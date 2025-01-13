Overview

Peter’s practice focuses on corporate and regulatory representation of a wide range of financial institution franchises. During the past several years, Peter has devoted substantial time to strategic planning, bank compensation, fintechs and banking as a service and defense of enforcement matters, including concerning fair lending and BSA. He is Co-Practice Group Leader of the Financial Institutions Section. He has counseled institutions on more than 400 M&A transactions, hundreds of securities offerings, including over a dozen IPOs, and capital planning, over 50 de novo banks and hundreds of administrative and other enforcement actions. He has lectured at hundreds of trade group and industry functions, including as a guest lecturer for Harvard’s Kennedy School of Public Policy in Beijing, China in 2017 and 2018.

Experience

Representation includes:

  • firm representation of approximately 8% of Baas banks;
  • lead counsel in Entegra Financial merger of equals and then responding to First Citizens BancShares’ topping bid – 2019. We were nominated for advisor of the year by The Deal’s Middle Market Awards. The transaction was highlighted in PLC’s 2019 Year-End Public M&A Wrap-Up;
  • hired by national law firm as an expert on banking regulation;
  • facilitated over 25 strategic planning retreats in 2017-2019;
  • convinced the U.S. Treasury to issue the first community development financial institution designation for a for-profit indirect lender (a lender that buys loans). The U.S. Treasury had previously not approved such entities to be CDFIs for policy reasons;
  • obtained the first ever shelf charter (a charter that was not activated until a bank failed) to buy assets and assume liabilities from the FDIC as receiver of failed banks;
  • proposed to senior regulatory personnel changes to the Shared National Credit (“SNC”) review process and how that process may be enhanced;
  • more representations of buyers, sellers and committees of firms involved in 363 bankruptcy actions than any other firm;
  • more topping bid transactions as buyer or seller than any other banking firm over the past 20 years;
  • more M&A transactions than any firm over the last 20 years (according to S&P Global Market Intelligence);
  • number 1 in 2013 with 19 M&A transactions and in 2014 with 20 M&A transactions, number 2 in 2016 with 15 transactions, and number 4 in 2017 with 14 M&A transactions, number 6 in 2018 (according to S&P Global Market Intelligence); number 2 in 2019 with 22 bank M&A transactions, including six bank merger of equals over the last three years;
  • hundreds of capital offerings, including over 18 IPOS;
  • hundreds of fair lending, CMPs, and other enforcement actions;
  • testimony before Panel of the House Judiciary Committee regarding Operation “Choke Point” in July 2014;
  • myriad compliance issues before all of the federal bank regulatory authorities, including the CFPB; and negotiations of administrative actions;
  • worked with Puerto Rico taxing authorities to create a tax structure to allow Puerto Rican bank holding companies to issue trust preferred securities;
  • advised the first and largest online auctioneer and broker of oil and gas properties in the United States;
  • first voluntary liquidation by merger of a national bank into a nonbank subsequent to adoption of new OCC procedures;
  • representation of Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. in merger-of-equals transaction with BBCN Bancorp creating the only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States;
  • representation of Bank of Cascades in the acquisition of 15 Bank of America branches;
  • advised dozens of bank holding companies and private equity firms regarding application of the Bank Holding Company Act and the Change in Bank Control Act;
  • representation of foreign banks, foreign bank branches and agencies regarding U.S. banking laws, rules and regulations; and
  • representation of eight Fintech platform banks.

He has authored numerous articles in banking publications. His article, “Acquisitions of Failed Banks – Present Risk and Opportunity,” was honored by The RMA Journal in 2011 as the second best article for that year. For the 22 years during its existence ending in 2019, he served as co-editor of ICBA’s Newsletter, “SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION.” He has spoken at over 250 banking conferences and seminars, including for over the last 13 years, ICBA’s annual conference. In addition, he is listed in Chambers USA “Leaders in Their Field” for banking and FinTech and as AV Preeminent in Martindale-Hubbell®; named to the National Law Journal’s list of Mergers & Acquisitions and Antitrust Trailblazers for 2018; recognized in the 2019 Legal 500 USA rankings; ranked in the following categories: Chambers USA 2020 – Banking & Finance – Texas; Chambers FinTech Legal: Payments & Lending USA 2019-2021; recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America as Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance law; recognized in D Magazine as one of the 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas; and received a recommended lawyer ranking in the 2022 Legal 500 US for M&A Middle Market. He has also spoken at all sessions of the first-ever Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking’s Digital Banking School in October 2020, March 2021, May 2021 and April 2022.

Law Journal Articles

  • Co-author, “A New Rosetta Stone for Credit: Federal Bank Regulators’ Policy Statement on Commercial Real Estate Loan Workouts and Accommodations,” The Banking Law Journal, April 2023
  • Co-author, “If it Walks Like a Duck …”: The Demise of the Guidance Masquerade, The Banking Law Journal, April 2018
  • Co-author, CFPB Issues Updated Guidance for Residential Mortgage Servicing Transfers and Alerts Servicers of CFPB Review of Servicing Transfers, The Real Estate Finance Journal, Summer/Fall 2014
  • Author, Acquisitions of Failed Banks Present Risk and Opportunity, The RMA Journal, December 2010 - January 2011 (this article was voted the second best article appearing in the Risk Managers Association Journal of 2011; and a winning article for the 2012 Burton Awards for Legal Achievement)
  • Author, Federal Reserve Requires Banks to Implement New Overdraft Procedures and Related Disclosures, Electronic Banking Law & Commerce, March 2010, Volume 14, Issue 8
  • Author, Prompt Corrective Action, The Banking Law Journal at 317-324, April 2009
  • Co-author, Health Savings Accounts and the Convergence of Healthcare and Banking, The Banking Law Journal, January 2008
  • Co-author, Less is More: Changing the Regulator’s Role to Prevent Excess in Consumer Disclosure, 123 The Banking Law Journal, 99, 2006
  • Author, Payroll Cards, Journal of Payment Systems Law, 2005
  • Co-author, Overdraft Protection Programs: The Emerging Battleground for Bankers and Consumer Advocates, 121 The Banking Law Journal, 791, 2004
  • Co-author, Banking Law Developments, Southwestern Law Journal, 1991-1992
  • Co-author, Banking Law Developments, Southwestern Law Journal, 1990-1991
  • Author, Banking Law, Southwestern Law Journal, 1990-1991
  • Author, Directors and Officers of Failing Banks: Pitfalls and Precautions, 106 The Banking Law Journal, 434, 1989


Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for FinTech (2019-2020, 2022-2024) and M&A: Middle Market (2022, 2024), Legal 500 United States
  • Recognized on Independent Bankers Association of Texas’ Wall of Heroes and Legends.
  • 2022 AV®Preeminent Attorney – Judicial Edition Rating in Martindale-Hubbell
  • Recognized among the “Best Lawyers in Dallas,” in Banking & Finance, D Magazine, 2021-2024
  • Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Advertising Law, Banking and Finance Law and Corporate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2021-2024

  • Recognized as a Leader in Legal: Payments & Lending, USA, Chambers FinTech, 2019-2022

  • The Deal 2020 Financial Services Law Firm of the Year Nominee
  • AV®Preeminent Peer Review Rating in Martindale-Hubbell and featured as a 2022 Legal Leader in Banking and Finance in ALM Publications
  • Recipient of a Game Changer Award, Finance Monthly Magazine, 2018
  • 2017 M&A Advisor Award for Financial Deal of the Year for the sale of Cascade Bancorp to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
  • Chambers USA, leading lawyer in Banking (Texas), 2012-2017
  • Lead counsel on the North American Corporate Deal of the Year (Middle Market) – The M&A Atlas Awards – for Cascade Bancorp, Inc.’s successful topping bid to acquire Home Federal Bancorp, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed thrift holding company
  • Finance Monthly Deal Maker of the Year Award 2014 – Cascade Bancorp, Inc.’s successful community bank topping bid in connection with Cascades’ agreement to acquire Home Federal Bancorp
  • Selected a best law firm writer of 2012 by The Burton Awards for Legal Achievement, a program run in association with the Library of Congress
  • Winner of the 2010 RMA Journalistic Excellence Award – second place
  • Selected one of eight lawyers in the midsection of the country to The International Who’s Who of Banking Lawyers, 2003
  • Selected as one of the “Top-Rated Speakers” by the Financial Managers Society (FMS) and member of the FMS Hall of Fame 
  • Selected for inclusion in “Go-To Guide of Top Lawyers,” Texas Lawyer, 2002 
  • Recipient, Pro Bono Award, Corporate Counsel, The State Bar of Texas, 1997 
  • Nominee, Individual Category, Outstanding Volunteer of the Year Award, Volunteer Center of Dallas, 1996

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, IBAT Community Bank Charter Task Force
  • Member, ICBA’s General Counsels’ Advisory Group, 2014
  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Founding Board Member, The Family Place Foundation, 2007-2013; 2022-present
  • Advisory Director, Matrix Bancorp, Inc., Denver, Colorado, 1996-2006
  • Past President, The Family Place, nonprofit agency devoted to battered women and abused children, 1994-1996; President-Elect 1992-1994; Director 1990-1996
  • Founding Board Member and Past President, Helping Hands for The Family Place

