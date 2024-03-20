Pete’s practice focuses on asset securitization,structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. He is an associate in the structured finance and securitization practice. His experience includes the representation of issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders and investors in numerous structured finance and securitization transactions. He has worked with various assets, including mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Prior to joining the firm, Pete was a Sergeant in the Republic of Korea Army.