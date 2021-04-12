Peter’s practice is focused in the areas of commercial real estate finance and the capital markets. Peter focuses his practice in the area of commercial real estate finance. He advises lenders and investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Peter’s experience includes mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, construction lending, hospitality lending, credit facilities and co-lending and participation arrangements.

He also represents secondary market participants in the purchase and sale of real estate debt instruments, including the financing of such transactions.

Peter often counsels clients in loan workouts and the restructuring of distressed loans.