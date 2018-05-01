Penny represents clients on a broad range of environmental and administrative law issues arising under federal and state law, with emphasis on permitting and compliance with the Clean Air Act, water quality and stormwater regulatory development under the Clean Water Act, and reporting under CERCLA and EPCRA. Her clients include electric utilities, oil and natural gas pipeline companies, manufacturing companies and trade associations.

Penny has extensive experience with air permitting including federal and state appeals, drafting comments on administrative rulemakings, advising clients on compliance issues, and negotiating settlements with administrative agencies.



Penny has undertaken significant pro bono work assisting juvenile immigrants in obtaining immigration status.

Before becoming a lawyer, Penny worked as a chemical engineer and health physicist. She has over ten years of nuclear experience at a Department of Energy nuclear weapons facility and commercial nuclear power plant. She was responsible for various aspects of nuclear waste management and radiation protection of workers and the environment.