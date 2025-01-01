Oladoyin advises a wide range of clients on global privacy and cybersecurity risk and compliance issues. With a particular focus in the technology, health care, retail, and infrastructure industries, she counsels on compliance with all US federal and state privacy and cybersecurity requirements, laws, and regulations, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), as well as international data protection laws, such as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Oladoyin also advises clients on the responsible use of AI by employees, the negotiation of AI-related agreements, the assessment and mitigation of risks associated with AI tools, and the design and deployment of consumer-facing AI systems.

In addition, Oladoyin assists clients with managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents, including analyzing state and federal breach laws; preparing individual, regulator, and media communications; and drafting responses to regulatory inquiries. She also helps with privacy and cybersecurity due diligence in connection with M&A and corporate transactions and drafts detailed due diligence reports.

In addition, Oladoyin assists clients with managing and responding to cybersecurity incidents, including analyzing state and federal breach laws; preparing individual, regulator, and media communications; and drafting responses to regulatory inquiries. She also assists with privacy and cybersecurity due diligence in connection with M&A and corporate transactions and drafts detailed due diligence reports.