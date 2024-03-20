Hyoung Suk Yoon, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Hyoung Suk “Pete” Yoon

Associate

Overview

Pete’s practice focuses on asset securitization,structured finance and other corporate finance transactions. He is an associate in the structured finance and securitization practice. His experience includes the representation of issuers, underwriters, mortgage servicers, lenders and investors in numerous structured finance and securitization transactions. He has worked with various assets, including mortgage servicing rights and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Prior to joining the firm, Pete was a Sergeant in the Republic of Korea Army.

Experience

  • Represents underwriters and lenders in issuance of term and revolving asset-backed securities collateralized by mortgage servicing rights and servicing advance receivables.
  • Represents servicers, lenders and investors in connection with servicing portfolio acquisitions, financing of servicing advance receivables and financing and purchases of excess servicing spread.
  • Representation of one of the largest RMBS market participants as both underwriter’s and issuer’s counsel.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Selected Participant, Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) Pathfinder Program, 2023  

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

News

Education

JD, University of Pennsylvania Law School, 2018

BSBA, Washington University in St. Louis Olin Business School, magna cum laude, 2014

Admissions

New York

Languages

  • Korean
