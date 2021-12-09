Patricia Tiller
Overview
Patricia is an experienced projects lawyer advising clients on the full life cycle of energy and infrastructure projects. Patricia is the managing partner of Hunton’s Dubai office and has over 16 years of experience advising participants in the energy industry, adding value to her client’s projects and helping them achieve the desired results. She advises on energy projects involving both conventional and renewable energy sources, including LNG import and export projects, upstream oil and gas exploration, and development of regulatory regimes for the distribution and sale of energy products.
Patricia has advised on several “first-of-a-kind projects” in the energy-rich countries of the Middle East and Africa and has a wealth of experience advising government authorities, sponsors, developers, and international contractors on innovative and complex energy projects.
In recent years, Patricia has focused her practice on the transition to net zero and helping clients make strategic decisions when structuring energy development and production projects. She has worked on various initiatives designed to assist the conventional energy industry transition to a carbon-neutral production environment, including advice on new regulatory regimes, carbon capture and storage, and the continued role of natural gas as a transition fuel.
Patricia is English law qualified.
Experience
Energy Transition
- Development of new regulations for production, import/export, and transportation of hydrogen.
- Advising on standards for use of green power by industrial consumers, including commitments to green hydrogen.
- Advising on a carbon capture project and carbon offsets scheme.
- Advising on establishing a new green energy trading hub in South-East Asia.
LNG Project Development
- Development of LNG export and import projects (onshore and offshore) on six continents.
- Advising on all aspects of the LNG value chain, including LNG SPAs and MSAs, LNG tolling agreements, and charter party agreements for floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs).
- Advising governments (including Mozambique), project sponsors (including Gastrade, Texas LNG, Qatar Energy* and IPIC*), IOCs (including CNPC) and contractors (including Excelerate Energy and Mitsubishi Corporation (Basra)*) on their game-changing gas and LNG projects.
Energy Regulatory
- Advising on amendments to oil and gas legislation to conform to international best practices.
- Implementing a new regulatory framework for exploration and production of greenfield and brownfield natural gas.
- Advising on procurement guidelines for conventional exploration and production.
Oil & Gas—Upstream and Midstream
- Negotiating concessions and production sharing agreements for high-profile NOCs, IOCs, and independent exploration and production companies, including in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.
- Drafting model form host government agreements (concessions and production sharing agreements) and management of open and closed tenders for several energy ministries/energy regulators.
- Negotiating joint operating agreements for operators and minority stakeholders in all the world’s energy hubs.
- Negotiating pipeline transportation agreements for natural gas and crude oil.
- Advising sell-side and buy-side of long-term gas and LNG sale and purchase agreements.
Corporate Advisory/Acquisitions/Joint Ventures
- Advising on corporate restructuring and joint ventures in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Oman.
- Advising company boards and directors on compliance and fiduciary duties.
- Advising on strategic buyouts and acquisitions throughout the Middle East.
- Evaluating and managing risks associated with privacy and data protection requirements in the United Arab Emirates.
*Experience at prior firm
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects & Energy, Middle East-wide (2024-2025), Chambers Global
- Recipient of the Professional Achievement Awards and shortlisted for Law Firm Leader of the Year (2023), LexisNexis Women in Law Awards
- Shortlisted for the Prominent Women in International Law Award (2023), World Law Alliance
- Recommended for United Arab Emirates: Commercial, Corporate and M&A (2021-2024) and United Arab Emirates: Infrastructure and Projects (Including Project Finance) (2024), Legal 500 EMEA
- Recognized as one of 10 Women of the Energy Transition in Gas & LNG (2021), Transition Economist
- Recognized by the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department for participation in the Voluntary Legal Services Smart Portal (2019)
Affiliations
Professional
- Association of International Energy Negotiators (AIEN), 2006-present
- Co-Chair of the AIEN LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement Model Contract Committee
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadDecember 9, 2021Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2021Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2021Legal Update
- 9 Minute ReadNovember 19, 2020Legal Update
- May 19, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadJune 9, 2017Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 2023EventSpeakerWebinar: Hydrogen Opportunities and Challenges in 2023, Japan Institute for Overseas Investment
- November 2022EventSpeakerWomen in Leadership Symposium, Dubai
- October 2022EventSpeakerPetroleum Economist LNG to Power Forum (Europe & Middle East)
- October 2022EventSpeakerAssociation of International Energy Negotiators Model Contracts Workshop
- June 2022EventAfrica Energy Forum, Belgium
- May 2022EventSpeakerWebinar: New LNG Import Terminals: Challenges to Fast Delivery
- October 2021EventModeratorMiddle East Women Leaders Summit
- October 2021EventSpeakerPetroleum Economist LNG to Power Forum (Europe & Middle East)
- February 2021EventSpeakerGlobal Trade Review (GTR) MENA Conference
- October 2020EventSpeakerLNG Sale and Purchase Agreement, AIEN Model Contract Forum
- June 2020EventSpeakerPetroleum Economist LNG to Power Forum (Europe & Middle East)
- February 2014EventSpeakerFSRU International Conference, Dubai
Publications
- Publication
- September 27, 2024Publication
- September 5, 2024Publication
- November 2023Publication
- 2018 - 2023PublicationCo-authorThe Oil and Gas Law Review, 4th-10th Edition: United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi
- August 2022PublicationCo-authorAcquisition of a Private Business or Company in the UAE by a Foreign Buyer Checklist, Practical Law
- June 2022PublicationAuthorAfrica’s Energy Transition, EnergyNet
- May 2022PublicationCo-authorEarn-out, Locked Box and Retention: Private Acquisitions in the UAE, Practical Law
- December 2021PublicationAuthorData Protection in the UAE—Game Changing Federal UAE Data Law, Lexology
- August 2021PublicationCo-authorESG Financing – A Case for Nuclear Energy? Hunton Andrews Kurth Africa Projects Blog
- May 2021PublicationAuthorLetter from the Middle East: Green shoots of recovery, Petroleum Economist
- March 2021PublicationAuthorStructuring LNG Projects, LexisNexis PSL
- March 2021PublicationAuthorGas Sales Agreements—Key Issues, LexisNexis PSL
- January 2021PublicationAuthorAn Introduction to LNG, LexisNexis PSL
- January 2021PublicationAuthorLNG Sale and Purchase Agreements – Key Issues, LexisNexis PSL
- October 2019PublicationAuthorIn a nutshell: Oil and gas law in United Arab Emirates
- June 2017PublicationAuthorEncouraging Investment in the Petroleum Industry, Egypt Oil and Gas
- February 2017PublicationAuthorWomen in Energy, Egypt Oil and Gas
- March 2016PublicationCo-authorFLNG: Mitigating the Risks, LNG Industry
- March 2014PublicationCo-authorTrouble or Promise in the Pipeline—a discussion of the basis for independent oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through Turkey, Petroleum Economist
Blog Posts
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel ReportCo-author
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- September 11, 2023Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadMay 17, 2023News
- April 13, 2023NewsLegal 500 Recognizes Hunton Andrews Kurth Among Top Firms in EMEA 2023 Guide
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 3, 2023News
- December 12, 2022Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadApril 12, 2022News
- October 12, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- June 23, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadApril 16, 2021News
- February 24, 2021Media Mention
- November 10, 2020Media MentionQuoted, FSRUs helping LNG to penetrate emerging markets, Petroleum Economist
- October 8, 2020Media Mention
- May 29, 2020Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 4, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 31, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 6, 2016News
Education
LLB, University of Western Australia, Honours, 2005
Admissions
Dubai (Legal Consultant)
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Western Australia (Solicitor)
New South Wales (Solicitor)