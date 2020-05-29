Philip Haines
Overview
Mr. Haines helps domestic and international clients of all sizes solve problems, access the capital markets, navigate through complex transactions and achieve their individual business objectives through creative solutions and dedicated client service.
He has a corporate and securities practice with a focus on public and private offerings, acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. Haines has represented clients in connection with more than 100 public and private offerings of debt, equity and preferred securities and more than 35 acquisitions or divestitures to consummation. He also regularly advises companies in connection with day-to-day questions, corporate governance issues and periodic reporting obligations.
Mr. Haines has broad experience in a range of industries, having worked with royalty trusts and downstream, midstream, upstream and services companies in the energy industry; offshore wind companies, developers and producers of renewable fuels and related renewable fuels technology and hydrogen companies in the renewable energy industry; investment banks and other investment advisors in the financial services industry; developers and producers of industrial, specialty and other chemicals in the chemical industry, and entrepreneurs, founders and investors across various industries.
Experience
- Representation of a private project company in connection with an investment from a publicly-traded energy company via a convertible note (2024)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with a new at-the-market program for common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund having an aggregate initial offering price of up to $850 million (2024)
- Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with USA Compression Partners, LP’s $1 billion offering of 7.125% Senior Notes due 2029 (2024)
- Representation of Forcite Helmet Systems Pty Ltd in its sale to GoPro, Inc. (2024)
- Representation of the note holder in connection with its debt-for-equity swap with a private firearms manufacturing company (2023)
- Representation of private film production company in connection with a private offering of preferred securities (2023)
- Representation of NewTech Investment Holdings, LLC in its investment in a private medical technology company via a convertible note (2023)
- Representation of NewTech Investment Holdings, LLC in its equity investment in a private cancer therapeutics company (2023).
- Representation of NewTech Investment Holdings, LLC in a transaction with Orgenesis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) involving a convertible loan agreement and the issuance of warrants (2023)
- Representation of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in its acquisition of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) (2022)
- Representation of Sprint Waste Services, LP in its sale to GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) (2022)
- Representation of a private company in connection with its acquisition of a minority interest in two firearm parts and accessories companies (2022)
- Representation of Gladieux Energy, LLC in connection with its sale to Sunoco, LLC (2022)
- Representation of the Sales Agents in connection with the commencement of a $100 million ATM program for W&T Offshore, Inc. (2022)
- Representation of the underwriter in connection with MIND Technology, Inc.’s public offering of 432,000 Shares of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock.
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of a new at-the-market offering program for PHX Minerals Inc. (2021)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of a new at-the-market offering program for NextDecade Corporation (2021)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Perpetua Resources Corp.’s $57.5 million offering of common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option (2021)
- Representation of Limetree Bay Terminals LLC in connection with financing agreement with AMP Capital Investors S.A.R.L. and its affiliates to provide Limetree Bay Terminals LLC with up to $100 million in new capital (2021)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s $34.5 million offering of 9.00% Senior Notes due 2026, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional notes (2021)
- Representation of Wabash Valley Resources LLC in connection with the sale of a 20% interest to Nikola Corporation (2021)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with PHX Minerals Inc.’s offering of 6,175,000 shares of Class A common stock, including the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option (2021)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy transition MLP in connection with the sale of certain upstream assets to Bayshore Energy LLC (2021)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy transition MLP in connection with the sale of certain upstream assets to Westhoff Petroleum LP (2021)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy transition MLP in connection with the commencement of a new at-the-market equity offering program (2021)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the upsizing and recommencement of an at-the-market program for common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund having an aggregate initial offering price of up to $62,469,689 (2021)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the upsizing and recommencement of an at-the-market program for common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund having an aggregate initial offering price of up to $159,724,117 (2021)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the upsizing and recommencement of an at-the-market program for common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust, having an aggregate initial offering price of up to $88,896,812 (2021)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of a note distribution program for up to $75 million note distribution program for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (2021)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s $25 million offering of 7.00% Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (2020)
- Representation of the sales agent in the commencement of an at-the-market equity program for up to 500,000 shares of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share, and 5,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of MIND Technology, Inc. (2020)
- Representation of private equity portfolio company in connection with its acquisition of a commercial landscaping company (2020)
- Representation of a private downstream company in connection with an $80 million term loan and revolving loan and related transactions (2020)
- Representation of a private midstream company in the acquisition of a natural gas and liquids gathering and transportation business in North Texas (2020)
- Representation of a management team in the formation and capitalization of a new midstream company (2019)
- Representation of Sabine Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in the $610 million sale of Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation and certain subsidiaries to Osaka Gas USA Corporation (2019)
- Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with a $120 million private offering of 5.875% Convertible Senior Notes of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., an NYSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets (2019)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 2,700,000 common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2019)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 111,250,000 common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2019)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 3,000,000 common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2019)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program of up to $120,000,000 maximum aggregate offering price of common units representing limited partner interests and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units representing limited partner interests in Höegh LNG Partners LP (2019)
- Representation of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP, an NYSE American-listed midstream master limited partnership (“SNMP”) in connection with the exchange of all of the issued and outstanding Class B Preferred Units of SNMP for newly issued Class C Preferred Units of SNMP and a Warrant Exercisable for Junior Securities (2019)
- Representation of the subsidiary of a private energy infrastructure company in connection with the sale of its minority equity interests in a midstream gas gathering joint venture to an NYSE-listed diversified energy company for approximately $275 million (2019)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.’s $800 million offering of 32,000,000 7.6000% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (2019)
- Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with a $3.0 billion private placement of senior notes of a private midstream company (2019)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer Operating, L.P.’s offering of $750 million of 4.500% Senior Notes due 2024, $1.5 billion of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2029 and $1.75 billion of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2049 (2019)
- Representation of a private upstream company in connection with its formation and initial external equity investment and capitalization (2018)
- Representation of a private trenchless construction and engineering company in connection with its acquisition of a private horizontal directional drilling company for approximately $3.5 million (2018)
- Representation of the initial purchasers in connection with Sunoco LP’s private placement of $1 billion of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2023, $800 million of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026 and $400 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2028 (2018)
- Representation of the sellers in connection with the sale of their respective equity interests in certain midstream joint venture companies to an NYSE-listed midstream company for approximately $470 million (2018)
- Representation of a dual-listed (NYSE/TSX) retail energy provider as US counsel in connection with its US$250 million (approximately C$325 million equivalent) non-revolving multi-draw senior unsecured term loan facility. In connection with the loan, the issuer issued an aggregate of 7,462,561 warrants to the Lenders, with each warrant being exercisable for one common share of the issuer (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with an offering of preferred stock by an NYSE-listed container leasing and shipping company (2018)
- Representation of the sales agent in the upsizing and recommencement by an NYSE-listed diversified, closed-end management investment company of an at-the-market equity program for the offer and sale of up to 14,138,865 Common Shares (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with a $445 million offering by an NYSE-listed midstream MLP of its 7.625% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (2018)
- Representation of the UK and US subsidiaries of an Indian parent company in connection with the sale of the subsidiaries to a US portfolio company (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with a $450 million offering by an NYSE-listed midstream MLP of its 7.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with $93.389 million follow-on equity offering of an NYSE American-listed, upstream company (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in an offering by a NASDAQ-listed commercial real estate MLP of 2,000,000 of its Series C Floating-to-Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Convertible Preferred Units. (2018)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with an offering by an NYSE-listed transportation finance and logistics company of its 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. (2018)
- Representation of a Delaware corporation and its Canadian parent company, a dual-listed (NYSE/TSX) retail energy provider, in connection with the acquisition of EdgePower Inc. (2018)
- Representation of a dual-listed (NYSE/TSX) retail energy provider in connection with its sale of $100 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Unsecured Senior Subordinated Debentures (2018)
- Representation of the sole sales agent in connection with an NYSE-listed shipping MLP’s commencement of a $120 million at-the-market offering of common units and preferred units (2018)
- Representation of the sales agent in the commencement by an NYSE-listed diversified, closed-end management investment company of an at-the-market equity program for the offer and sale of up to 5,739,210 Common Shares (2018)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed hospitality advisory company in its commencement of an at-the-market equity program having an aggregate offering price of up to $20 million of Common Stock (2018)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership in its acquisition of all the general partner interests of one of its subsidiaries from third party owners (2017)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed oil field services company in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Well Service Group Inc. and Utility Access Solutions Inc. (2017)
- Representation of the underwriters in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P.’s $1.5 billion offering of 950,000 6.250% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units and 550,000 6.625% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (2017)
- Representation of the underwriters in an offering by Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P. of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.000% senior notes due 2027 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.400% senior notes due 2047 (2017)
- Representation of BP in the sale of 30% of the membership interests in Olympic Pipe Line Company LLC. (2017)
- Representation of the underwriters in a $1.007 billion follow-on equity offering of 54,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (2017)
- Representation of the buyer in its approximately $150 million acquisition of all the seller’s interest in a pipeline company (2017)
- Representation of Spark Energy, Inc. in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market equity program (2017)
- Representation of the sales agents in the commencement of an at-the-market equity program for common units representing limited partner interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. having an aggregate offering price of up to $1 billion (2017)
- Representation of Just Energy Group Inc. in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market preferred equity program for Just Energy’s 8.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares having an aggregate offering price of up to of $150 million. The at-the-market preferred equity program will be conducted pursuant to the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System (2017)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $340 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Hess Midstream Partners LP, an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2017)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 4,750,000 common shares of beneficial interest in Fiduciary/Claymore MLP Opportunity Fund, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2017)