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • February 19, 2025
    Event
    Performance Trust Conference, ECIP Policy Forum, New Orleans, LA 
  • September 26, 2023
    Event
    Inflationary and Liquidity Pressures on Commercial Real Estate
  • August 2, 2023
    Event
    Community Bankers Association of Ohio Annual Convention, “Winning at Inflation,” Toledo, OH
  • June 28, 2023
    Event
    Panelist
    Inflationary and Liquidity Pressures on Commercial Real Estate
  • Event
    BankCEO Network Conference, “Responding to Regulatory Trends,” Tucson, AZ, May 1-12, 2023
  • Event
    ICBA Live 2023, “New Ideas to Increase Shareholder Value and Eliminate Adverse Consequences”, and “Fighting the New Wars: The Role of the Post Pandemic Community Bank Director”, Honolulu, HI, March 12-16, 2023
  • November 3, 2022
    Event
    Nebraska Bankers Association, Bankers Investment and Economic Outlook Conference, “How Directors Should Oversee Current Risk,” Lincoln, NE
  • October 24, 2022
    Event
    ICBA 2022 Annual Directors Conference, “How Directors Should Oversee Current Risk,” Stowe, VT
  • Event
    Oklahoma Bankers Association Annual Convention, “Succession Planning – Addressing Management, Board & Shareholder Succession,” Oklahoma City, OK, May 19, 2022
  • Event
    Bank CEO Network Webinar – “Turning the Corner: What was Coming is Now Here,” May 17, 2022
  • Event
    Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking Virtual Digital Banking School, “Building the Foundation to Help You Achieve Digital Banking Success,” April 26, 2022
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “BaaS, Online Lending & Digital Banking,” March 29, 2022
  • March 2, 2022
    Event
    ICBA LIVE 2022, “BaaS, Online Lending and Digital Banking,” San Antonio, TX
  • February 28-March 1, 2022
    Event
    Bank CEO Network 2022 First Annual FORUM, “Operational and Regulatory Compliance Issues,” San Antonio, TX
  • January 30-February 2, 2022
    Event
    BankDirector’s Acquire or be Acquired Conference, “How to Grow and Keep on Growing,” and “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Buy or Sell,” Phoenix, AZ
  • Event
    Maine Bankers Association Virtual Annual Directors’ Conference, “Strategic Planning Amidst Uncertainty,” December 10, 2021
  • Event
    ICBA Virtual Bank Director and CFO Forum, “Are We Out of the Woods Yet?,” November 18, 2021
  • October 12, 2021
    Event
    Indiana Bankers Association 2021 MEGA Conference, “Developments in Safety & Soundness Exams” and “How to Grow and Keep on Growing,” Indianapolis, IN
  • September 20, 2021
    Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas 2021 Convention, Attorney Panel, Austin, TX
  • September 13-14, 2021
    Event
    Bank Director 2021 Board Training Forum, “Seeing Across the Abyss: How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side,” Nashville, TN
  • Event
    Fintech South 2021, “What’s Next for Crypto Regulation,” June 22, 2021
  • Event
    Illinois Bankers, “Growth by Digital Banking and Banking as a Service,” June 15, 2021
  • June 8 & 9, 2021
    Event
    IBAT 2021 M&A or Stay Conference, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell” and “Issues Regarding Personnel, Due Diligence, Capital Raising, Regulatory Approval and S-Corp,” Grapevine, TX
  • May 25, 2021
    Event
    Oklahoma Bankers Association Convention, “Seeing Across the Abyss: How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side (Anticipating the Examination, What has Changed, and Capital Planning), Oklahoma City, OK
  • Event
    Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking Virtual Digital Banking School, “Building the Foundation to Help You Achieve Digital Banking Success,” May 18, 2021
  • Event
    ICBA Innovation Series, “Cryptocurrency – Bank Regulatory Considerations,” May 17, 2021
  • May 2-14, 2021
    Event
    The Bank CEO Network Spring 2021 Meeting, “The Evolving Impact of the Biden Administration on Regulatory Compliance,” Dallas, TX
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “BaaS, Online Lending & Digital Banking,” April 13, 2021
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Bankers Association of New York State, “Employee Retention Credit Update,” April 1, 2021
  • Event
    Webinar – Massachusetts Bankers Association, “Bank Receipt of Payroll Retention Tax Credits (The CARES Act),” March 24, 2021
  • Event
    Graduate School of Banking Digital Banking School at the University of Wisconsin, “Building The Foundation to Help You Achieve Digital Banking,” March 17, 2021
  • Event

    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Biden Tax Proposals and What Does That Mean for Bankers?,” February 23, 2021

