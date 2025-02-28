Olivia G. Bushman
Overview
Olivia’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation and advising policyholders in insurance coverage matters. Olivia has represented clients in all stages of complex insurance coverage actions, with matters involving environmental liability, mass torts, products liability, cyber insurance, and bad faith. She regularly analyzes insurance policies and provides coverage advice and recommendations for her clients. She has represented policyholders in federal and state courts across the country. Olivia also counsels clients in a variety of pre-litigation matters involving commercial general liability coverage.
Prior to joining the firm, Olivia served as a law clerk to Chief Special Master Brian H. Corcoran of the US Court of Federal Claims. While in law school, Olivia was a student attorney with Rising for Justice representing clients in the Landlord & Tenant Branch of the DC Superior Court preventing evictions and securing tenants’ rights under federal and District law.
Experience
- Represented energy production and logistics company on coverage for civil litigation alleging wrongful conduct related to employment.
- Advised developer of device management platform on coverage for actions of independent contractors.
- Counseled large healthcare products and services provider on coverage related to a cyber incident.
- Advised client in international dispute involving insurance coverage for airplanes detained abroad during hostile cross-border conflict.
- Represented global manufacturer of metal goods on coverage for products liability litigation in the United States under foreign insurance policy.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Federal Bar Association
- Member, Alexandria Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Editor, Food and Drug Law Journal, 2020
BS, San Francisco State University, cum laude, 2016
Admissions
California
District of Columbia
Virginia