Olamide Falomo
Senior Attorney
Overview
Olamide focuses her practice on energy and infrastructure projects located in emerging and frontier markets. Olamide has significant experience in infrastructure development, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, pre-export finance, and debt restructuring in the energy space. She routinely advises project sponsors, project companies, international and indigenous oil companies, government, and financiers on complex energy projects.
Experience
Project Development
- Advised the project company and project sponsors on the construction of a 300mmscf/d gas processing plant in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.
- Advised the project company on the expansion of its existing 5,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude oil modular refinery to a 10,000 bpd refinery in Nigeria.
- Advised the project company on the construction of a 5,000 barrels per day crude oil modular refinery in Nigeria.
- Advised the project company and the sponsor on the construction and development of a crude oil refinery and petrochemicals plant.
- Advised one of Nigeria’s leading energy companies on the proposed public private partnership for the construction, rehabilitation, maintenance, and operation of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.
Project Finance
- Advised the project company and sponsors on the up to $650 million financing of the construction of a gas processing plant involving a syndicate of lenders.
- Advised a syndicate of international lenders on the up to $300 million financing of the construction of a 650,000 barrels per day crude oil refinery.
- Advised the sponsor and the project company on the $57 million financing of the construction and development of a crude oil modular refinery.
- Advised an international financial institution on the $50 million financing of the expansion of a crude oil refinery from its existing capacity of 1,000 bpd to an increased capacity of 11,000 bpd.
- Advised a multilateral finance institution on the $200 million financing for the construction of a sugar refinery. The transaction was named the “Agriculture Deal of the Year” 2021 at the 16th edition of the African Banker Awards.
- Advised a syndicate of lenders on the up to NGN 75 billion facility for the construction of a 650,000 barrels per day crude oil refinery.
Pre-Export Finance
- Advised the lender on the up to $3.42 billion financing for the exploration and development of an oil mining lease in Nigeria.
- Advised the lender on the up to $3.15 billion financing for the exploration and development of an oil mining lease in Nigeria.
- Advised the financier on the up to $875 million financing for the exploration and development of an oil mining lease in Nigeria.
Mergers & Acquisitions
- Advised the buyer on the acquisition of the entire offshore shallow water business of an international oil company in Nigeria and the up to $1.283 billion acquisition financing.
- Advised the buyer on the acquisition of the issued share capital of a Nigerian exploration and production company, a member of an Aberdeen oil group.
- Advised Nigeria’s national oil company on the divestment and relinquishment by its PSC contractor of its entire interest under certain production sharing contracts.
- Advised the buyer on the proposed acquisition of two oil mining leases and the up to $450 million acquisition financing.
- Advised the buyer on the acquisition of 100% of the shares in a downstream company.
- Advised an indigenous upstream company on the proposed acquisition of certain deepwater upstream assets.
- Advised an international oil and gas company on the proposed acquisition of certain oil blocks in Angola.
- Advised an indigenous oil and gas company on the proposed acquisition of 100% equity interest in one of the largest international oil companies in Nigeria.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a ‘Rising Star’ for Project Development: Energy in Nigeria (2023) and United Kingdom (2024) in IFLR1000
- Recommended as a ‘Recommended Lawyer’ for Banking and Finance (Nigeria) in Legal 500, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Nigerian Bar Association
- Member, Law Society of England and Wales
Insights
Publications
- 2023PublicationCo-authorAn overview of the Extant Gas Flare Regulations in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry
- 2022PublicationCo-authorUnbundling the Petroleum Industry Act: Host Communities Development Trust
- PublicationContributorNigerian Chapter of the Chambers and Partners Global Practice Guide 2022 titled “Energy Law: Oil and Gas Practice in Nigeria,” 2022
- PublicationCo-authorArticle published in the International Bar Association International Real Estate News 2017 titled “Opportunities and challenges created by the declining Naira in the Nigerian real estate market,” 2017
- PublicationCo-authorArticle published in the International Bar Association International Real Estate Newsletter 2017 titled “Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Regulation & Real Estate Financing in Nigeria,” 2017
- 2017PublicationContributorNigerian Chapter of “Lexology Aviation – 2017,” an international publication on Aviation
- 2013PublicationContributorNigerian Chapter of “Getting the Deal Through – Air Transport 2013,” an international publication on Aviation Law
News
Education
BL, Nigerian Law School, 2012
LLB, University of Lagos, Nigeria, 2011
Admissions
Nigeria
Registered Foreign Lawyer
England and Wales (Solicitor)