Patrick focuses on federal income tax issues related to real estate investment trusts (REITs), private investment funds, and other real estate investment and financing vehicles. Patrick has experience with REITs, real estate joint ventures, private investment funds, and other pass-through entities. He represents issuers and underwriters on the federal income tax aspects of various capital markets transactions.

Before joining the firm, Patrick practiced at a tax law and lobbying firm in Washington, DC focusing on the financial services industry.