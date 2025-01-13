Representation includes:

firm representation of approximately 8% of Baas banks;

lead counsel in Entegra Financial merger of equals and then responding to First Citizens BancShares’ topping bid – 2019. We were nominated for advisor of the year by The Deal’s Middle Market Awards. The transaction was highlighted in PLC’s 2019 Year-End Public M&A Wrap-Up;

hired by national law firm as an expert on banking regulation;

facilitated over 25 strategic planning retreats in 2017-2019;

convinced the U.S. Treasury to issue the first community development financial institution designation for a for-profit indirect lender (a lender that buys loans). The U.S. Treasury had previously not approved such entities to be CDFIs for policy reasons;

obtained the first ever shelf charter (a charter that was not activated until a bank failed) to buy assets and assume liabilities from the FDIC as receiver of failed banks;

proposed to senior regulatory personnel changes to the Shared National Credit (“SNC”) review process and how that process may be enhanced;

more representations of buyers, sellers and committees of firms involved in 363 bankruptcy actions than any other firm;

more topping bid transactions as buyer or seller than any other banking firm over the past 20 years;

more M&A transactions than any firm over the last 20 years (according to S&P Global Market Intelligence);

number 1 in 2013 with 19 M&A transactions and in 2014 with 20 M&A transactions, number 2 in 2016 with 15 transactions, and number 4 in 2017 with 14 M&A transactions, number 6 in 2018 (according to S&P Global Market Intelligence); number 2 in 2019 with 22 bank M&A transactions, including six bank merger of equals over the last three years;

hundreds of capital offerings, including over 18 IPOS;

hundreds of fair lending, CMPs, and other enforcement actions;

testimony before Panel of the House Judiciary Committee regarding Operation “Choke Point” in July 2014;

myriad compliance issues before all of the federal bank regulatory authorities, including the CFPB; and negotiations of administrative actions;

worked with Puerto Rico taxing authorities to create a tax structure to allow Puerto Rican bank holding companies to issue trust preferred securities;

advised the first and largest online auctioneer and broker of oil and gas properties in the United States;

first voluntary liquidation by merger of a national bank into a nonbank subsequent to adoption of new OCC procedures;

representation of Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. in merger-of-equals transaction with BBCN Bancorp creating the only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States;

representation of Bank of Cascades in the acquisition of 15 Bank of America branches;

advised dozens of bank holding companies and private equity firms regarding application of the Bank Holding Company Act and the Change in Bank Control Act;

representation of foreign banks, foreign bank branches and agencies regarding U.S. banking laws, rules and regulations; and

representation of eight Fintech platform banks.

He has authored numerous articles in banking publications. His article, “Acquisitions of Failed Banks – Present Risk and Opportunity,” was honored by The RMA Journal in 2011 as the second best article for that year. For the 22 years during its existence ending in 2019, he served as co-editor of ICBA’s Newsletter, “SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION.” He has spoken at over 250 banking conferences and seminars, including for over the last 13 years, ICBA’s annual conference. In addition, he is listed in Chambers USA “Leaders in Their Field” for banking and FinTech and as AV Preeminent in Martindale-Hubbell®; named to the National Law Journal’s list of Mergers & Acquisitions and Antitrust Trailblazers for 2018; recognized in the 2019 Legal 500 USA rankings; ranked in the following categories: Chambers USA 2020 – Banking & Finance – Texas; Chambers FinTech Legal: Payments & Lending USA 2019-2021; recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance law; recognized in D Magazine as one of the 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas; and received a recommended lawyer ranking in the 2022 Legal 500 US for M&A Middle Market. He has also spoken at all sessions of the first-ever Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School in October 2020, March 2021, May 2021 and April 2022.

Law Journal Articles

Co-author, “A New Rosetta Stone for Credit: Federal Bank Regulators’ Policy Statement on Commercial Real Estate Loan Workouts and Accommodations,” The Banking Law Journal, April 2023

Co-author, “If it Walks Like a Duck …”: The Demise of the Guidance Masquerade, The Banking Law Journal, April 2018

Co-author, CFPB Issues Updated Guidance for Residential Mortgage Servicing Transfers and Alerts Servicers of CFPB Review of Servicing Transfers, The Real Estate Finance Journal, Summer/Fall 2014

Author, Acquisitions of Failed Banks Present Risk and Opportunity, The RMA Journal, December 2010 - January 2011 (this article was voted the second best article appearing in the Risk Managers Association Journal of 2011; and a winning article for the 2012 Burton Awards for Legal Achievement)

Author, Federal Reserve Requires Banks to Implement New Overdraft Procedures and Related Disclosures, Electronic Banking Law & Commerce, March 2010, Volume 14, Issue 8

Author, Prompt Corrective Action, The Banking Law Journal at 317-324, April 2009

Co-author, Health Savings Accounts and the Convergence of Healthcare and Banking, The Banking Law Journal, January 2008

Co-author, Less is More: Changing the Regulator’s Role to Prevent Excess in Consumer Disclosure, 123 The Banking Law Journal, 99, 2006

Author, Payroll Cards, Journal of Payment Systems Law, 2005

Co-author, Overdraft Protection Programs: The Emerging Battleground for Bankers and Consumer Advocates, 121 The Banking Law Journal, 791, 2004

Co-author, Banking Law Developments, Southwestern Law Journal, 1991-1992

Co-author, Banking Law Developments, Southwestern Law Journal, 1990-1991

Author, Banking Law, Southwestern Law Journal, 1990-1991

Author, Directors and Officers of Failing Banks: Pitfalls and Precautions, 106 The Banking Law Journal, 434, 1989



