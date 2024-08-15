Qi has more than 10 years of experience representing clients in patent matters, including domestic and foreign patent portfolio management and procurement; infringement, validity, and freedom-to-operate opinions; due-diligence studies; patent appeals; supplemental examination and reexamination proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); joint research agreements; patent licensing; and patent litigation support. The technical/scientific areas Qi practices in include small molecule pharmaceuticals, antibodies, vaccines, stem cell technology, therapeutic compositions and treatment methods for various conditions (such as cancer, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and lysosomal diseases), methods of synthesizing pharmaceutical compounds, nucleic acid sequencing methods, diagnostic assays, food products, polymers, catalysts, semiconductors, light converting materials, magnetic materials, electrode materials for secondary batteries, and medical devices.