  • Event
    Webinar – Mississippi Bankers Association, “Critical Issues Facing the Leadership of Today’s Community Banks,” February 3, 2021
  • Event
    Webinar – Kansas Bankers Association, “Bank Receipt of Payroll Retention Tax Credits,” February 2, 2021
  • Event
    Webinar – Community Bankers Association of Ohio, “Bank Receipt of Payroll Retention Tax Credits,” January 21, 2021
  • January 15, 2021
    Event
    IBANYS Committee Briefing on Bank Receipt of Payroll Retention Tax Credits
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Bank Receipt of Payroll Retention Tax Credits,” January 14, 2021
  • Event
    Acquire Or Be Acquired Online Content, “Growth by Digital Banking and Banking as a Service,” January 6, 2021
  • December 22, 2020
    Event
    Texas Bankers Association Executive Committee Briefing on Payroll Retention Tax Credits
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Strategic Plans, Capital Plans and Risk Appetites – How They Fit Together,” November 19, 2020
  • Event
    Independent Community Bankers Association of New Mexico’s Looking Ahead to 2021 – V-Con for CEOs, Senior Executives and Directors Conference, “Seeing Across the Abyss – How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side,” November 12, 2020
  • Event
    Vermont Bankers Association Trustees & Directors Forum, “Succession Planning: Addressing Management, Board, and Shareholder Succession” and “Post-pandemic Developments in Safety and Soundness Examinations,” November 5, 2020
  • Event
    Kansas Bankers Association 2020 Economic Outlook & Risk Management Conference, “Strategic Plans, Capital Plans and Risk Appetite: How to Fit Them Together in a COVID World,” November 4, 2020
  • Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas Webinar, “Seeing Across the Abyss: How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side,” October 22, 2020
  • Event
    Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking/Digital Banking School, “Building the Foundation to Help You Achieve Digital Banking,” October 13 & 14, 2020
  • October 6, 2020
    Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas 2020 unCONVENTIONAL Convention, Attorney Panel
  • September 24, 2020
    Event
    IBANYS Committee Briefing on Tax Credits and MSLF
  • September 15, 2020
    Event
    Texas Bankers Association Executive Committee Briefing on Tax Credits and MSLF
  • Event
    Community Bankers Association of Ohio, “Seeing Across the Abyss: How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side,” August 5, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – The Bank CEO Network, “Retention Credit for Essential Businesses: Don’t Leave Money on the Table,” July 16, 2020
  • Event
    Texas Bankers Association CFO Conference, “No Time for R&R: Reacting to the Downturn and Reconsidering What to do at Each Asset Threshold,” June 26, 2020
  • Event
    SW Graduate School of Banking, “Seeing Across the Abyss: How to Get Your Bank to the Other Side,” June 9, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – Mississippi Bankers Association, “A Director’s Role in Today’s Challenging Environment,” June 2, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program – Where Are We Now?,” June 2, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Why Fight Rather Than Settle – The Scarlet Letter of Enforcement Actions,” May 21, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – The Bank CEO Network, “PPP Forms & Forbearance,” May 20, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – The Bank CEO Network, “How Conditions on Main Street Compare to the Subprime Crisis: Preparing the Bank for the Economic Downturn,” May 11, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – The Bank CEO Network, “Issues Impacting Banks, Including SBA 7(a) Loan Program,” April 1, 2020
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Preparing for the Economic Downturn,” March 25, 2020
  • March 8-12, 2020
    Event
    2020 ICBA Community Banking Live, “How Directors Should Address the Changing Environment,” and “Surviving the Next Recession,” Orlando, FL
  • February 6-7, 2020
    Event
    IBAT’s M&A or Stay Summit, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell,” and “Issues Regarding Personnel, Due Diligence, Capital Raising, Regulatory Approval, and S-Corp,” Arlington, TX
  • February 4-5, 2020
    Event
    2020 ICBA Instructor Summit, Atlanta, GA
  • January 26-28, 2020
    Event
    Acquire or be Acquired Conference sponsored by BankDirector.com, “What Banks Need to do and/or Change to Continue,” and “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy,” Phoenix, AZ
  • December 5, 2019
    Event
    Washington Bankers Association’s Pacific Northwest Bank Leadership Symposium, “Planning for Asset Growth – What To Do At Each Ledge Of Asset Size,” Seattle, WA
  • October 23, 2019
    Event
    Panelist
    Online Lending Summit Policy, “Navigating State Regulatory Structure,” Washington, DC
  • October 6-8, 2019
    Event
    ICBA’s 19th Annual Directors’ Conference, “The Evolving Role of the Director: How to Balance Shareholder Expectations, Red Flags, ERM, and Governance,” Scottsdale, AZ
  • September 25, 2019
    Event
    Grant Thornton’s 2019 Financial Services Symposium, “The Supervisory Environment in 2020: What to Expect,” Dallas, TX
  • September 21-24, 2019
    Event
    IBAT’s 45th Annual Convention, “Storm Clouds on the Horizon, Emerging Supervisory Issues and at the End of the Day, It’s Capital,” Galveston, TX
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Deposits and Funding,” May 23, 2019
  • April 28-May 8, 2019
    Event
    Bank CEO Network’s 2019 Spring Conference, “Banking Inside and Out,” Ft. Myers, FL
  • March 26 & 27, 2019
    Event
    Bank CEO Network’s 16th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “How Directors Should Address the Changing Bank Environment,” Austin, TX
  • March 20, 2019
    Event
    ICBA Live 2019, “C Corporations/S Corporations: What To Do Now? – The New Tax Law,” and “Deposits and Funding: What Now?”, Nashville, TN
  • February 25-26, 2019
    Event
    IBAT’s Education Foundation M&A or Stay Summit, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell,” and “Issues Regarding Personnel, Due Diligence, Capital Raising, Regulatory Approval and S-Corp,” San Antonio, TX
  • February 6-7, 2019
    Event
    14th Annual ICBA Instructor Summit, Charlotte, NC
  • January 27-29, 2019
    Event
    Acquired or be Acquired Conference sponsored by BankDirector, “Planning for Asset Growth: What To Do At Each Level,” and “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Buy or Sell,” Phoenix, AZ
  • December 6, 2018
    Event
    Fourth Annual 2018 Whitley Penn Financial Institutions Seminar Panelist, Dallas TX
  • November 8 & 9, 2018
    Event
    The SW Graduate School of Banking Foundation's Regulatory Panel, "A Conversation With the Regulators," Dallas, TX
  • September 22-25, 2018
    Event
    IBAT’s 44th Annual Convention, Moderator: Mergers & Acquisitions Panel, San Antonio, TX
  • June 14, 2018
    Event
    Texas Bankers Association’s 15th Annual CFO Conference, “Addressing Three Succession Issues: Management, Board, and Ownership Succession,” San Antonio, TX
  • June 11 & 12, 2018
    Event
    34th Annual Balance Sheet Management Conference, sponsored by Darling Consulting Group, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy,” Boston, MA
  • May 21-23, 2018
    Event
    2018 Oklahoma Bankers Association Convention & Trade Show, “Low Hanging Fruit: 10 Ideas That Will Increase Shareholder Value,” Tulsa, OK
  • March 26 & 27, 2018
    Event
    The Bank CEO Network’s 15th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “The Director’s Role in a Changing Banking Industry” and “Current Community Bank M&A and Other Bank Ownership Issues,” Dallas, TX
  • March 13-17, 2018
    Event
    2018 ICBA Community Banking Live, “The Evolving Role of the Director: Changing Shareholder Expectations, Red Flags, ERM and Governance,” “Planning for Asset Growth: What to do at Each Asset Threshold,” and “The New Tax Law: Should Your Community Bank Restructure as a C Corp?”, Las Vegas, NV
  • February 26-27, 2018
    Event
    IBAT Education Foundation’s M&A or Stay Summit, A Mergers & Acquisitions Workshop for Community Banks, “Thinking About Selling: What to Know,” and “Issues Regarding Personnel, Due Diligence, Fiduciary Duty, Regulatory Issues, S-Corp Tax Issues, and Raising Capital,” San Antonio, TX
  • January 28-30, 2018
    Event
    BankDirector’s Acquire or be Acquired Conference, “Consideration for Different Asset Thresholds,” and “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy,” Phoenix, AZ
  • January 24-25, 2018
    Event
    13th Annual ICBA Instructor Summit, Nashville, TN
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Tax Reform: What to Know Now and Planning Opportunities,” January 18, 2018
  • Event
    Webinar with CenterState Bank, “10 Easy Moves for Increased Bank Profitability in 2018,” January 9, 2018
  • December 4, 2017
    Event
    Northwest Bank Executive Conference sponsored by the Washington Bankers Association, “Low Hanging Fruit: Bold Ideas for Increasing Shareholder Value While Eliminating Adverse Consequences,” Seattle, WA
  • October 30-November 11, 2017
    Event
    Harvard Guest Lecturer
    China’s Leaders in Finance, Beijing, China
  • October 31, 2017
    Event
    Western States Director Education Foundation, “Sustaining Community Banks, In it for the Long Haul,” Scottsdale, AZ
  • October 15-17, 2017
    Event
    ICBA 17th Annual Directors Conference, “The Evolving Role of the Director: Changing Shareholder Expectations, Red Flags, ERM and Governance,” St. Pete Beach, FL
  • September 30-October 3, 2017
    Event
    IBAT’s 43rd Annual Convention, “Low Hanging Fruit: 10 Ideas for Increasing Shareholder Value and Eliminating Adverse Circumstances” and member of the Attorney Panel, Austin, TX
  • July 31-August 2, 2017
    Event
    Community Bankers of Ohio 2017 Annual Convention, “Best Practices in Board Governance, Director and CEO Succession,” Cincinnati, OH
  • May 1-12, 2017
    Event
    Bank CEO Network 2017 Spring Conference, Denver, CO
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “The Evolving Role of Directors,” April 19, 2017
  • March 23-24, 2017
    Event
    Bank CEO Network’s 14th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “Evolving Director Role,” Austin, TX
  • March 15-19, 2017
    Event
