Olivia’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. Olivia has represented clients in all stages of complex insurance coverage actions, with matters involving environmental liability, mass torts, products liability, cyber insurance, and bad faith. She regularly analyzes insurance policies and provides coverage advice and recommendations for her clients. She has represented policyholders in federal and state courts across the country. Olivia also counsels clients in a variety of pre-litigation matters involving commercial general liability coverage.

Prior to joining the firm, Olivia served as a law clerk to Chief Special Master Brian H. Corcoran of the US Court of Federal Claims. While in law school, Olivia was a student attorney with Rising for Justice representing clients in the Landlord & Tenant Branch of the DC Superior Court preventing evictions and securing tenants’ rights under federal and District law.