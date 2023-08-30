Patrick C. Macher
Patrick’s practice focuses on commercial lending and business law. Patrick represents borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured term, revolving, letter of credit and bridge loan facilities. Patrick is also committed to providing pro bono service, including continuing to volunteer with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.
While at the University of Richmond School of Law, Patrick was Editor-in-Chief of the Richmond Journal of Law and Technology (Volume XXVII), a founding member of the Richmond Law & Business Forum and the Richmond Law Technology & Innovation Society, and student wellness chair of the Richmond Law Student Body Association.
- Regularly assists in the representation of a global financial institution as lender to funds of hedge funds and private equity funds under their NAV credit facilities
- Regularly assists in the representation of lenders and borrowers on implementing LIBOR transition provisions in loan documents
- Advises clients on credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents and routine treasury matters
- Assisted in the representation of a global financial institution as administrative agent under a $1 billion syndicated, revolving secured borrowing base facility to a global petrochemical trading company
- Assisted in the representation of private equity fund in the $70 million term and revolving credit acquisition financing of food packing product manufacturing business
- Assisted in the representation of public company lawn and garden products and services provider in refinancing of $2.3 billion secured multi-currency revolving and term credit agreement
- Assisted in the representation of private equity fund’s refinancing of existing term and revolving credit facilities for a distribution and merchandising bulk food products business
- Assisted in the representation of a public REIT providing real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators in a $60 million upsizing to the REIT’s existing revolving credit facility
- Assisted in the representation of underground and surface coal mining company in term and revolving loan facilities used to refinance existing debt.
- Pro Bono Fellow, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy
- Inducted into the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society, 2021
- Member, North Carolina Bar Association
- Member, Mecklenburg County Bar, Young Lawyers Division
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude, 2021
BS, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Society, 2017
North Carolina