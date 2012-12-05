Overview

Ozzie has more than 25 years of experience in patent and IP litigation, including Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) proceedings. He presents oral argument to district courts, the US International Trade Commission (ITC), Federal Circuit, and PTAB; drafts, responds to, and argues motions; leads trials and hearings; examines witnesses; coordinates expert reports and testimony; and conducts depositions and fact discovery. Ozzie also prosecutes patent applications in various technical areas, including computer hardware and software, A/V processing, telecommunications, wireless devices, data mining, financial services and products, business methods, consumer products, and medical devices.

Since 2002, Ozzie has served as a judge in the Fairfax County Public Schools Science Fair and has obtained patent protection for the innovations and creative projects of numerous students on a pro bono basis.

Experience

  • Trial counsel for industry-leading 3D printing company in a federal trade secrets misappropriation case.
  • Trial counsel for patent owner in a patent infringement case involving encryption technology.
  • Trial counsel for accused infringer in an ITC proceeding involving LED technology.
  • Represented accused infringer before the district court and PTAB in a design patent infringement matter.
  • Represented university patent owner before the district court and Federal Circuit in a patent infringement case involving video scaling technology and high-definition displays.
  • Represented accused infringer before the district court, PTAB, and Federal Circuit in a patent infringement matter involving claims-processing rules engine technology.
  • Represented accused infringer before the district court and PTAB in a patent infringement matter involving encryption and mobile device technology.
  • Represented patent owner before the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and Federal Circuit in the reexamination of eight patents and over 2000 claims involving wireless email technology.
  • Represented patent owner in various Administrative Procedures Act cases against the USPTO.
  • Represented defendants in a state court breach of contract case involving wireless e-mail technology.
  • Represented accused infringer before the district court in a patent infringement case involving plastic coffee cup lids.
  • Represented defendant before the district court in several patent false marking cases.
  • Defended business intelligence software company from third party subpoenas served in connection with numerous patent infringement matters.
  • Represented defendant before the district court in a dispute over ownership of patent applications.
  • Represented plaintiff before the district court in a trade secrets misappropriation and unfair competition case.
  • Represented trademark owner before the district court in a trademark infringement and unfair competition case.
  • Trial counsel for plaintiff insurance company in a state court fraud case brought against a local clinic.
  • Presented dozens of oral arguments before the USPTO Board of Appeals & Interferences.
  • IP due diligence counsel for Fortune 75 company in connection with sale of manufacturing plants and related IP assets throughout the world.
  • IP due diligence counsel for Internet unit of a Fortune 500 conglomerate in connection with the acquisition or sale of various business units.
  • Rendered numerous opinions concerning patent infringement, validity, and enforceability.
  • Prosecuted comprehensive patent portfolios in numerous technical areas.

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Bar Association (ABA)
  • American Intellectual Property Law Association
  • Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM)

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • April 2015
    Event
    Speaker
    Patents 101, Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL
  • December 5, 2012
    Event
    Litigating Against Non-Practicing Entities: Strategies for Success
  • April 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    How to Respond to Patent Infringement Notice Letters, Washington, DC
  • September 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    The Patent Process: A Short Seminar for the Global R&D Community, Marysville, OH

Publications

  • June 29, 2017
    Publication
    Major Departure at USPTO, Intellectual Property Magazine (quoted)
  • January 6, 2017
    Publication
    A Look Back at the Top AIA-Related Decisions of 2016, Law360 (quoted)
  • June 21, 2016
    Publication
    Supreme Court Defers to PTOs Patent Review Standard, Westlaw Journal (quoted)
  • June 20, 2016
    Publication
    Attorneys React to High Court's PTAB Claim Construction Ruling, Law360 (quoted)
  • 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    2014 Patent Damages Year In Review
  • May 28, 2007
    Publication
    Identifying and Securing Intellectual Property, Virginia Lawyers Weekly
  • March 2007
    Publication
    Patent or Trade Secrets: Which is Better?, Banking Law Journal, Vol. 124, No. 3
  • December 4, 2006
    Publication
    Interlocutory Appeal is Proposed, National Law Journal
  • November/December 2006
    Publication
    How Banks Can Avoid Early Pitfalls in the Patent Procurement Process, Banking Law Journal, Vol. 123, No. 10

News

Education

JD, University of Miami School of Law, cum laude, 1998

BSEE, Florida International University, 1998

BS, Economics, Florida State University, 1994

Admissions

District of Columbia

US Patent and Trademark Office

Florida

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit

Languages

  • Spanish
