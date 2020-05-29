Mr. Haines helps domestic and international clients of all sizes solve problems, access the capital markets, navigate through complex transactions and achieve their individual business objectives through creative solutions and dedicated client service.

He has a corporate and securities practice with a focus on public and private offerings, acquisitions and divestitures. Mr. Haines has represented clients in connection with more than 100 public and private offerings of debt, equity and preferred securities and more than 35 acquisitions or divestitures to consummation. He also regularly advises companies in connection with day-to-day questions, corporate governance issues and periodic reporting obligations.