    2017 ICBA Community Banking Live Convention, “Addressing Three Succession Issues: Management, Owner Board and Ownership Succession” and “Low Hanging Fruit: Ten Ideas for Increasing Shareholder Value & Eliminating Adverse Consequences,” San Antonio, TX
  • February 23-24, 2017
    Event
    IBAT’s Hold, Fold or Raise?, an M&A Workshop for Community Banks, Irving, TX
  • January 29-31, 2017
    Event
    Acquire or be Acquired Conference, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy,” Phoenix, AZ
  • January 25-26, 2017
    Event
    ICBA’s Community Banker University Instructor Summit, Phoenix, AZ
  • January 19, 2017
    Event
    Mississippi Bankers Association Regulatory Hot Buttons Conference Update, “Capital”
  • November 30 - December 1, 2016
    Event
    Michigan Bankers Association Bank Management & Directors Conference, “Evolving Trends in Capital and M&A,” Rochester Hills
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “After Wells Fargo: Structuring Incentive Compensation Under the New Playbook,” November 18, 2016
  • November 14, 2016
    Event
    RMA’s 2016 Annual Risk Management Conference, “Emerging Operational Risk Issues in M&A Activity,” Dallas, TX
  • September 13, 2016
    Event
    Panelist
    MPL Policy Summit, Washington, DC
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Third-Party Risk – The Challenges and Opportunities,” August 18, 2016
  • August 18, 2016
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “ADA and Website Compliance: Plaintiff Lawyer’s New Front
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Banking Cannabis Business,” July 14, 2016
  • May 24, 2016
    Event
    Oklahoma Bankers Association’s 2016 Leadership Forum and Annual Convention, “Capital and M&A Activity,” Tulsa, OK
  • May 19-20, 2016
    Event
    ICBA’s Ownership and Management Succession: Keeping the Bank Independent by Addressing the Next Generation of Ownership and Leadership, Minneapolis, MN
  • May 12, 2016
    Event
    Louisiana Bankers Association’s 116th Annual Convention & Exposition, “Best Practices for Bank Boards,” New Orleans, LA
  • April 25 & 26, 2016
    Event
    2016 CEO Affiliation Program – sponsored by Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions, “Low Hanging Fruit – Making Money, Saving Money and Avoiding Risk, Boston, MA
  • April 12, 2016
    Event
    2016 CEO Affiliation Program – sponsored by Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions, “Low Hanging Fruit – Making Money, Saving Money and Avoiding Risk, Sarasota, FL
  • April 4 & 5, 2016
    Event
    The Bank CEO Network’s 13th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “The Evolving Director’s Role,” and “M&A and Bank Ownership Issues, Moving Forward,” Irving, TX
  • March 21 & 22, 2016
    Event
    2016 CEO Affiliation Program sponsored by Sheshunoff Consulting, “Low Hanging Fruit: Making Money, Saving Money and Avoiding Risk,” Scottsdale, AZ
  • March 9, 2016
    Event
    ICBA Community Banking LIVE 2016 Fintech Panel – “Take Charge of Your Lending Digital Strategy,” New Orleans, LA
  • March 6, 2016
    Event
    ICBA Community Banking LIVE 2016 – “Evolving Director Role,” New Orleans, LA
  • February 29-March 1, 2016
    Event
    IBAT’s Hold, Fold, or Raise? – An M&A Workshop for Community Banks, “Thinking About Selling? What to Know, “ and “Issues Regarding Personnel, Due Diligence, Capital Raising, Regulatory Approval, and S-Corp,” Dallas, TX
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Capital Planning for Community Banks,” February 18, 2016
  • January 31-February 2, 2016
    Event
    Bank Directors’ 22nd Annual Acquire or be Acquired Conference, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy,” Phoenix, AZ
  • January 14-17, 2016
    Event
    142nd Assembly for Bank Directors sponsored by the SW Graduate School of Banking, Kohala Coast, Big Island, Hawaii
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Fair Lending and UDAAP,” December 10, 2015
  • September 16-18, 2015
    Event
    Community Bankers of Michigan Annual Convention and Expo, “The Director’s Role” and “A Roadmap for Succession,” Traverse City, MI
  • October 15-17, 2015
    Event
    ICBA’s 15th Annual Directors’ Conference, “A Director’s Role,” Las Vegas, NV
  • October 1, 2015
    Event
    Florida Bankers Association M&A Conference, “Thinking About Selling and Buying,” Miami, Florida
  • September 28, 2015
    Event
    Moderator
    Crowdfinance 2015: The Evolution of Global Marketplace: Shifting Sands – Navigating Banking Compliance, New York, NY
  • September 19-22, 2015
    Event
    41st Annual Convention of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Speaker Panel, Galveston, TX
  • September 2, 2015
    Event
    Grant Thornton LLP Audit Leadership Conference – Lender Training, “Whom Do Consultants Represent?,” Dallas, TX
  • August 20, 2015
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Banking Cannabis Business,”
  • May 6 and 13, 2015
    Event
    Bank CEO Network Spring Conference, “Industry Update and Low Hanging Fruit,” San Diego, CA
  • May 5, 2015
    Event
    Spring CEO Affiliation Program sponsored by Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions, “Fair Lending, UDAAP and Third-Party Risk,” New York, NY, April 28, 2015 and Arlington, VA
  • April 12-14, 2015
    Event
    Community Bankers Leadership & Senior Management Conference sponsored by the Oklahoma Bankers Association, “Fair Lending, Third Party Risk, UDAAP,” Las Vegas, NV
  • March 26, 2015
    Event
    Moderator
    UNC School of Law Banking Institute and the ABCs of Banking Law, “Evolving Governance Realities for Financial Institutions,” Charlotte, NC
  • March 24, 2015
    Event
    Spring CEO Affiliation Program sponsored by Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions, “Fair Lending, UDAAP and Third-Party Risk,” Scottsdale, AZ
  • March 19-20, 2015
    Event
    The Bank CEO Network’s 12th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “The Director’s Role,” and “M&A and Bank Ownership Issues, Moving Forward,” Las Colinas, TX
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Thinking About Selling? – What to Know,” March 17, 2015
  • March 1-March 5, 2015
    Event
    ICBA Community Banking LIVE 2015 – “Capital: Understanding It and Building It,” Orlando, FL
  • February 19-20, 2015
    Event
    IBAT Workshop – Hold, Fold or Raise? – An M&A Workshop for Community Banks, Dallas, TX
  • February 12, 2015
    Event
    M&A Panel Discussion: What’s Next: The Texas Banking M&A Market, sponsored by Bernstein Global Wealth Management, Dallas, TX
  • January 25-27, 2015
    Event
    21st Annual Acquire or be Acquired Conference by BankDirector, “How Banks Should Make the Decision to Sell or Buy – Lessons for Buyers & Sellers,” Scottsdale, AZ
  • November 13, 2014
    Event
    California Bankers Association M&A Conference, “Thinking About Selling and Buying,” Anaheim, CA
  • October 9, 2014
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Capital 2.0”
  • September 24, 2014
    Event
    Grant Thornton Financial Services Symposium, “Third-Party Risk,” Irving, TX
  • September 22-23, 2014
    Event
    TSCPA Financial Institutions Conference, “Capital Planning and Alternatives,” Dallas, TX
  • Event
    Webinar - Independent Community Bankers of America, “Operation Choke Point, Regulatory Third-Party Risk Guidance and Vendor Management: What Should Banks Do Now?” September 16, 2014
  • September 5, 2014
    Event
    Florida Bankers Association Mergers & Acquisitions Workshop, “Thinking About Selling and Buying – What to Know,” Tampa, FL
  • June 18 & 19, 2014
    Event
    California Bankers Association CFO Conference, “Capital Planning and Alternatives,” Newport Beach, CA
  • June 2 & 3, 2014
    Event
    Darling Consulting Group – 20th Annual Balance Sheet Management Conference, “Capital Planning and Alternatives,” Boston, MA
  • May 15, 2014
    Event
    2014 Oklahoma Bankers Association’s Annual Convention, “Capital, Enforcement Trends, Fair Lending, Third-Party Risk and UDAAP,” Tulsa, OK
  • March 24 & 25, 2014
    Event
    Bank CEO Network’s 11th Annual Community Bank Directors’ Conference, “The Evolving Role of Directors; M&A and Bank Ownership Issues, Moving Forward,” Las Colinas, TX
  • March 11, 2014
    Event
    Oklahoma Bankers Association Risk Management Workshop, “Compliance Risk – UDAAP, Fair Lending & Third-Party Risk Management,” Oklahoma City, OK
  • March 3, 2014
    Event
    ICBA’s 2014 National Convention, “Evolving Trends in Capital and Bank M&A,” Honolulu, HI
  • March 2, 2014
    Event
    ICBA’s 25th Annual Bank Director Current Issues Seminar, “The Director’s Role,” Honolulu, HI
  • February 21, 2014
    Event
    IBAT: Hold, Fold or Raise? – A Community Bank M&A Workshop, Dallas, TX
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, “Capital Planning and Alternatives,” February 11, 2014
  • Event
    Florida Bankers Association – Safety and Soundness 2014, “Management,” January 30, 2014
  • January 26-28, 2014
    Event
    20th Annual Acquire or be Acquired Conference, “Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today’s Challenging Market,” Phoenix, AZ
  • January 22-23, 2014
    Event
    ICBA’s 9th Annual Instructor Summit, Phoenix, AZ
  • December 3, 2013
    Event
    Webinar – Western Independent Bankers, "More Regulatory Guidance on Third Party Risk and Compliance Management Systems," (co-presented with Marsha Jones of Third Party Payment Processors Association)
  • October 17-20, 2013
    Event
    ICBA's Annual Directors' Conference, New Orleans, LA
  • September 30-October 11, 2013
    Event
    Bank CEO Network Fall 2013 Conference, Salt Lake City, UT
  • September 21-24, 2013
    Event
    IBAT 39th Annual Convention – Attorney Panel, San Antonio, TX
  • September 12, 2013
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Customer Policing, Third-Party Processors and Bank Customers Engaged in Consumer Lending" (co-presented with John Delionado and Marsha Jones)
  • June 25, 2013
    Event
    IBANYS Director's Conference, "Capital Plans and Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today's Challenging Market," Syracuse, NY
  • June 3 & 4, 2013
    Event
    Balance Sheet Management Conference, sponsored by Darling Consulting, “Compliance Management Systems, Third-Party Risk and UDAAP,” Boston, MA
  • May 16, 2013
    Event
    Oklahoma Bankers Association, 2013 Annual Convention and Trade Show, "Fair Lending," and "UDAAP & Third-Party Risk and Compliance Management Systems," Oklahoma City, OK
  • May 14 & 15, 2013
    Event
