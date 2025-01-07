Paul N. Silverstein
Overview
Paul Silverstein is a seasoned expert in the bankruptcy/financial restructuring and distressed investing space. He serves as co-head of the firm's Business Practice Group, which includes its corporate, capital finance, bankruptcy/restructuring and real estate and tax teams. He has served multiple terms as a member of legacy Andrews Kurth's Policy Committee, Executive Committee and head of its bankruptcy/corporate restructuring practice.
Paul's practice includes the representation of official and ad hoc creditors and stockholders committees, significant strategic and financial investors and debtors/issuers in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court restructurings. He also regularly represents post-reorganization litigation trusts and similar vehicles. He is experienced in the representation of purchasers and sellers of assets, claims and equity interests in distressed and special situations, both strategic and financial, and represents activist investors in both proxy contests and related matters.
Experience
- LATAM Airlines (Minority Stockholders)
- Mallinckrodt plc (2020) (First Lien Noteholders)
- Philadelphia Energy Solutions (Certain Term/DIP lenders)
- Toys R Us (TAJ Noteholders)
- Stone Energy Corp. (Independent Directors)
- Energy XXI Ltd. (Independent Director)
- Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC (Creditors Committee)
- American Eagle Energy Corporation (Senior Secured Noteholders Committee)
- Boston Generating (Liquidating Trustee)
- Primcogent Solutions (Debtor)
- THQ Inc. et al. (Creditors Committee)
- FiberTower Corp. (Debtor)
- Patriot Coal Corp. (WTC)
- Dynegy Holdings, LLC (Subordinated Debt)
- Blockbuster Inc. (Summit Distribution, LLC)
- FairPoint Litigation Trust v. Verizon (Plaintiff)
- FairPoint Communications, Inc. (Creditors Committee)
- Tribune Company (Operating Company Trade)
- Tribune Company (PHONES)
- Lyondell Chemical Co. (Nell Noteholders)
- Washington Mutual, Inc. (Broadbill Investments)
- YRC Worldwide, Inc. (Ad Hoc Convert Committee)
- Spansion Inc. (Ad Hoc Noteholders Committee)
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (Creditors Committee)
- Primus Telecommunications (Ad Hoc Senior Bond Holder Committee)
- Kitty Hawk, Inc. (Debtors)
- Lexington Precision (Creditors Committee)
- Cibro Petroleum Products, Inc. et al. (Debtors)
- MCAR LLC v. Southern Companies (Plaintiff)
- Mirant Corporation (Creditors Committee)
- Metromedia International Group (Preferred Shareholders)
- Allied Holdings (Ad Hoc Equity Committee)
- Refco, Inc. (Ad Hoc Equity Committee)
- Leap Wireless International, Inc. (Secured Creditors Committee)
- American Banknote Corporation (Debtor)
- NEON Communications, Inc. (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
- Merrill Corp. (Bondholders Committee)
- Reptron Electronics, Inc. (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
- Metricom, Inc. (Bondholders Committee/Reorganized Company)
- Advanced Radio Telecom, Inc. (First Avenue Networks, now FiberTower Corp.) (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
- Metro Affiliates, Inc. et al. (Atlantic Express) (Creditors Committee)
- Physicians Resource Group (Debtors)
- U.S. Diagnostics (Bondholders Committee)
- WHX Corporation (Preferred Stockholder Committee)
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Profiled as one of the leading Corporate Restructuring (2012-2015) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
- The Best Lawyers in America, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2011-2024)
- Top 100 New York Lawyers, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Metro Magazine) (2014-2018)
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Bankruptcy Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2007-2023
- AV rating in Martindale-Hubbell
Insights
Legal Updates
- 13 Minute ReadLegal Update
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 16, 2024Legal Update
- 5 Minute ReadMarch 1, 2018Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadJune 11, 2014Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 2, 2013Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
Speaker
- “Distressed - Oil & Gas Industry Update,” LSTA and LMA Joint Conference, New York, New York (May 19, 2016)
- “Cash Collateral and Other Secured Creditor Issues,” 21st Annual Rocky Mountain Bankruptcy Conference, American Bankruptcy Institute, Denver, Colorado (January 21, 2016)
- "Claims Trading - Basic Building Blocks and Beyond," LSTA CLE Presentation, New York City, New York (October 7, 2014)
- "Issues Pertaining to Evidentiary Privileges," American Bankruptcy Institute's 25th Annual Winter Leadership Conference (December 6, 2013)
- "Distressed Investing," Beard/Renaissance (2003-2013)
- "Investment Banking Program," American Bankruptcy Institute (2002 and 2003)
- "Corporate Reorganization," Beard/Renaissance (2001 and 2002)
- "Trading Claims - Current Developments," American Bar Association (Spring 1997)
- May 19, 2016EventSpeakerDistressed - Oil & Gas Industry Update, LSTA and LMA Joint Conference, New York, New York
- January 21, 2016EventSpeakerCash Collateral and Other Secured Creditor Issues, 21st Annual Rocky Mountain Bankruptcy Conference, American Bankruptcy Institute, Denver, Colorado
- October 7, 2014EventSpeakerClaims Trading - Basic Building Blocks and Beyond, LSTA CLE Presentation, New York City, New York
- December 6, 2013EventSpeakerIssues Pertaining to Evidentiary Privileges, American Bankruptcy Institute's 25th Annual Winter Leadership Conference
- 2003-2013EventSpeakerDistressed Investing, Beard/Renaissance
Publications
- Publication
- February 26, 2024Publication
- December 20, 2023Publication
- October 23, 2022Publication
News
- January 16, 2025Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 29, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- June 7, 2023Media Mention
- October 23, 2022Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- June 19, 2022Media MentionQuoted, Latam Airlines Cleared to Depart Chapter 11 Under Creditors’ Control, The Wall Street Journal
- May 13, 2022Media MentionFeatured, Let’s Debate: Part I, Creditor Rights Coalition
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 20, 2017News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 26, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 16, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 16, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 17, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2015News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 24, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 23, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- 5 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2014News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 13, 2013News
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 4, 2013News
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 1981
BFA, City University of New York, 1977
Admissions
New York
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Northern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Western District of New York
Clerkships
- US District Court, Southern District of New York