Rachel is a finance associate in the firm’s Capital Finance and Real Estate practice group. Rachel’s practice consists of a broad range of commercial lending, finance, real estate and oil and gas transactions. Her experience includes the representation of national and international financial institutions and borrowers in various secured and unsecured credit transactions, including upstream, midstream and downstream lending, real estate lending, asset based lending, acquisition finance, syndicated finance and restructurings. In addition, Rachel’s experience includes the representation of buyers, sellers and developers in the purchase, sale and financing of real property, as well as the representation of joint ventures in the acquisition of various oil and gas assets.