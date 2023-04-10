Rachel E. Morico
Overview
Rachel is a finance associate in the firm’s Capital Finance and Real Estate practice group. Rachel’s practice consists of a broad range of commercial lending, finance, real estate and oil and gas transactions. Her experience includes the representation of national and international financial institutions and borrowers in various secured and unsecured credit transactions, including upstream, midstream and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset based lending, acquisition finance, syndicated finance and restructurings. In addition, Rachel’s experience includes the representation of buyers, sellers and developers in the purchase, sale and financing of real property, as well as the representation of joint ventures in the acquisition of various oil and gas assets.
Experience
- Assisted in the representation of the administrative agent in a $170 million senior secured term loan facility for an international health and wellness company.
- Assisted in the representation of the administrative agent in a $110 million secured revolving credit facility for an activewear multi-level marketing company.
- Assisted in the representation of the administrative agent in a $1.8 billion secured revolving credit facility for a Fortune 500 automative retailer.
- Assisted in the representation of the administrative agent in a $200 million amended and restated credit facility for a global digital consultancy firm.
- Assisted in the representation of the administrative agent in a $70 million amended and restated credit facility for a technology investment company.
- Assisted in the representation of a multi-strategy holding company as borrower under a $300 million loan.
- Assisted in the representation of the borrower under a $49 million term loan secured by luxury rental properties in Austin, Texas.
- Assisted in the negotiation and preparation of intercompany loan agreements for an international IT service management company.
- Assisted in the representation of a number of approved lenders under the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program in new loan facility and priority loan facility transactions.
- Assisted in the representation of a midstream oil and gas company and a venture capital firm in the formation of a joint venture and its subsequent purchase of three storage terminals from a large chemical company on the US Gulf Coast for $620 million.
- Assisted in the representation of an infrastructure-focused private equity firm in its $3.6 billion acquisition of substantially all of the assets of a midstream oil and gas company.
- Assisted in the representation of the downstream business unit of a major global integrated oil company in the structuring of and entering into an acquisition financing and related jet fuel supply agreement with an airport operator at the Vancouver International Airport.
- Assisted in the representation of a middle market private equity firm in its joint venture to back various midstream companies in providing NGL takeaway capacity from gas processing plants in the Permian Basin to an NGL fractionation hub in Sweeny, Texas.
- Assisted in the representation of an energy exploration and production company in connection with its debtor-in-possession and exit credit facilities.
- Assisted in the representation of a charter school with property acquisitions located in various Texas markets for the development of charter school campuses.
- Assisted in the representation of a commercial real estate developer in a joint venture to acquire and develop mixed-use office and retail properties.
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
- Texas State Bar Association
- Houston Bar Association
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 10, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 20, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 3, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 6, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 27, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 3, 2019News
Education
JD, Tulane University Law School, cum laude, Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law, Managing Editor, 2018
BA, Northwestern University, 2015
Admissions
Texas