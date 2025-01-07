Paul Silverstein is a seasoned expert in the bankruptcy/financial restructuring and distressed investing space. He serves as co-head of the firm's Business Practice Group, which includes its corporate, capital finance, bankruptcy/restructuring and real estate and tax teams. He has served multiple terms as a member of legacy Andrews Kurth's Policy Committee, Executive Committee and head of its bankruptcy/corporate restructuring practice.

Paul's practice includes the representation of official and ad hoc creditors and stockholders committees, significant strategic and financial investors and debtors/issuers in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court restructurings. He also regularly represents post-reorganization litigation trusts and similar vehicles. He is experienced in the representation of purchasers and sellers of assets, claims and equity interests in distressed and special situations, both strategic and financial, and represents activist investors in both proxy contests and related matters.