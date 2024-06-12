Paul represents institutional lenders in connection with the negotiation and documentation of mortgage loans, equity investments, mezzanine debt, and debt arrangements. His experience also includes counseling clients on issues that may arise during the term of a loan or investment, such as modifications, amendments, and workout agreements, as well as enforcement proceedings.

In addition, Paul counsels corporate entities in connection with the formation of joint ventures, and has drafted and amended corporate governing documents such as operating agreements, by-laws, and membership interest purchase agreements.