Rachel W. Northup
Counsel
Overview
Rachel focuses her practice on representing public and private companies in connection with mergers and acquisitions and corporate law. She worked as a law clerk for The Honorable Elizabeth B. Lacy, Supreme Court of Virginia from 2005 to 2006.
Experience
- Represented a digital marketing company in the sale of its business to a private equity fund.
- Represented an accounting firm in connection with its formation of an alternative practice structure and strategic investment by a private equity fund.
- Represented a private equity firm in the acquisition of a privately held meat processing company and in subsequent add-on investment.
- Regularly assist clients with corporate reorganizations.
- Regularly drafts intercompany services agreements and intercompany restructuring and corporate governance documents and advises on general corporate matters for a publicly traded Fortune 100 company.
- Regularly drafts long-term critical supply agreements and intercompany restructuring and corporate governance documents for a publicly traded Fortune 500 global auto parts manufacturer.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a ‘Go To Lawyer’ for business law by Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association
- Member, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee
Insights
Legal Updates
- 10 Minute ReadFebruary 27, 2024Legal Update
Publications
- November 27, 2017Publication
News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 28, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 2, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 22, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 14, 2013News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif, William & Mary Law Review, 2005
BA, History and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, with distinction, 1997
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- Supreme Court of Virginia