Paul J. Greco, Jr.
Associate
Overview
Paul represents institutional lenders in connection with the negotiation and documentation of mortgage loans, equity investments, mezzanine debt, and debt arrangements. His experience also includes counseling clients on issues that may arise during the term of a loan or investment, such as modifications, amendments, and workout agreements, as well as enforcement proceedings.
In addition, Paul counsels corporate entities in connection with the formation of joint ventures, and has drafted and amended corporate governing documents such as operating agreements, by-laws, and membership interest purchase agreements.
Experience
- Represented Hudson Acquisitions and Poet Advisors in making a $46 million qualified opportunity zone equity investment with Hampshire Properties to acquire a development parcel located in Brooklyn, New York, in connection with a large scale $500 million office development.
- Represented institutional lenders, investment banking firms, commercial banks and private REITs in the course of negotiation and documentation of mortgage and mezzanine financing and equity investment.
- Engaged in negotiation of terms of equity investment and drafted corporate documentation evidencing such terms, including common and preferred equity joint venture agreements.
- Prepared legal opinions on behalf of borrower entities required in connection with debt financing.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended as a Rising Star for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2024
News
Education
JD, St. John’s University School of Law, 2014
BA, University of Notre Dame, 2011
Admissions
New York