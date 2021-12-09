Patricia Tiller

Patricia has advised on several “first-of-a-kind projects” in the energy-rich countries of the Middle East and Africa and has a wealth of experience advising government authorities, sponsors, developers, and international contractors on innovative and complex energy projects.

In recent years, Patricia has focused her practice on the transition to net zero and helping clients make strategic decisions when structuring energy development and production projects. She has worked on various initiatives designed to assist the conventional energy industry transition to a carbon-neutral production environment, including advice on new regulatory regimes, carbon capture and storage, and the continued role of natural gas as a transition fuel.

Patricia is English law qualified.