- Representation of a dual listed (NYSE/TSX) energy company in connection with its $100 million offering of Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (2017)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 3,900,000 common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership in its $72 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $600 million of 3.95% notes of Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $360 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $581 million follow-on offering of limited partnership units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership in connection with the commencement of a $400 million at-the-market program (2016)
- Representation of the sole agent in connection with the commencement of a $12.5 million at-the-market program for 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock of Mitcham Industries, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed energy company (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $56 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the sales agent in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 2,632,734 common shares of beneficial interest in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund, an NYSE-listed, diversified, closed-end management investment company (2016)
- Representation of a private upstream energy company in the $26 million sale of certain of its assets to the US subsidiary of a foreign energy company (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $652 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $46 million follow-on offering of 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the managers in connection with the commencement of a $150 million at-the-market program for Dominion Midstream Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $157 million follow-on offering of common stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an NYSE-listed energy company (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $550 million of 3.9% senior notes of a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the sole underwriter in the $8 million follow-on offering of 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock of Mitcham Industries, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed energy company (2016)
- Representation of the sales agents in connection with the commencement of a $40 million at-the-market program for 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $104 million follow-on offering of common stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an NYSE-listed energy company (2016)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $20 million follow-on offering of 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership in its $2.226 billion acquisition of equity interests and assets from an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy company in connection with the sale of its interest in certain natural gas and NGL pipelines (2016)
- Representation of the Agents in connection with the commencement of a $500 million at-the-market program for Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy company in connection with the sale of its interest in a natural gas processing plant (2016)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed oil and gas company in an approximately $350 million transaction involving the sale of refined products terminals to an NYSE-listed midstream energy company and the creation of a joint venture (2016)
- Representation of the sales agents in connection with the commencement of a $50 million at-the-market program for Landmark Infrastructure Partners L.P., a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2016)
- Representation of the managers in connection with the commencement of a $1 billion at-the-market program for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2015)
- Representation of the sales agents in connection with the commencement of a $100 million at-the-market program for StoneMor Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2015)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $1 billion of senior notes of Sunoco Logistics Operations L.P., a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2015)
- Representation of a midstream master limited partnership in its $650 million private placement of common units representing limited partner interests (2015)
- Representation of a midstream master limited partnership in its $100 million registered direct offering of common units representing limited partner interests to funds managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (2015)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $50 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2015)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed master limited partnership in its registered offering of $800 million of senior notes (2015)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $564 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interest in Sunoco Logistics Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2015)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $350 million of senior notes of Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an NYSE-listed energy company (2015)
- Representation of the sole underwriter in the $663 million follow-on equity offering of common stock of Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an NYSE-listed energy company (2015)
- Representation of the initial purchasers in the private placement of $105 million of senior notes of Natural Resource Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $50.4 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, a NASDAQ-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of a midstream master limited partnership in connection with the commencement of a $650 million at-the-market program (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $1 billion of senior notes of Sunoco Logistics Operations L.P., a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the managers in connection with the commencement of a $1 billion at-the-market program for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $102 million follow-on equity offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Natural Resource Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $275 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in JP Energy Partners LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of acquirer in its $4.4 billion acquisition of the general partner of an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation acquirer in its $56 million acquisition of a private directional drilling company (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $600 million of senior notes of Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $540 million follow-on offering of LP units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $373 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Sunoco Logistics Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed restaurant holding company in connection with its internal reorganization (2014)
- Representation of the sole underwriter in the $229 million follow-on offering of LP units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of acquirer in its $140 million acquisition of a private directional drilling company (2014)
