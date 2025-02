Patrick advises issuers and underwriters across a range of public and private securities offerings, primarily in the power and utilities sector. His experience includes common stock offerings, convertible debt and other equity-linked offerings, preferred and hybrid securities offerings, unsecured and secured debt offerings, including first mortgage bonds, tax-exempt offerings and remarketings, 4(a)(2) private placements and liability management transactions. He also regularly advises clients on general corporate matters, including securities law and corporate governance matters.