    Missouri Independent Bankers Association, Directors and Officers Workshop, "Capital Plans & Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today’s Challenging Market Including Sales & Mergers of Equals Transactions,” and “Fair Lending, UDAAP & Compliance Management Systems," Lake Ozark, MO
  • April 25, 2013
    Event
    Florida Bankers Association, Safety & Soundness Workshop, "Capital Adequacy – Basel III, Dodd-Frank and 2013," Miami, FL
  • April 24, 2013
    Event
    Banking Hot Topics Symposium, sponsored by Grant Thornton LLP and Hunton & Williams, Dallas, TX
  • April 23, 2013
    Event
    North Carolina Bankers Association, Safety & Soundness Workshop, "Capital Adequacy – Basel III, Dodd-Frank and 2013," Raleigh, NC
  • March 27, 2013
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today's Challenging Market"
  • March 26, 2013
    Event
    Shay Financial Services, Inc. 21st Annual Investment Education Conference – Las Colinas, TX, "UDAAP, Third-Party Risk and Compliance Management Systems"
  • March 11-15, 2013
    Event
    ICBA 2013 National Convention and Techworld, "Evolving M&A Market," Las Vegas, NV
  • February 14, 2013
    Event
    2013 ICBA Instructor Summit – Phoenix, AZ
  • January 27-30, 2013
    Event
    BankDirector – Acquire or be Acquired, "The Impact of Compliance Burden on M&A," Phoenix, AZ
  • October 25-26, 2012
    Event
    California Bankers Association – Capital Planning and the Future of Community Banking, "Capital Plans and Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today’s Challenging Market Including Sales and Merger of Equals Transactions," Los Angeles, CA
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Compliance Management Systems, Third-Party Risk and UDAAP," October 23, 2012
  • October 1-12, 2012
    Event
    Bank CEO Network Conference, New Orleans, LA
  • September 24-26, 2012
    Event
    Western Independent Bankers 2012 Education Summit & Expo, "Hot Button Compliance Requirements, Fair Lending, UDAAP, Third-Party Risk and HMDA," San Diego, CA
  • September 10-12, 2012
    Event
    2012 American Mortgage Conference, "Fair Lending, UDAAP and Other Regulatory Gotchas for Mortgage Bankers," (co-presented with John Delionado), North Carolina Bankers Association, Raleigh, NC
  • July 18, 2012
    Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Fair Lending, UDAAP and Compliance Issues," (co-presented with John Delionado)
  • June 4-5, 2012
    Event
    28th Annual Balance Sheet Management Conference, "Dodd-Frank and Main Street Banks," Boston, MA
  • March 31-April 4, 2012
    Event
    Western Independent Bankers – Annual Conference for Bank Presidents, Senior Officers & Directors, "Dodd-Frank and Main Street Banks," Scottsdale, AZ
  • March 27, 2012
    Event
    Shay Financial Services, Inc. – 20th Annual Investment Conference, "Raising Capital for Community Banks and Credit Unions," New Orleans, LA
  • March 26, 2012
    Event
    The Bank CEO Network – Ninth Annual Community Bank Directors' Conference, "Bank Regulatory Issues and Other Legal Matters," Las Colinas, TX
  • March 11-15, 2012
    Event
    ICBA National Convention & Techworld, "Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today's Challenging Market," Nashville, TN
  • March 11, 2012
    Event
    Moderator and Presenter at ICBA’s 23rd Annual Bank Director Current Issues Seminar, "Acquisitions in Troubled Times," Nashville, TN
  • February 7, 2012
    Event
    Webinar – Western Independent Bankers, "Fair Lending and Compliance Issues," (co-presented with John Delionado and Jessica Pollner and Eddie Valaitis of PriceWaterhouseCoopers)
  • January 17, 2012
    Event
    Webinar – North Carolina Bankers Association, "Fair Lending and Compliance Issues," (co-presented with John Delionado and Jessica Pollner and Eddie Valaitis of PriceWaterhouseCoopers)
  • January 11, 2012
    Event
    South Central Texas Bankers Association Quarterly Meeting, Schulenburg, Texas
  • January 9, 2012
    Event
    Webinar – Louisiana Bankers Association, "Fair Lending and Compliance Issues," (co-presented with John Delionado and Jessica Pollner and Eddie Valaitis of PriceWaterhouseCoopers)
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Fair Lending," December 8, 2011
  • November 11, 2011
    Event
    Banking Industry Roundtable breakfast co-sponsored with Grant Thornton, Dallas, Texas
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today's Challenging Market," November 10, 2011
  • October 13-16, 2011
    Event
    ICBA's Annual Directors Conference, "Acquisitions in Troubled Times," San Antonio, Texas
  • October 3-14, 2011
    Event
    Bank CEO Network Fall Conference, Newport, Rhode Island
  • Event
    Webinar - Western Independent Bankers, "Raising Capital for Community Banks in Today's Challenging Market," September 13, 2011
  • August 16-19, 2011
    Event
    Western Independent Bankers – Dodd-Frank Workshops, Seattle, WA; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Salt Lake City, UT
  • June 6-7, 2011
    Event
    Darling Consulting Group - The 27th Annual Balance Sheet Management Conference, Boston, MA
  • May 11, 2011
    Event
    Community Banking Directors & Officers Workshop, Missouri Independent Bankers Association, Lake Ozark, MO
  • March 28-29, 2011
    Event
    Eighth Annual Community Bank Directors Conference, Bank CEO Network, Las Colinas, TX
  • March 20-24, 2011
    Event
    ICBA National Convention & Techworld, San Diego, CA
  • Event
    Webinar – Colorado Bankers Association, "Planning for the Examination," March 14, 2011
  • Event
    Webinar – Community Bankers Association of Illinois, "Small Business Lending Fund," February 28, 2011
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Planning for the Evolving Examination," February 23, 2011
  • Event
    Webinar – Arkansas Community Bankers Association, "Small Business Lending Fund," January 12, 2011
  • Event
    Webinar – North Carolina Bankers Association, "Small Business Lending Fund," December 14, 2010
  • Event
    Webinar – Colorado Bankers Association, "Small Business Lending Fund," December 14, 2010
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Small Business Lending Fund," November 4, 2010
  • September 25-28, 2010
    Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas, 36th Annual Convention, Fort Worth, TX
  • April 25-27, 2010
    Event
    Shay Financial Services, Inc., 18th Annual Financial Conference, Irving, TX
  • March 25 & 26, 2010
    Event
    Bank CEO Network – Community Bank Directors’ Conference, Nashville, TN
  • March 17-21, 2010
    Event
    ICBA National Convention and Techworld, Orlando, FL
  • March 17, 2010
    Event
    RMA 2010 Global Conference on Operational Risk – GCOR IV, Boston, MA
  • February 1, 2010
    Event
    Webinar – "Commercial Real Estate Finance 2010: What Lenders Face," presented by Hunton & Williams LLP and McGladrey & Pullen, LLP
  • Event
    Webinar – Colorado Bankers Association, "Planning for the Current Regulatory Exam Environment," January 26, 2010
  • November 4, 2009
    Event
    Responding to the Credit Crunch and Thriving in the Recovery, IBAT Education Foundation, Dallas, TX
  • October 10-13, 2009
    Event
    IBAT's 35th Annual Convention, San Antonio, TX
  • October 5-16, 2009
    Event
    Bank CEO Network, San Antonio, TX
  • May 28, 2009
    Event
    Opportunities and Challenges Facing Subchapter S Banks in the Current Environment, ICBA Webinar
  • March 26 & 27, 2009
    Event
    Strategic Planning & Acquisitions in Troubled Times, Community Bank Director's Conference, Nashville, TN
  • March 22-24, 2009
    Event
    Strategic Plan: The Blueprint for Success, Shay Financial Services, Inc. 17th Annual Investment Conference, Clearwater Beach, FL
  • March 18-22, 2009
    Event
    Surviving the Current Economic Downturn and Thriving in the Recovery Period, ICBA National Convention and Techworld, Phoenix, AZ
  • September 25, 2008
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Chicago, IL
  • September 20-23, 2008
    Event
    34th Annual Convention of the Independent Bankers Association of TX, Bastrop, Texas
  • August 20, 2008
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Los Angeles, CA
  • July 23, 2008
    Event
    CompuShare, Inc. Workshop, Dallas, TX
  • June 4, 2008
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Washington, D.C.
  • May 12, 2008
    Event
    The Advanced Course, sponsored by Performance Trust Investment Advisors, LLC, Chicago, IL
  • April 11, 2008
    Event
    Acquisitions in Troubled Times, Kellogg School of Management, Chicago, IL
  • March 28, 2008
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, San Francisco, CA
  • March 2-6, 2008
    Event
    ICBA 2008 National Convention and Techworld, Orlando, FL
  • December 5-6, 2007
    Event
    Growth by Acquisition, Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P. M&A Conference, Lost Pines, TX
  • November 29, 2007
    Event
    Strategic Insights for De Novo Bank Directors, The Bank Directors' College, Irving, TX
  • November 7, 2007
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Dana Point, CA
  • September 18, 2007
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, New York, NY
  • Event
    Webinar – Independent Community Bankers of America, "Pros and Cons and Changes to Subchapter S," August 8, 2007
  • March 4-8, 2007
    Event
    2007 ICBA National Convention and Techworld, Honolulu, HI
  • February 21-22, 2007
    Event
    Growth by Acquisition, Financial Manager Society, Orlando, FL
  • November 8, 2006
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Dallas, TX
  • October 1-3, 2006
    Event
    Independent Bankers Association of Texas 32nd Annual Convention, San Antonio, TX
  • September 14, 2006
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, New York, NY
  • August 17-20, 2006
    Event
    Community Banking Survival Strategies: How to Swim with the Sharks, 32nd Annual Community Bankers Association of Ohio Convention and Trade Show, Columbus, OH
  • July 18, 2006
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, Boston, MA
  • June 7-10, 2006
    Event
    Texas Bankers Association 3rd Annual CFO Conference, Galveston, TX
  • June 7-9, 2006
    Event
    Competing Through Capital, Texas Bankers Association 3rd Annual CFO Conference
  • March 30-31, 2006
    Event
    Growth by Acquisition, Financial Managers Society Finance & Accounting Forum, Philadelphia, PA
  • March 20-21, 2006
    Event
    North Carolina Bank Directors Assembly, Greensboro, NC
  • March 8-10, 2006
    Event
    Shay Financial Services, Inc. Investment Conference, San Antonio, TX
