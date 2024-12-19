Paul Martino is a highly regarded public policy advocate and government relations partner with over 25 years of experience in Washington, DC specializing in privacy, data security, artificial intelligence (AI), ecommerce, and technology policy.

Before joining Hunton, Paul most recently served as vice president and senior policy counsel for the National Retail Federation, the largest retail trade association in the world, where he led federal and state legislative and regulatory advocacy efforts on data privacy, AI, and other consumer protection issues. Paul also led NRF’s advocacy efforts on European Union data transfer, data protection, and AI regulations.

Paul has a distinguished background in Internet, privacy, and cybersecurity law, having co-chaired the privacy and data security practice at another global law firm, where he represented businesses and trade associations before Congress and federal agencies. His experience has earned him national recognition, including being named a leading figure in privacy law by Chambers USA.

Before entering private practice in Washington, Paul served as principal advisor to US Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John McCain on internet, technology, ecommerce, and privacy issues. He began his career practicing corporate and securities law with several Silicon Valley law firms where he focused on venture capital financings and initial public offerings for startup and emerging growth high-tech companies.

Paul’s broad experience spans both private practice and government service, making him a trusted and valued advisor on complex legislative and public policy matters related to a wide range of data, technology, and ecommerce issues for US businesses, industry trade associations, and policy coalitions.