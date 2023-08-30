Patrick’s practice focuses on commercial lending and business law. Patrick represents borrowers and lenders in secured and unsecured term, revolving, letter of credit and bridge loan facilities. Patrick is also committed to providing pro bono service, including continuing to volunteer with the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

While at the University of Richmond School of Law, Patrick was Editor-in-Chief of the Richmond Journal of Law and Technology (Volume XXVII), a founding member of the Richmond Law & Business Forum and the Richmond Law Technology & Innovation Society, and student wellness chair of the Richmond Law Student Body Association.