Olivia R. Lee
Overview
Olivia’s practice focuses on EU, UK and US data protection, privacy and cybersecurity issues. Olivia is an associate on the global technology, outsourcing and privacy team. She advises clients on all areas of EU, UK and US data protection law, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), ePrivacy Directive, various US state privacy laws (including the California Consumer Privacy Act/California Privacy Rights Act), data breach remediation, e-commerce and online privacy, licensing agreements and general compliance issues.
Olivia also has experience handling IP, outsourcing, commercial contract and insurance issues, as well as other corporate transaction matters.
Experience
- Assists clients on compliance with global privacy laws, including the EU GDPR and UK GDPR.
- Assists companies with drafting and revising privacy policies, website terms and conditions, and cookie policies.
- Assists with managing all aspects of cybersecurity and data breach incident response, including breach notifications and regulatory inquiries.
- Advises on cross-border data transfer issues.
- Advises on employee privacy issues, including email and monitoring practices and internal policies and procedures.
- Conducts due diligence and assists with research projects involving privacy laws, outsourcing trends, and marketing and advertising.
- Works with the Centre for Information Policy Leadership (CIPL), Hunton’s privacy and data policy think tank, to draft publications and regulatory responses.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Law Society of England and Wales
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Education
GDL and LPC, BPP Law School, 2016
BA, Newnham College, Cambridge University, 2012
Admissions
California
England and Wales (Solicitor)