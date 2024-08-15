Qi Zhao, PhD
Overview
Qi has more than 10 years of experience representing clients in patent matters, including domestic and foreign patent portfolio management and procurement; infringement, validity, and freedom-to-operate opinions; due-diligence studies; patent appeals; supplemental examination and reexamination proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); joint research agreements; patent licensing; and patent litigation support. The technical/scientific areas Qi practices in include small molecule pharmaceuticals, antibodies, vaccines, stem cell technology, therapeutic compositions and treatment methods for various conditions (such as cancer, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and lysosomal diseases), methods of synthesizing pharmaceutical compounds, nucleic acid sequencing methods, diagnostic assays, food products, polymers, catalysts, semiconductors, light converting materials, magnetic materials, electrode materials for secondary batteries, and medical devices.
Experience
- Represented a Japanese chemical engineering and advanced materials manufacturing company in supplemental examination and ex parte reexamination proceedings, in which all of the claims in the original patent and new claims added during the reexamination were found patentable.
- Prepared written freedom-to-operate opinions on pharmaceutical compounds, formulations, finished drug products (including nebulizers and inhalers), and approved indications relating to filings of Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and 505(b)(2) New Drug Applications.
- Prepared written freedom-to-operate opinions on small molecule active ingredients, polymorphs, synthetic intermediates, and synthetic methods.
- Represents universities, research institutions, chemical manufacturing companies, consumer products companies, and pharmaceutical companies in prosecuting US and foreign patent applications.
News
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2011
PhD, Pharmacology, University of Illinois at Chicago, 2003
BS, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Peking University, 1997
Admissions
District of Columbia
New Jersey
US Patent and Trademark Office
Languages
- Mandarin