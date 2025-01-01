Olivia “Liv” Maier
Overview
As an associate in the bankruptcy, restructuring, and creditors’ rights practice group, Liv focuses on legal issues impacting debtors, secured lenders, creditors, trustees, and liquidating trustees. She advises clients on complex bankruptcy and restructuring matters, as well as related litigation.
Prior to joining the firm, Liv served as a Judicial Term Clerk to the Honorable Joseph N. Callaway in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. During law school, she served as a Judicial Intern to the Honorable Rebecca Connelly in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
- Member, International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation – Virginia Chapter
- Member, Richmond Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section and Young Lawyers Section
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section
Insights
Publications
- June 2025PublicationAuthorEquitable Mootness: Has the Scalpel Become an Axe?, XLIV ABI Journal
- 2023PublicationAuthorShow Me the Money: How Bankruptcy Courts Could Become the Most Equitable Mass Tort Forum, Washington and Lee Journal of Civil Rights and Social Justice
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, Editor in Chief, Journal of Civil Rights and Social Justice, 2024
BS, Bentley University, cum laude, 2021
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of North Carolina