIBOR to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).