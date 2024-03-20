Hyoung Suk “Pete” Yoon
Associate
Overview
Pete’s practice focuses on asset securitization,structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. He is an associate in the structured finance and securitization practice. His experience includes the representation of issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders and investors in numerous structured finance and securitization transactions. He has worked with various assets, including mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage-backed securities.
Prior to joining the firm, Pete was a Sergeant in the Republic of Korea Army.
Experience
- Represents underwriters and lenders in issuance of term and revolving asset-backed securities collateralized by mortgage servicing rights and servicing advance receivables.
- Represents servicers, lenders and investors in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions, financing of servicing advance receivables and financing and purchases of excess servicing spread.
- Representation of one of the largest RMBS market participants as both underwriter’s and issuer’s counsel.
Affiliations
Professional
- Selected Participant, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program, 2023
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 20, 2024Event
- August 23, 2023Event
- April 15, 2021Event
News
Education
JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2018
BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School, magna cum laude, 2014
Admissions
New York
Languages
- Korean