  • March 6-10, 2006
    Event
    ICBA National Convention and Techworld, Las Vegas, NM
  • February 5, 2006
    Event
    Startabank Bank Formation Workshop, New York, NY
  • October 27 and 28, 2005
    Event
    Growth by Acquisition: Strategies for Community Banks, Financial Managers Society
  • June 27 and 28, 2004
    Event
    The Dynamic Mergers & Acquisition Climate in Texas Banking, Dallas, TX
  • September 10-13, 2003
    Event
    Hot Topics, Missouri Independent Bankers Association Annual Convention
  • September 22-24, 2002
    Event
    Play Ball: The Powerful Tools to Maximize Shareholder Value, Independent Bankers Association of Texas Annual Convention
  • March 19, 2002
    Event
    Making the Trust Preferred Decision, Financial Managers Society
  • October 25-26, 2001
    Event
    Trust Preferred Issues and Alternative Equity Investments, Funding Alternatives Workshop – Financial Managers Society
  • May 8-9, 2001
    Event
    Missouri Community Banking Directors Workshop
  • March 10-14, 2001
    Event
    Directors Workshop: Compensating Directors and Management – What's Enough?, Western Independent Bankers
  • 2001
    Event
    Director Liquidity and Officer Compensation in a M&A Environment, Independent Community Bankers of America Convention & Techworld
  • November 3 and 4, 1999
    Event
    Breaking the Mold: New Strategies for Growth and Income, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • August 17-18, 1999
    Event
    New Estate Planning Strategies for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of America, Madison, WI
  • February 14-16, 1999
    Event
    The Real Deal Breakers -- Compensation and Social Issues, co-presented with Richard C. Chapman, Acquire or Be Acquired Conference, Phoenix, AZ
  • January 21-22, 1999
    Event
    New Estate Planning Strategies for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of America, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  • January 21-22, 1999
    Event
    New Estate Planning Strategies for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of America, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  • January 20, 1999
    Event
    New Opportunities for Community Banks, Louisiana Bankers Association, Baton Rouge, LA
  • October 28-29, 1998
    Event
    New Estate Planning Strategies for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • June 3-4, 1998
    Event
    Leveraging Profitability Conference, Strategies for Utilizing Capital and Improving Shareholder Return, Dallas, TX
  • April 30,1998
    Event
    Leveraging Capital: Strategies for Utilizing Capital and Improving Shareholder Return, Community Bankers of Florida
  • February 26 - March 1, 1998
    Event
    Ownership Options, Oklahoma Bankers Association – 1998 Senior Management Conference
  • February 5-6, 1998
    Event
    Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of America
  • February 1-4, 1998
    Event
    Planning for Growth; Capitalizing on Opportunity, American Bankers Association – 1998 National Conference for Community Bankers
  • October 1, 1997
    Event
    Leveraging Capital to Improve Shareholder Returns, 23rd Annual Convention of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • September 25-27, 1995
    Event
    A Coming of Age, Independent Bankers Association of Texas - 21st Annual Convention & Exhibition
  • July 10, 1997
    Event
    The Legal Steps to Becoming S Eligible, Director Duties in Becoming S Eligible and Disclosure and Consent, Community Bankers of Florida, Ft. Lauderdale, FL
  • July 9, 1997
    Event
    The Legal Steps to Becoming S Eligible, Director Duties in Becoming S Eligible and Disclosure and Consent, Community Bankers of Florida, Orlando, FL
  • June 19, 1997
    Event
    Ownership Issues from a Community Bank Perspective, Louisiana Bankers Association
  • December 5, 1996
    Event
    Legal Authority to Maximize Shareholder Value and Complete Ownership Planning, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • December 5, 1996
    Event
    The Benefits of Keeping Your Bank and Not Selling, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • December 4, 1996
    Event
    Financial Institutions as S Corporations: To Elect or Not to Elect – That is the Question, RSM McGladrey & Pullen, Kansas City, MO
  • December 3, 1996
    Event
    Financial Institutions as S Corporations: To Elect or Not to Elect – That is the Question, RSM McGladrey & Pullen, St. Louis, MO
  • November 13 and 14, 1996
    Event
    The Dynamic Mergers & Acquisitions Climate in Texas Banking – 1996, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Dallas, TX
  • February 13, 1996
    Event
    The Benefits of Keeping Your Bank – Not Selling It, The Community Bankers of Illinois, Springfield, IL
  • October 29-30, 1996
    Event
    Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Scottsdale, AZ
  • September 18-19, 1996
    Event
    Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Minneapolis, MN
  • September 11-12, 1996
    Event
    Ownership Options for Independent Bankers, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Dallas, TX
  • May 9-10, 1996
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, St. Louis, MO
  • February 1-2, 1996
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning and Deferred Compensation for Bank Officers, Texas Savings and Community Bankers Association and Independent Bankers Association of Texas - 22nd Annual Legal Conference
  • 1996
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank
  • November 10-11, 1995
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Independent Bankers Association of America, Scottsdale, AZ
  • September 15-16, 1995
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Independent Bankers Association of America, Chicago, IL
  • September 14-15, 1995
    Event
    Operating a Financial Holding Company, 1995 Banking Law Institute; SMU School of Law, Dallas, TX
  • June 26 and 27, 1995
    Event
    The Dynamic Mergers & Acquisition Climate in Texas Banking -- 1995, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Houston, TX
  • June 9, 1995
    Event
    The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking
  • May 15-16, 1995
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Independent Bankers Association of America, Kansas City, MO
  • March 28, 1995
    Event
    Responding to Unfriendly Offers and Proxy Fights -- Directors Duties; Selling the Bank; Ownership Options: To Sell or Not to Sell; Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Dallas, TX
  • February 17-18, 1995
    Event
    Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank -- The Substantial Benefits of Remaining Independent, Independent Bankers Association of America, New Orleans, LA
  • October 1, 1994
    Event
    Emerging Issues for Today's Director – 15th Annual Directors Workshop, 20th Annual Convention and Exhibition, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • September 29 - October 1, 1994
    Event
    Directors Duties: Key Legal Issues Confronting Independent Bankers, Independent Bankers Association of Texas - 20th Annual Convention and Exhibition
  • May 29-June 10, 1994
    Event
    Graduate School of Banking, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX
  • May 15-16, 1994
    Event
    Ownership Options: Estate Planning for the Closely Held Bank, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Kansas City, KS
  • April 5, 1994
    Event
    Limited Banking Association Opportunities Update, Ernst & Young
  • March 10, 1994
    Event
    Ownership Options: To Sell or Not to Sell, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Dallas, TX
  • October 11-13, 1993
    Event
    Separating the Nice to Know from the Need to Know: Today’s Hottest Legal Topics, Independent Bankers Association of Texas - 19th Annual Convention and Exhibition
  • May 20 and 21, 1993
    Event
    Current Case Law Regarding Regulatory and Governmental Issues, 6th Annual Banking Law Conference sponsored by the University of Texas School of Law
  • April 1993
    Event
    What Community Banks Should Know About Mergers and Acquisitions, Community Bankers of Louisiana 1993 Annual Meeting
  • December 1, 1992
    Event
    Emerging Accounting & Legal Issues: What Every Bank Director Should Know, presented by Jenkens & Gilchrist, P.C. and Ernst & Young, Houston, TX
  • August 15, 1992
    Event
    Texas Bankers Association Resource Sharing Group #11, San Angelo, TX
  • Summer 1991
    Event
    Acquisitions of Banks and Savings and Loan Associations, Graduate School of Banking
  • February 26 and 27, 1991
    Event
    1991 Compliance Issues, Dallas American Institute of Banking, Dallas, TX
  • January 31 and February 1, 1991
    Event
    4th Annual Banking Law Conference, The University of Texas School of Law, Dallas, TX
  • October 16, 1990
    Event
    1990 Expansion Opportunities -- Buying, Selling and Merging Banks and S&Ls, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • March 20, 1990
    Event
    Strategic Lending Review, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, San Antonio, TX
  • March 7-8, 1990
    Event
    Third Annual Bank Compliance Mini-School, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Houston, TX
  • February 26, 1990
    Event
    Strategic Lending Review, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Midland, TX
  • February 8, 1990
    Event
    1990 Expansion Opportunities -- Buying, Selling and Merging Banks and S&Ls, Independent Bankers Association of Texas
  • September 19-21, 1989
    Event
    Avoiding Civil and Criminal Liability in Transactions and Compensation Agreements with Officers, Directors and Affiliates, Eighth Annual Compliance Conference - American Institute of Banking, Houston, TX
  • June 7, 1989
    Event
    New Wrinkles: Bank Acquisitions, Mergers, Branching and FDIC – Assisted Transactions, American Institute of Banking, Dallas, TX
  • May 1989
    Event
    Grounds for Liability Frequently Faced by Banks, Dallas American Institute of Banking
  • May 17, 1989
    Event
    Beyond Lender Liability: The Eight Grounds for Liability Frequently Faced by Banks, Dallas American Institute of Banking
  • April 28, 1989
    Event
    Regulatory, Tax and Other Legal Issues for the Lender -- Finding Relief from Troubled Bank Stock Loans, Texas Bankers Association
  • November 16, 1988
    Event
    State and National Bank Legal Lending Limits -- Traps for the Unwary, Dallas American Institute of Banking, Dallas, TX

