Peter J. Mignone
Overview
Peter’s practice is focused in the areas of commercial real estate finance and the capital markets. Peter focuses his practice in the area of commercial real estate finance. He advises lenders and investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Peter’s experience includes mortgage lending, mezzanine lending, construction lending, hospitality lending, credit facilities and co-lending and participation arrangements.
He also represents secondary market participants in the purchase and sale of real estate debt instruments, including the financing of such transactions.
Peter often counsels clients in loan workouts and the restructuring of distressed loans.
Experience
- Representation of four institutional lenders in connection with a $600 million financing of an office building located in downtown Manhattan.
- Representation of three institutional lenders in connection with a $1 billion financing of a major regional mall in the Northeast.
- Representation of two institutional lenders in connection with a $1.2 billion financing of an acquisition of a publicly traded REIT involving over 50 shopping centers located throughout the US.
- Representation of three institutional lenders in connection with a $900 million refinancing of a portfolio of 8 trophy office buildings located throughout the US.
- Representation of a national bank in connection with a $220 million mortgage and multiple-layered mezzanine financing of a resort hotel.
- Representation of a major insurance company in connection with the upsizing of a $177 million preferred equity interest in a hotel located in the heart of New York City’s Times Square.
- Representation of an institutional lender in connection with a $70 million financing of a class A office building located in Mexico City.
- Representation of a national bank in connection with the restructuring of a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by hotels owned by tenants-in-common syndicates.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate Finance (2021-2024) and Real Estate (2019), Legal 500 United States
- Latin Lawyer Magazine, listed in the Latin Lawyer 250, International category, 2014
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Webinar: Cash Management/Lock-Box Structures–All You Need to Know–Lunch & Learn Series
CMBS Beyond The Boilerplate: Creativity Abounds, Real Estate Board of New York
Commercial Real Estate Financing 2012: Getting Back to Business, Practicing Law Institute
Publications
CMBS Lending Rebooted: Return to Basics, AFIRE News
CMBS Market Revives with Conservative Underwriting, More Stringent Deal Terms, BNA Real Estate Law & Industry Report
Distressed Commercial Real Estate Loans: Practical Wisdom for Identifying, Managing, and Moving Beyond Default Situations, Real Estate Finance Journal
News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, cum laude, Notes & Articles Editor, Fordham Law Review, member, Order of the Coif, 1996
BBA, Pace University, summa cum laude, 1993
Admissions
New York