Ozzie has more than 25 years of experience in patent and IP litigation, including Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) proceedings. He presents oral argument to district courts, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), Federal Circuit, and PTAB; drafts, responds to, and argues motions; leads trials and hearings; examines witnesses; coordinates expert reports and testimony; and conducts depositions and fact discovery. Ozzie also prosecutes patent applications in various technical areas, including computer hardware and software, A/V processing, telecommunications, wireless devices, data mining, financial services and products, business methods, consumer products, and medical devices.

Since 2002, Ozzie has served as a judge in the Fairfax County Public Schools Science Fair and has obtained patent protection for the innovations and creative projects of numerous students on a pro bono basis.