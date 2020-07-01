Olivia’s practice focuses on EU, UK and US data protection, privacy and cybersecurity issues. Olivia is an associate on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. She advises clients on all areas of EU, UK and US data protection law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ePrivacy Directive, various US state privacy laws (including the California Consumer Privacy Act/California Privacy Rights Act), data breach remediation, e-commerce and online privacy, licensing agreements and general compliance issues.

Olivia also has experience handling IP, outsourcing, commercial contract and insurance issues, as well as other corporate transaction matters.