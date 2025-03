Peter focuses his practice on global privacy and cybersecurity. Peter assists clients in managing all aspects of privacy and cybersecurity, including compliance with state, federal, and international privacy laws, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (CCPA) and other emerging state privacy laws. He also assists with data breach and cybersecurity incident response and preparedness activities. In addition, he drafts privacy policies, procedures, and notices, and prepares privacy and data security agreements.

Peter also maintains an active pro bono practice, assisting clients with immigration-related matters and veteran discharge upgrade applications.