- Representation of the managers in connection with the commencement of a $250 million at-the-market program for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of a NASDAQ-listed construction company in its $15 million follow-on offering of common stock (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $1 billion of notes of a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2014)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy services company in the $100 million sale of its environmental services business (2014)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed master limited partnership in connection with the commencement of a $75 million at-the-market program (2014)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy company in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of a water management services company (2014)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $800 million of notes of Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with the commencement of a $75 million at-the-market program for Natural Resources Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $540 million follow-on offering of LP units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $93.7 million follow-on offering of common stock of Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an NYSE-listed energy company (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with the commencement of an at-the-market program for up to 1,500,000 common shares of The Cushing Royalty & Income Fund (2013)
- Representation of a private oilfield services company in its $35 million acquisition of four oilfield services companies (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $500 million of notes of Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in connection with the commencement of a $300 million at-the-market program for Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $143.4 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $25 million follow-on offering of common stock by Salient MLP Energy & Infrastructure Fund, an NYSE-listed closed-end fund (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $349.8 million follow-on offering of LP units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $700 million of senior notes of Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P., a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2013)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed oilfield services company in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Alliance Drilling Fluids (2012)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $89.7 million follow-on offering of shares of common stock of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., an NYSE-listed real estate investment trust (2012)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $224 follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in QR Energy, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2012)
- Representation of a private manufacturing company in the sale of substantially all of its assets to a private engineering company (2012)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $223 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Susser Petroleum Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed midstream master limited partnership (2012)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed oilfield services company in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Greywolf Production Systems Inc. and GPS Limited (2012)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $335 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in QR Energy, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2012)
- Representation of a NASDAQ-listed oilfield services company in its $198 million follow-on offering of common stock (2012)
- Representation of an NYSE Amex Equities-listed energy company in its $306 million follow-on offering of common stock (2012)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $250 million registered direct offering of LP units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed exploration and production master limited partnership (2012)
- Representation of a NASDAQ-listed exploration and production master limited partnership in the $97 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests (2011)
- Representation of the trustee in the $501 million initial public offering of common units representing beneficial interests in an NYSE-listed royalty trust (2011)
- Representation of a midstream master limited partnership in the $45 million public offering of common units representing limited partner interests (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $600 million of senior notes of Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P., a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $247 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Oiltanking Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2011)
- Representation of the trustee in the $232 million initial public offering of common units representing beneficial interests in an NYSE-listed energy trust (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $285 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Buckeye Partners, L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $213 million secondary offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Natural Resource Partners LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $3.3 billion initial public offering of common stock in Kinder Morgan, Inc., an NYSE-listed pipeline transportation company (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the private placement of $325 million of senior notes by Texas Gas Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2011)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $345 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in QR Energy, LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2010)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed engineering, construction and services company in its $280 million acquisition of a private engineering, procurement and construction services company (2010)
- Representation of a TSX-listed drilling company in the private placement of $450 million of senior notes (2010)
- Representation of an NYSE-listed energy company in the fixed price tender offer and consent solicitation for one series of its senior notes and the registered offering of $150 million of senior notes (2010)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $149 million follow-on offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2010)
- Representation of the underwriters in the $150 million initial public offering of common units representing limited partner interests in Oxford Resource Partners LP, an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2010)
- Representation of the underwriters in the registered offering of $500 million of senior notes of Sunoco Logistics Partners Operations L.P., a subsidiary of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2010)
- Representation of the underwriters in $150 million secondary offering of common units representing limited partner interests by Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., an NYSE-listed master limited partnership (2010)
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Transactions: Oil and Gas (2020, 2023-2024), Capital Markets - Equity Offerings (2023-2024) and M&A: Middle Market (2024), Legal 500 United States
- Selected as a Rising Star for Mergers & Acquisitions, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2014-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
- Life Fellow, Houston Young Lawyers Foundation
- Houston Bar Association
- Texas Young Lawyers Association
- American Bar Association
- Trustee, Texas Bar Foundation
Education
JD, Baylor Law School, cum laude, valedictorian, Executive Editor, Baylor Law Review, 2009
BA, The Pennsylvania State University, 2006
Admissions
Texas