As an associate in the bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors’ rights practice group, Liv focuses on legal issues impacting debtors, secured lenders, creditors, trustees, and liquidating trustees. She advises clients on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, as well as related litigation.

Prior to joining the firm, Liv served as a Judicial Term Clerk to the Honorable Joseph N. Callaway in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. During law school, she served as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Rebecca Connelly in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.