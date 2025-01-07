Paul Silverstein, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Paul N. Silverstein

Partner

Overview

Paul Silverstein is a seasoned expert in the bankruptcy/financial restructuring and distressed investing space. He serves as co-head of the firm's Business Practice Group, which includes its corporate, capital finance, bankruptcy/restructuring and real estate and tax teams. He has served multiple terms as a member of legacy Andrews Kurth's Policy Committee, Executive Committee and head of its bankruptcy/corporate restructuring practice.

Paul's practice includes the representation of official and ad hoc creditors and stockholders committees, significant strategic and financial investors and debtors/issuers in complex Chapter 11 reorganizations and out-of-court restructurings. He also regularly represents post-reorganization litigation trusts and similar vehicles. He is experienced in the representation of purchasers and sellers of assets, claims and equity interests in distressed and special situations, both strategic and financial, and represents activist investors in both proxy contests and related matters.

Experience

  • LATAM Airlines (Minority Stockholders)
  • Mallinckrodt plc (2020) (First Lien Noteholders)
  • Philadelphia Energy Solutions (Certain Term/DIP lenders)
  • Toys R Us (TAJ Noteholders)
  • Stone Energy Corp. (Independent Directors)
  • Energy XXI Ltd. (Independent Director)
  • Sherwin Alumina Company, LLC (Creditors Committee)
  • American Eagle Energy Corporation (Senior Secured Noteholders Committee)
  • Boston Generating (Liquidating Trustee)
  • Primcogent Solutions (Debtor)
  • THQ Inc. et al. (Creditors Committee)
  • FiberTower Corp. (Debtor)
  • Patriot Coal Corp. (WTC)
  • Dynegy Holdings, LLC (Subordinated Debt)
  • Blockbuster Inc. (Summit Distribution, LLC)
  • FairPoint Litigation Trust v. Verizon (Plaintiff)
  • FairPoint Communications, Inc. (Creditors Committee)
  • Tribune Company (Operating Company Trade)
  • Tribune Company (PHONES)
  • Lyondell Chemical Co. (Nell Noteholders)
  • Washington Mutual, Inc. (Broadbill Investments)
  • YRC Worldwide, Inc. (Ad Hoc Convert Committee)
  • Spansion Inc. (Ad Hoc Noteholders Committee)
  • Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (Creditors Committee)
  • Primus Telecommunications (Ad Hoc Senior Bond Holder Committee)
  • Kitty Hawk, Inc. (Debtors)
  • Lexington Precision (Creditors Committee)
  • Cibro Petroleum Products, Inc. et al. (Debtors)
  • MCAR LLC v. Southern Companies (Plaintiff)
  • Mirant Corporation (Creditors Committee)
  • Metromedia International Group (Preferred Shareholders)
  • Allied Holdings (Ad Hoc Equity Committee)
  • Refco, Inc. (Ad Hoc Equity Committee)
  • Leap Wireless International, Inc. (Secured Creditors Committee)
  • American Banknote Corporation (Debtor)
  • NEON Communications, Inc. (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
  • Merrill Corp. (Bondholders Committee)
  • Reptron Electronics, Inc. (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
  • Metricom, Inc. (Bondholders Committee/Reorganized Company)
  • Advanced Radio Telecom, Inc. (First Avenue Networks, now FiberTower Corp.) (Creditors Committee/Reorganized Company)
  • Metro Affiliates, Inc. et al. (Atlantic Express) (Creditors Committee)
  • Physicians Resource Group (Debtors)
  • U.S. Diagnostics (Bondholders Committee)
  • WHX Corporation (Preferred Stockholder Committee) 

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Profiled as one of the leading Corporate Restructuring (2012-2015) lawyers in the United States, The US Legal 500
  • The Best Lawyers in America, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2011-2024)
  • Top 100 New York Lawyers, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Metro Magazine) (2014-2018)
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Bankruptcy Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2007-2023
  • AV rating in Martindale-Hubbell  

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Speaker

  • May 19, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    Distressed - Oil & Gas Industry Update, LSTA and LMA Joint Conference, New York, New York
  • January 21, 2016
    Event
    Speaker
    Cash Collateral and Other Secured Creditor Issues, 21st Annual Rocky Mountain Bankruptcy Conference, American Bankruptcy Institute, Denver, Colorado
  • October 7, 2014
    Event
    Speaker
    Claims Trading - Basic Building Blocks and Beyond, LSTA CLE Presentation, New York City, New York
  • December 6, 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    Issues Pertaining to Evidentiary Privileges, American Bankruptcy Institute's 25th Annual Winter Leadership Conference
  • 2003-2013
    Event
    Speaker
    Distressed Investing, Beard/Renaissance

News

Education

JD, Brooklyn Law School, 1981

BFA, City University of New York, 1977

Admissions

New York

Courts

US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit

US District Court, Eastern District of New York

US District Court, Northern District of New York

US District Court, Southern District of New York

US District Court, Western District of New York

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Southern District of New York
