Regarded by clients as their “chief contact for high-exposure work,” Rachel helps policyholders maximize their available insurance recoveries. Her deep curiosity and keen interest in her clients’ businesses drive her ability to find practical, actionable solutions that align with their goals. And she goes the distance—literally. When Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the Virgin Islands in 2017, Rachel responded by obtaining her license to practice in the territory to better serve her clients.

Unflappable in the face of challenges, Rachel has litigated hundreds of insurance coverage and bad faith disputes in state and federal courts across the country and US territories. Yet, as a seasoned litigator, she also recognizes the strategic and financial value of pre-suit resolutions, helping clients navigate risk to maximize their recoveries.