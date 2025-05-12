Oliver Steele
Associate
Overview
Oliver counsels clients on aviation, marine, asset, and receivables finance matters. He has experience advising banks, financial institutions, private credit providers, airlines, operators, and owners in secured and structured debt financings, aircraft acquisitions and disposals, and the purchase of loan and lease portfolios, including nonperforming loans (NPLs).
Experience
Aviation
- Representing owners of business jets and helicopters in relation to the acquisition and disposal of both new and used Gulfstream G650, Piper M600 SLS, and Leonardo AW109SP aircraft.
- Advising a UK charter operator in relation to its acquisition of three new Leonardo AW109 Trekker helicopters.
- Advising a UK airline in respect of its acquisition of 53 new Airbus and Boeing widebody aircraft.
Marine
- Advising UK and Dutch lenders in relation to the financing of high-speed crew transfer vessels to be used in the offshore energy sector.
Private Credit
- Advising a UK based fund in relation to the purchase of a UK credit card receivables book.
News
Education
LPC LLM, BPP University, 2022
LLB, University of Bristol, 2021
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)