Publications

  • Publication
    Author
    “Recent Bank Runs and the Need for a Permanent Transaction Account Guarantee Program,” March 22, 2023
  • March 16, 2023
    Publication
    Author
    BankThink ‘Moral hazard’ is an outdated concept. SVB and Signature prove it, American Banker
  • Publication
    Author
    “Item of Interest - 31 Flavors of SOFR? Federal Reserve Proposes LIBOR Replacement Regulation,” July 29, 2022
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Hunton Andrews Kurth Plays a Role in Helping Banks Serve Low-to Moderate-Income Areas,” July 21, 2022
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Sub-Debt Investing: Guideposts Are Not Prohibitions,” June 22, 2022
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Texas Plans to Offer Loan Guarantees and Loss Prevention for Lending in Underserved Areas; Other States May Offer Similar Programs,” June 16, 2022
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Bank Investments in Subordinated Debt Investments,” June 14, 2022
  • May 5, 2022
    Publication
    Author
    “The Federal Reserve Springs a Liquidity Trap,”
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “The Employee Retention Tax Credit: Why Is My Refund Taking So Long?,” June 21, 2021
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Class Action Litigation Trends Warn of Renewed Focus on Overdraft Practices,” May 25, 2021
  • Publication
    Author
    “Significant Accounting Deficiencies,” May 24, 2021
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA Issues First Interim Final Rules on the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program,” January 8, 2021
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “The OCC Supplemental Lending Limits Program: Opportunities for Growing Loan Portfolios in a Challenging Environment,” December 29, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “FDIC Issues Final Rule on ILCs: Strengthens Pathway for Companies Seeking Bank Charters,” December 28, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Paycheck Protection Program: Preparing for Round 3,” December 23, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Clear as Mud? Understanding the Fed’s Change in Control Rules and Common Inadvertent Violations,” October 13, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Expanding the Beachhead: Why Banks Should be Using the Main Street Lending Facilities,” October 7, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Employee Retention Credit,” August 21, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Colorado True Lender Litigation Settles: Blazes Trail for Industry,” August 19, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness FAQs and New Guidance on Lender Obligations,” August 11, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “OCC Opens the Door for Banks to Offer Cryptocurrency Services,” July 28, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA Releases Streamlined Forgiveness Application and New Interim Final Rule: Anything But EZ,” June 18, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA Releases First Interim Final Rule After Passage of the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act/PPPLF Conflict Issues Created,” June 12, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Federal Reserve Releases Updated, Detailed Terms of Main Street Lending Program,” June 11, 2020
  • May 26, 2020
    Publication
    Co-author
    “Memorial Day Weekend 2020: Two New Rules on Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness Process
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Worth the Wait? The Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness Application Finally Arrives,” May 19, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Implications of the Main Street Lending Program on Existing Debt,” May 15, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Economic Need, Liquidity and Safe Harbors: Keep Your Eye on the Bouncing PPP Certification Ball,” May 14, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “The Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility,” May 11, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Paycheck Protection Program Timeline of Important Regulatory Announcements,” May 7, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBLF 2020: Return of the Small Business Lending Fund?,” April 1, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Odds and Ends Regarding the Paycheck Protection Program,” April 29, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Paycheck Protection Program Updates: Additional Funding, New Interim Final Rule, and Updated Guidance,” April 27, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Appraisals During COVID-19,” April 21, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Catching Our Breath: Paycheck Protection Program Assessment as of April 20, 2020,” April 20, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA Issues Interim Final Rule with Additional Guidance on the Paycheck Protection Program,” April 15, 2020
  • Publication
    Author
    “Triple P Director Eligibility,” April 14, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Can Banks and Financial Institutions Offset Against Stimulus Checks?”, April 7, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Practical Tips for Understanding and Managing SBA PPP Risks After Day 1,” April 6, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA April 2, 2020 Mostly Final Rule on the Paycheck Protection Program,” April 3, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “SBA Announces Terms of Payroll Protection Program,” April 1, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “The CARES Act: Temporary Help for Community Banks,” March 29, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “An Overview of the Small Business Association 7(a) Loan Program and Summary of Other CARES Act SBA Provisions,” March 28, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “15 COVID-19 Steps for Financial Institutions to Take Now,” March 20, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Impact of Coronavirus on Audit Firms,” March 16, 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “Coronavirus: What Bankers Should Consider,” March 5, 2020
  • Publication
    Author
    “What Takes Estate Planning in Banking so Long to Execute?,” March 2020
  • March 2020
    Publication
    Author
    “The Estate Tax Yo-yo is Back in Play,”
  • Publication
    Author
    “Bank M&A Trends and the Stage for 2020,”  January 2020
  • Publication
    Co-author
    “New Year, New Brokered Deposit Rule: A Long Road to Maybe,” January 2020
  • December 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    “FinCEN and Bank Regulators Officially Encourage Innovation in BSA/AML
  • November/December 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    "Shareholder Activism Defense: Enforcement of an Advance Notice Bylaw for a Bank Holding Company," ICBA's Bank Director Newsletter
  • September 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    “The Regulators and Guidance: Thou Doth Protest Too Much"
  • August 2018
    Publication
    Author
    “State and Local Taxation,” ICBA’s Community Banker University Subchapter S News
  • August 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    “Potential Benefits of Subchapter S for Estate Planning,” ICBA’s Community Banker University Subchapter S News
  • August 2018
    Publication
    Author
    “The Focus Shifts to Funding,”
  • July/August 2018
    Publication
    Co-author
    “The Just Right Economy and Bank M&A,” IBAT’s The Texas Independent Banker
  • Publication
    Author
    “S. 2155 and Community Banks,” May 2018
  • February 2018
    Publication
    Author
    What is Really Behind the Push for Elimination of Bank Holding Companies?
  • December 2017
    Publication
    Author
    OCC Tilts Position on Concentration Ratios with Possible Implications for all Banks
  • November 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Bank Owned Life Insurance
  • October 2017
    Publication
    Presentations Reveal 2017 Regulatory Concerns
  • October 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Treasury Management
  • September 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Director Duties and the Swinging Pendulum
  • September 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Hurricane Irma
  • August 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Hurricane Harvey
  • August 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Has Bank Holding Company Status Outlived Its Usefulness?,
  • July 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    The CFPB’s Arbitration Rule: A Summary of the Rule, its Requirements, Potential Legal Challenges, and What Companies Should Do
  • June 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Teaming Up To Enhance Profitability and Achieve Economies of Scale
  • May 2017
    Publication
    Author
    The New Reality of Branch Purchases
  • March 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Cybersecurity
  • March 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Third-Party Risk and Consultants
  • March 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Community Bank Public Policy Proposals – Proposed Legislation
  • February 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Subordinated Debt – More Than Just Capital
  • January 2017
    Publication
    Author
    2016 M&A Year in Review for Bank Mergers
  • January 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Pittsburgh Law Firm Files First Lawsuits in Texas Against Community Banks for Alleged Website ADA Violations
  • January 2017
    Publication
    Co-author
    Texas Bankers Sue Plaintiffs’ Lawyers Over Website ADA Demand Letters
  • January 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Prospects for Change at the CFPB
  • November/December 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Plaintiffs’ Law Firm Again Targeting Community Banks, Independent Community Banks of North Dakota
  • November 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Appraisal Proceeding in Community Bank Merger Finds Fair Value in Excess of Deal Price
  • November 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    FinCEN Issues Advisory on SAR Reporting Obligations Involving Cyber Crime; Interprets Regs Broadly to Require Reporting of Cyber Events Intended or Having Potential to Affect Transactions
  • October 2016
    Publication
    Author
    OCC 2017 Bank Supervision Operating Plan Provides Insights to All Banks
  • October 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Incentive Compensation and Clawback Rules to Get Renewed Focus
  • October 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    FinCEN’s New Customer Due Diligence Requirements and Their Impact on Community Banks
  • October 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Directors and the Duty of Confidentiality, InTouch – Community Bankers Association of Kansas
  • October 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Plaintiffs’ Law Firm Again Targeting Community Banks, The Wyoming Banker
  • September 23, 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Plaintiffs’ Law Firm Again Targeting Community Banks, Community Bankers of Iowa CommonCENTS
  • September 21, 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Plaintiffs’ Law Firm Again Targeting Community Banks, Nebraska Bankers Association Newsletter
  • September 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Proposed Changes to Estate and Gift Tax Regulations May Require Quick Action
  • September 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Potential Benefits of Subchapter S Corporations for Estate Planning, Community Banker University (ICBA): Subchapter S News for Community Bankers
  • June 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Directors and the Duty of Confidentiality
  • June 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    FinCEN Expands Customer Due Diligence Requirements
  • May 2016
    Publication
    Author
    New FFIEC Compliance Rating System
  • March 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Strategic Combinations/Merger of Equals
  • February 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Preparing for Takeovers and Shareholder Activism at Community Banks
  • February 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Federal Reserve Takes Shotgun Approach on Shareholder Protection Matters, The Wyoming Banker
  • January 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    The Changing Rule Book: The Federal Reserve Upped Its Requirement for Insiders
  • January 2016
    Publication
    Co-author
    Hudson City Consent Order – A Game Changer for Redlining Enforcement?
  • January 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Commercial Real Estate Lending – Are Some Lenders Reaching the Limits?
  • November 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Paid Sick Leave 2
  • November 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Warding Off Takeovers by Implementing a Stock Repurchase Program
  • November 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Financial Institutions are Federal Contractors Subject to Certain Executive Orders
  • November 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Presentations Reveal Regulatory Concerns, The Wyoming Banker
  • October 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Regulatory Issues in Banking Cannabis Business, ICBA’s Certification News
  • October 15, 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Heightened Standards for Directors: What You Need to Know, BankDirector.com
  • September 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Foot Faults and CMPs
  • September 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    IT Agreements Are Not Just Forms, The Wyoming Banker
  • September 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    BSA Developments Continue to Raise Challenges, The Wyoming Banker
  • August 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    DOJ Reiterates Cooperation to Obtain Full Credit and Avoid Penalties, The Wyoming Banker
  • July/August 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    ACH: Compliance Burden or Revenue Opportunity?, In Touch – Community Bankers Association of Kansas
  • July 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Banking Cannabis Business
  • July 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    ACH: Compliance Burden or Revenue Opportunity, The Wyoming Banker
  • June 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Diversity Policies and Practices of Financial Institutions
  • May 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    IT Agreements are not Just “Forms”
  • May 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    DOJ Reiterates Cooperation to Obtain Full Credit and Avoid Penalties
  • May 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    BSA Developments Continue to Raise Challenges
  • May/June 2015
    Publication
    Author
    What ROE Do Shareholders Need?, The Texas Independent Banker
  • April 2015
    Publication
    Co-author
    Sale of Bank Mortgage Servicing Rights
  • March 30, 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Stop the FDIC’s Crusade Against Brokered Deposits, American Banker – BankThink
  • March 2015
    Publication
    Author
    OCC Heightened Standards: A Mixed Bag for Directors, MIBA’s Compliance Corner
  • March 2015
    Publication
    Author
    The Director’s Role: Setting Expectations, Western Independent Bankers’ Director’s Digest
  • March 2015
    Publication
    Author
    A Pictorial Torrent
  • January/February 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Strategic Planning Retreats – Making Them Useful, Western Banker
  • December 2014
    Publication
    Garden Variety Fraud Never Goes Away
  • December 2014
    Publication
    Strategic Planning Retreats – Making Them Useful
  • December 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Debt as Capital: Congress Changes Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement
  • November 2014
    Publication
    Subordinated Debt – A Replacement for Trust Preferred Securities?
  • November 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fair Lending – Fighting the Last War
  • October 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Agencies Propose Flood Insurance Rule Changes in Response to the HFIAA
  • September 2014
    Publication
    Author
    FinCEN Expands Customer Due Diligence Requirements, WIB Compliance Digest
  • Summer/Fall 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    CFPB Issues Updated Guidance for Residential Mortgage Servicing Transfers and Alerts Servicers of CFPB Review of Servicing Transfers, Real Estate Finance Journal
  • August 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    OCC Issues Bulletin on Consumer Debt Sales to Third-Party Debt Buyers
  • August 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    FinCEN Expands Customer Due Diligence Requirements
  • July 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Legal Ramifications of Operation Choke Point
  • July/August 2014
    Publication
    Author
    How Much is Enough for Independence?, Western Banker
  • July 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Alternatives for Financing an Acquisition
  • July 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Hodgepodge II
  • July 7, 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Fair-Lending Ruling Means Pricier Loans for Consumers, American Banker
  • June 2014
    Publication
    Author
    2014 Hodgepodge
  • June 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Too Much Darn Guidance
  • June 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Maintaining Eligibility Under Subchapter S, ICBA’S SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION
  • May 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Some Light in the Darkness
  • May 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Hunton & Williams Represents Cascade Bancorp in Topping Bid
  • April 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Maintaining Eligibility Under Subchapter S
  • March 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Enforcement Trends
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Bank Service Corporations: A New Twist on an Old Idea
