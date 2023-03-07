Patrick maintains a national litigation practice in which he handles some of his clients’ most sensitive matters. Patrick’s practice focuses on representation of public and private companies, investment banks, private equity funds, accounting firms, and executives in complex civil litigations and arbitrations, securities class actions, and civil and criminal investigations. He has significant experience counseling financial institutions in litigation arising from the issuance, marketing, and administration of structured credit products, including residential and commercial mortgage backed securities, credit default swaps, guaranteed investment contracts, repurchase facilities, and asset backed commercial paper facilities.

Patrick also leads the Firm’s Real Estate Litigation practice in New York. In that role, he has represented commercial lenders, sponsors, developers, commercial landlords, tenants, and high net worth individuals in a variety of complex commercial litigation and arbitration. Recent representations include disputes regarding commercial mortgage and mezzanine debt, commercial landlords and tenants (including Yellowstone injunctions), complex joint-ventures and partnerships, land use, rights of first offer and refusal, and the purchase and sale of large commercial properties. Patrick has represented various parties throughout the United States in connection with real estate receiverships, judicial and non-judicial foreclosures, and UCC sales.



Patrick received his law degree from Columbia Law School where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar. He received his undergraduate degree, with highest distinction and Phi Beta Kappa, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Patrick is an invited guest lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School’s annual two-week seminar for CEOs and Presidents of China’s largest financial institutions. He lectures on a variety of topics, including risk management for U.S. based financial institutions.

Patrick’s pro bono experience includes representing clients in child custody and support hearings in New York and North Carolina and representing Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans in disability proceedings before the Department of Veterans Affairs.