Oladoyin Olanrewaju
Overview
Oladoyin advises a wide range of clients on global privacy and cybersecurity risk and compliance issues. With a particular focus in the technology, health care, retail, and infrastructure industries, she counsels on compliance with all US federal and state privacy and cybersecurity requirements, laws, and regulations, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), as well as international data protection laws, such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Oladoyin also advises clients on the responsible use of AI by employees, the negotiation of AI-related agreements, the assessment and mitigation of risks associated with AI tools, and the design and deployment of consumer-facing AI systems.
In addition, Oladoyin assists clients with managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents, including analyzing state and federal breach laws; preparing individual, regulator, and media communications; and drafting responses to regulatory inquiries. She also helps with privacy and cybersecurity due diligence in connection with M&A and corporate transactions and drafts detailed due diligence reports.
Experience
- Designs privacy compliance programs, including advising a global medical device company on compliance with applicable health privacy laws and other privacy compliance issues.
- Monitors evolving AI regulatory frameworks and conducts risk assessments of data collection and machine learning strategies for clients.
- Drafts comprehensive privacy policies and internal privacy documents, ensuring compliance with current regulatory requirements and industry best practices.
- Provides research and draft legal memoranda on relevant privacy laws and regulation and other related guidance.
Education
JD, Cornell Law School, 2021
BA, Political Science and History, The State University of New York at New Paltz, 2015
Admissions
New York
Washington