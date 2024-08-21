Philip M. Guffy
Associate
Overview
Philip advises clients on all aspects of insolvency matters and bankruptcy cases. He represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, boards of directors, and various official and ad hoc committees.
Experience
- In re Goodman Networks, Inc., lead counsel for petitioning creditors holding secured bonds in involuntary bankruptcy proceeding (Northern District of Texas).
- In re Compute North Holdings Inc., et al., co-counsel to secured lender to bitcoin mining company (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Limetree Bay Refining, Inc., et al., lead counsel to non-debtor terminals business (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Sundance Energy Inc., et al., co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, an onshore oil and natural gas development, production, and exploration company with aggregate indebtedness of approximately $384 million (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Buzzard Bench, LLC, et al., lead counsel for prepetition secured lender, a DIP lender and plan sponsor for debt-to-equity conversion plan of reorganization of borrowers with gas producing properties Utah (Southern District of Texas).
- In re ENTREC Corporation, et al., co-counsel for chapter 15 debtors, heavy haul transportation and crane solutions providers to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries operating in Canada and the United States with approximately $90 million in funded debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Hi-Crush, Inc., et al., co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, a provider of frac sand and logistics services for hydraulic fracturing operations with approximately $700 million in debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re LATAM Airlines Group S.A., et al., lead counsel for large prepetition equity holder and creditor (Southern District of New York).
- In re Lonestar Resources US Inc. et al., co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, an oil and gas exploration and production company with property in Eagle Ford shale region in South Texas with approximately $530 million in funded debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Superior Energy Services, Inc., et al., co-counsel for chapter 11 debtors, oilfield services providers with approximately $1.3 billion in bond debt and other unliquidated claims (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Dean Foods Company, et al., lead counsel for national supermarket chains (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc., et al., co-counsel to Vanguard Natural Resources in its restructuring of more than $2 billion in debt (Southern District of Texas).
- In re VER Technologies Holdco LLC, et al., assisted in the representation of the independent member of the board of directors in his investigation of the debtors (District of Delaware).
- In re Seadrill Limited et al., assisted in the representation of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in Seadrill’s $3.1 billion restructuring (Southern District of Texas).
- In re Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, assisted in the representation of certain mutual funds holding over $2 billion in bonds issued by the Commonwealth and its instrumentalities (District of Puerto Rico).
- In re CHC Group Ltd., et al., assisted in the representation of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors in the bankruptcy of the largest commercial helicopter service provider primarily servicing the oil and gas industry (Southern District of Texas).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Energy Law and Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2022-2024
- American College of Bankruptcy 2015 Distinguished Bankruptcy Law Student for the Second Circuit
- Barry L. Zaretsky Fellow 2015, Brooklyn Law School
Affiliations
Professional
- Turnaround Management Association
- American Bankruptcy Institute
- Houston Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, Moot Court Honor Society, Associate Managing Editor, Brooklyn Law Review, magna cum laude, 2015
BA, University of Houston, 2011
Admissions
New York
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of Texas
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of New York