Overview

Rachel focuses her practice on representing public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and corporate law. She worked as a law clerk for The Honorable Elizabeth B. Lacy, Supreme Court of Virginia from 2005 to 2006.

Experience

  • Represented a digital marketing company in the sale of its business to a private equity fund.
  • Represented an accounting firm in connection with its formation of an alternative practice structure and strategic investment by a private equity fund.
  • Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of a privately held meat processing company and in subsequent add-on investment.
  • Regularly assist clients with corporate reorganizations.
  • Regularly drafts intercompany services agreements and intercompany restructuring and corporate governance documents and advises on general corporate matters for a publicly traded Fortune 100 company.
  • Regularly drafts long-term critical supply agreements and intercompany restructuring and corporate governance documents for a publicly traded Fortune 500 global auto parts manufacturer.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a ‘Go To Lawyer’ for business law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia Bar Association
  • Member, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee

Insights

News

Education

JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif, William & Mary Law Review, 2005

BA, History and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, with distinction, 1997

Admissions

Virginia

Clerkships

  • Supreme Court of Virginia
