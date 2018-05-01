Penny A. Shamblin
Overview
Penny represents clients on a broad range of environmental and administrative law issues arising under federal and state law, with emphasis on permitting and compliance with the Clean Air Act, water quality and stormwater regulatory development under the Clean Water Act, and reporting under CERCLA and EPCRA. Her clients include electric utilities, oil and natural gas pipeline companies, manufacturing companies and trade associations.
Penny has extensive experience with air permitting including federal and state appeals, drafting comments on administrative rulemakings, advising clients on compliance issues, and negotiating settlements with administrative agencies.
Penny has undertaken significant pro bono work assisting juvenile immigrants in obtaining immigration status.
Before becoming a lawyer, Penny worked as a chemical engineer and health physicist. She has over ten years of nuclear experience at a Department of Energy nuclear weapons facility and commercial nuclear power plant. She was responsible for various aspects of nuclear waste management and radiation protection of workers and the environment.
Experience
- Counseled industrial clients in CAA permitting and compliance for coal and gas fired power plants, refineries, chemical processing, and metals processing.
- Counseled clients on EPCRA TRI and EPCRA/CERCLA spill reporting requirements.
- Represented industrial clients in CAA and CWA permit appeals.
- Advised clients on transactional due diligence involving all aspects of environmental liability and compliance.
- Counseled national industry groups on rulemaking and policies under the CAA and CWA.
- Represented industry groups in CWA rulemaking appeals.
- Assisted clients in developing policy for on-site septic system industry in Virginia.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 and 2017 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
Insights
Publications
- December 2004PublicationCo-authorOutline of RCRA/CERCLA Enforcement Issues and Holdings, Chemical Waste Litigation Reporter, 26th edition
Blog Posts
- The Nickel Report
News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadJuly 15, 2008News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, 2000
MS, Health Physics, Texas A&M University, 1987
BS, Chemical Engineering, Tennessee Tech University, 1986
Admissions
Virginia
Government Service
Chemical Engineer and Health Physicist, Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant, Tennessee Valley Authority
Chemical Engineer and Health Physicist, Corporate Office Nuclear, Tennessee Valley Authority
Nuclear Physicist, Department of Energy Contractor
Areas of Focus
- Environmental
- Air Quality
- Water
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Nuclear Energy
- Energy
- Energy Litigation
- Energy Transition
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- International Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Public Lands
- Native American Trust Lands
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Digital Infrastructure