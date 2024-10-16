Quince is a structured finance lawyer who represents clients in connection with financings involving residential and commercial mortgage loans and related assets. Quince is located in the Charlotte office and is a member of the structured finance and securitization team. She counsels financial institutions and other market participants in capital markets matters with a primary focus on the securitization, trading and financing of mortgage loans, servicing rights and mortgage-backed securities, including reverse mortgages. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Quince represented corporate trust departments of large financial institutions at an Am Law 100 firm. Quince also previously served as in-house transactional counsel at a mortgage servicing company.