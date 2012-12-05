Ozzie A. Farres
Overview
Ozzie has more than 25 years of experience in patent and IP litigation, including Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) proceedings. He presents oral argument to district courts, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), Federal Circuit, and PTAB; drafts, responds to, and argues motions; leads trials and hearings; examines witnesses; coordinates expert reports and testimony; and conducts depositions and fact discovery. Ozzie also prosecutes patent applications in various technical areas, including computer hardware and software, A/V processing, telecommunications, wireless devices, data mining, financial services and products, business methods, consumer products, and medical devices.
Since 2002, Ozzie has served as a judge in the Fairfax County Public Schools Science Fair and has obtained patent protection for the innovations and creative projects of numerous students on a pro bono basis.
Experience
- Trial counsel for industry-leading 3D printing company in a federal trade secrets misappropriation case.
- Trial counsel for patent owner in a patent infringement case involving encryption technology.
- Trial counsel for accused infringer in an ITC proceeding involving LED technology.
- Represented accused infringer before the district court and PTAB in a design patent infringement matter.
- Represented university patent owner before the district court and Federal Circuit in a patent infringement case involving video scaling technology and high-definition displays.
- Represented accused infringer before the district court, PTAB, and Federal Circuit in a patent infringement matter involving claims-processing rules engine technology.
- Represented accused infringer before the district court and PTAB in a patent infringement matter involving encryption and mobile device technology.
- Represented patent owner before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and Federal Circuit in the reexamination of eight patents and over 2000 claims involving wireless email technology.
- Represented patent owner in various Administrative Procedures Act cases against the USPTO.
- Represented defendants in a state court breach of contract case involving wireless e-mail technology.
- Represented accused infringer before the district court in a patent infringement case involving plastic coffee cup lids.
- Represented defendant before the district court in several patent false marking cases.
- Defended business intelligence software company from third party subpoenas served in connection with numerous patent infringement matters.
- Represented defendant before the district court in a dispute over ownership of patent applications.
- Represented plaintiff before the district court in a trade secrets misappropriation and unfair competition case.
- Represented trademark owner before the district court in a trademark infringement and unfair competition case.
- Trial counsel for plaintiff insurance company in a state court fraud case brought against a local clinic.
- Presented dozens of oral arguments before the USPTO Board of Appeals & Interferences.
- IP due diligence counsel for Fortune 75 company in connection with sale of manufacturing plants and related IP assets throughout the world.
- IP due diligence counsel for Internet unit of a Fortune 500 conglomerate in connection with the acquisition or sale of various business units.
- Rendered numerous opinions concerning patent infringement, validity, and enforceability.
- Prosecuted comprehensive patent portfolios in numerous technical areas.
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association (ABA)
- American Intellectual Property Law Association
- Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 1998
BSEE, Florida International University, 1998
BS, Economics, Florida State University, 1994
Admissions
District of Columbia
US Patent and Trademark Office
Florida
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit
Languages
- Spanish