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Criminal Restitution: An Opportunity for Recovery or How to Make Them Pay
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Diversity Practices of Financial Institutions
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    A New Look at an Old Regulation
  • January/February 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Directors’ Duties and the Unsolicited Offer, Western Independent Banker
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Tax Allocation Agreements
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fourteen Steps to Address Third-Party Risk
  • January 2014
    Publication
    Author
    Too Much Darn Guidance, Western Independent Bankers, Directors Digest
  • December 2013
    Publication
    Author
    2014 CFPB Agenda
  • December 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Curry's Remarks to the Consumer Federation of America
  • December 18, 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Hippocratic Oath for Regulatory Guidance Needed, American Banker – BankThink
  • December 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Basel III in Subchapter S: Watch Out for the Buffer, ICBA'S SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION
  • November/December 2013
    Publication
    Author
    With Apologies to Jan Brady: Capital, Capital, Capital, Western Independent Banker
  • November 2013
    Publication
    Author
    New York Action May Mean Significant Changes in Use of Consultants, MIBA’s Compliance Corner
  • October 9, 2013
    Publication
    Author
    FDIC Guidance Still Leaves Banks, Processors at Examiners' Mercy, American Banker – BankThink
  • October 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    Compliance Thoughts for Processor Customers, Western Independent Bankers – Directors Digest
  • September/October 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    New Regulatory Expectations for Payment Processing, ICBA Community Bank Director
  • September 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    New York Action May Mean Significant Changes in Use of Consultants, Western Independent Bankers – Compliance Digest
  • August 23, 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Regulators Gang up on Banks, Third-Party Payment Processors, American Banker – BankThink
  • July 10, 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Examiners’ Growing Misuse of “Reputation Risk,” American Banker – BankThink
  • June 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Should We Consider Revoking Our Bank’s Subchapter S Corporate Election?, ICBA’S SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION
  • May/June 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Consumer Complaints: An Unofficial Pillar of Compliance Management Systems, The Texas Independent Banker
  • May 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Steps for Preparing Your Bank for Sale
  • May 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    OpUSA: Criminal Hackers Planning Cyber Attacks Against Bank Websites
  • April 16, 2013
    Publication
    Author
    The Legal Lending Limit – A Trap for the Unwary, BNA's Banking Report
  • April 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Regulators Determine $2,000 Per Occurrence CMP Effective Immediately
  • Spring 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Consumer Complaints: An Unofficial Pillar of Compliance Management Systems, Arkansas Community Banker
  • March 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Preparation for OCC Examinations: Points of Emphasis
  • March 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fair Lending: Lessons Learned
  • March 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Quasi-Reorganizations
  • February 2013
    Publication
    Author
    CFPB Semi-Annual Regulatory Agenda, Including Enhanced ECOA Data Collection Requirements
  • January 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Regulatory Guidance May Temper Bank Mortgage Lending
  • January 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Management Succession Planning and Board Composition
  • January 2013
    Publication
    Author
    Frontier Decision Explores the FDIC's C&D Order Authority
  • January 15, 2013
    Publication
    Co-author
    Regulation W, BNA's Banking Report
  • December 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Financial Reporting of Elderly Abuse
  • December 2012
    Publication
    Author
    The CFPB Takes Aim at Third-Party Products Offered to Customers, Western Independent Bankers' Compliance Digest
  • December 2012
    Publication
    Author
    The CFPB Takes Aim at Third-Party Products Offered to Customers, The Wyoming Banker
  • November 2012
    Publication
    Author
    The CFPB Takes Aim at Third-Party Products Offered to Customers, Community Bankers Association of Illinois
  • November 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Consumer Complaints: An Unofficial Pillar of Compliance Management Systems
  • October 16, 2012
    Publication
    Co-author
    Regulation O: Common Mistakes & Technicalities Explained, BNA's Banking Report
  • Summer 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Increased Regulatory Scrutiny of Third-Party Vendors and Their Contracts, Arkansas Community Bankers
  • September 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Increased Regulatory Scrutiny of Third-Party Vendors and Their Contracts, Community Bankers Association of Illinois
  • September 2012
    Publication
    Author
    FinCEN Issues Mortgage Loan Fraud Reporting Advisory
  • August 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Understanding the Shift of Premises to OREO
  • August 2012
    Publication
    Author
    The CFPB Takes Aim at Third-Party Products Offered to Customers
  • July/August 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Cutting Through the Clutter with Audit-Compliance Committees, ICBA Community Bank Director
  • July 2012
    Publication
    Author
    State Bank vs. National Bank Charters 2012 – Where is the Grass Greener?
  • June 26, 2012
    Publication
    Volcker Rule: Hero or Villain?, BankDirector.com
  • June 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Increased Regulatory Scrutiny of Third-Party Vendors and Their Contracts
  • March 1, 2012
    Publication
    Author
    Adjusting to Regulators' Enforcement Mindset, American Banker
  • Winter 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fair Lending Developments, Nebraska Independent Banker
  • December 2011
    Publication
    Author
    One-time Election for Plan-to-Plan Transfer Can be Attractive to Subchapter S Corporations, ICBA's SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION
  • December 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Fair Lending Developments
  • November 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Compliance Examination Gotchas
  • September 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Make-Whole Provisions, Asset Sales and the Repeal of Regulation Q
  • July/August 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Overseeing Investigations is a New Director Core Competency, ICBA Community Bank Director
  • July/August 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Small Business Lending Fund Update, Colorado Banker
  • July 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Small Business Lending Fund: Points for Subchapter S Corporations to Consider, ICBA's SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION Newsletter
  • June 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Capital Treatment of Subordinated Debentures Issued by "Large" Subchapter S Corporations Under the SBLF
  • June 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    S Corporations Obtain Capital Relief Under SBLF
  • June 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Troubled Debt Restructurings
  • June 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Treasury Inquiries Regarding Dividends and the Small Business Lending Fund
  • June 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Private Placements: Nut and Bolts, Community Bankers Association of Kansas
  • May 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Structuring a Problem Bank Acquisition to Enhance Tax Benefits, The Wyoming Banker
  • May 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Small Business Lending Fund Update, The Wyoming Banker
  • May 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Treasury Releases Sub S Term Sheet for Small Business Lending Fund
  • April 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Small Business Lending Fund Update
  • April 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Greater Accountability in the Small Business Lending Fund Act of 2011
  • April 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    Private Placements: Nuts and Bolts
  • March 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Structuring a Problem Bank Acquisition to Enhance Tax Benefits
  • February 2011
    Publication
    Co-author
    The Ascendancy of Evaluations and Other Requirements from the New Interagency Appraisal Guidelines
  • January 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Capital Plans: Why The Regulators Believe Every Capital Plan is Unacceptable and How to Prove Them Wrong, Community Bankers Association of Illinois Newsletter
  • December 2010-January 2011
    Publication
    Author
    Acquisitions of Failed Banks Present Risk and Opportunity, RMA Journal
  • December 2010
    Publication
    Co-author
    Update: The Small Business Lending Program
  • October 25, 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Give Examiners More Discretion with Regulations, BANKERS DIGEST
  • September 24, 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Viewpoint: Give Examiners More Discretion with Regulations, American Banker
  • September 2010
    Publication
    Author
    The Small Business Lending Fund Act
  • September 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Banking Developments
  • Fall 2010
    Publication
    Author
    The State of Banking 2010 – The Regulatory Vise Continues to Tighten, Wyoming Bankers
  • September 2010
    Publication
    Co-author
    Implementing the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, White Paper published by the Independent Bankers Association of Texas, Volume 20
  • September 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Addressing the Mine Fields – Subchapter S Banks and the Great Recession, ICBA's SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION
  • August 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Impact of the Dodd-Frank Act on Main Street, Wyoming Bankers
  • June 2010
    Publication
    Author
    Enhanced Regulatory Focus on Compliance Penalties, Wyoming Bankers Association
  • March 2010
    Publication
    Co-author
    Federal Reserve Requires Banks to Implement New Overdraft Procedures and Related Disclosures, Electronic Banking Law & Commerce, Volume 14, Issue 8
  • September 2009
    Publication
    Author
    The Evolving Landscape for Financial Institutions, Regulatory Roundup
  • July/August 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Cynicism in Confronting the Critics, Nebraska Banker
  • May 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Regulatory Developments in Banking, Wyoming Banker
  • May 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Cynicism in Confronting the Critics, Wyoming Banker
  • May 15, 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Cynicism in Confronting the Critics, American Banker, Vol. 174, No. 93
  • April 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Wholesale Funding: The Regulators Take the Gas Out of the Tank, American Banker
  • March 2009
    Publication
    Author
    The State of Banking 2009, The Wyoming Banker
  • January/February 2009
    Publication
    Author
    Directors and the Duty of Confidentiality, Community Bank Director
  • January/February 2009
    Publication
    Co-author
    Loan Now or Else: Congress Proposes to 'Fix' TARP, The Texas Independent Banker
  • November/December 2008
    Publication
    Co-author
    FDIC Closed-Bank Rules Yield Surprises for Sweep Accounts, Community Banker
  • July/August 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Troubled Bank Acquisitions, The Texas Independent Banker
  • June 5, 2008
    Publication
    Author
    numerous articles in banking publications, such as American Banker, Directors Quarterly, ICBA's Independent Banker, BNA's Banking Report, Bankers' Magazine and various state publications
  • 2008
    Publication
    Co-editor
    ICBA's SUBCHAPTER S: THE NEXT GENERATION, 1997 to the present
  • May 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Will the Subprime Flu Enhance Community-Bank Prospects?, Bank Notes, Vol. 34, Issue 3
  • May 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Troubled Bank Acquisitions, Hoosier Banker
  • May 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Will the Subprime Flu Enhance Community-Bank Prospects?, The Wyoming Banker
  • Spring 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Will the Subprime Flu Enhance Community Bank Prospects?, The Arkansas Community Banker
  • March/April 2008
    Publication
    Author
    Directors and the Duty of Confidentiality, Executive Legal Adviser
  • November/December 2006
    Publication
    Author
    Branch Names, Colorado Banker
  • November 2006
    Publication
    Author
    Take Care When Naming Your Branch Bank, Community Bankers of Illinois - Bank Notes, Vol. 32, No. 6 at 38 and 39
  • Fall 2006
    Publication
    Author
    Branch Names, The Arkansas Community Banker
  • August 2006
    Publication
    Author
    One Time Deposit Assessment Credit, Hoosier Banker, Vol. 90, No. 8 at 34 and 35
  • March/April 2006
    Publication
    Author
    How Directors Should Handle Unsolicited Offers, The Mississippi Banker, Vol. 90, No. 5 at 22 and 24
  • January/February 2006
    Publication
    Author
    Director's Duties Regarding Unsolicited Offers, The Mississippi Banker, Vol. 90, No. 4 at 20 and 21
  • Summer 2005
    Publication
    Author
    Uproar Over Money Services Businesses, The Arkansas Community Banker
  • August 2004
    Publication
    Co-author
    NSF Programs: The New Regulatory Offensive, The Disclosure, Iowa Bankers Association
  • June-July 2002
    Publication
    Author
    Trust Preferred Securities – A Primer on the State of the Market, Western Banking, Vol. 2, No. 5 at 22-25
  • May 2001
    Publication
    Author
    Maintaining Your Bank's Eligibility Under Subchapter S Corporation Tax Rules; Letter of the Law, Independent Banker
  • February 14, 1999
    Publication
    Author
    The Real Deal Breakers – Compensation and Social Issues; Acquire or Be Acquired, Bank Director Magazine
  • Third Quarter 1997
    Publication
    Author
    Considering Selling? Structuring the Deal, Community Bankers of Florida Newsletter
  • January 1997
    Publication
    Co-author
    Avoid Double Taxation: Community Banks Can Keep More Earnings with Subchapter S Taxation, Independent Banker, 46 and 47
  • November 22, 1996
    Publication
    Co-author
    Family Limited Partnerships Can Reduce Estate Taxes, Oklahoma Banker
  • October 1996
    Publication
    Co-author
    Tax Freedom Day Comes Early – Sub S Status Now Available for Banks, The Texas Independent Banker, Vol. 23, No. 10 at 16-18
  • September 13, 1996
    Publication
    Co-author
    Subchapter S Changes Will Some Banks to Cut Texas, Oklahoma Banker, Vol. 86, No. 19 at 15 and 23
  • November/December 1995
    Publication
    Author
    Two Sides of a Coin: To Buy or to Sell (Part I), The Texas Independent Banker, Vol. 22, Issue 11 at 31-34
  • 1st Quarter 1995
    Publication
    Author
    The Family Limited Partnership, Directors Quarterly, Vol. 4, Issue 3 at 10 and 11
  • 3rd Quarter 1994
    Publication
    Author
    Stock Repurchases and Reverse Stock Splits, Directors Quarterly, Vol. 3, Issue 3 at 6 and 7
  • 2nd Quarter 1994
    Publication
    Author
    The Unsolicited Offer: The Directors' Conundrum -- Part II, Directors' Quarterly
  • February 1994
    Publication
    Author
    The Unsolicited Offer: The Directors' Conundrum, The Independent Banker, Vol. 21, Issue 2 at 27-29
  • September 3, 1993
    Publication
    Author
    Restitution Offers Banks Chance to Recover Crime Losses, Oklahoma Banker, Vol. 83, No. 18 at 8
  • July 1993
    Publication
    Author
    Structuring a Problem Bank Acquisition to Enhance Tax Attributes, Directors Quarterly, Vol. 2, Issue 3 at 5 & 9
  • May 1993
    Publication
    Author
    Conversions: Is the Grass Greener, The Texas Independent Banker, Vol. 20, Issue 5
  • January 1993
    Publication
    Author
    Will Open-Bank Assistance Make a Comeback?, Directors Quarterly, Vol. 2, Issue 1
  • February 1992
    Publication
    Author
    FDIC Improvement Act of 1991: Part I, The Texas Independent Banker, Vol. 19, Issue 2
  • October 4, 1991
    Publication
    Author
    Comment: Insider Deals Face Closer Scrutiny, American Banker, Vol. 46, No. 192 at 4,13
  • July 1990
    Publication
    Author
    The Ruling: Federal Reserve Board and MCorp, The Texas Independent Banker, Vol. 17, Issue 7 at 14 and 15
  • August 1989
    Publication
    Author
    A Summary of the Legislative Session, Independent Banking, Vol. 16, Issue 8
  • February 20, 1989
    Publication
    Author
    The Legal Lending Limit – A Trap for the Unwary, BNA's Banking Report, Vol. 52, No. 8
  • January 16, 1989
    Publication
    Author
    Regulators Use Bank Legal Violations to Obtain Wide-ranging Administrative Actions, BNA's Banking Report, 138-142
  • October 1988
    Publication
    Author
    Liability of Directors and Officers of Failed and Failing Banks, Independent Banking, 12-15 and 23
  • May/June 1988
    Publication
    Author
    Source of Strength Policy May Weaken Holding Companies, The Bankers Magazine, Vol. 171, No. 3
  • May 18-24, 1987
    Publication
    Author
    Commentary: Corporate Boardrooms Face Insurance Woes, Dallas/Ft. Worth Business Journal, 5
  • 1987
    Publication
    Author
    Transactions with Affiliates: An Outline of the Old 23A and the New 23B of the Federal Reserve Act, Independent Banker 8, 10 and 18

News

Education

JD, Duke University School of Law, 1985

BA, State University of New York, 1982

Admissions

Texas

