Raegan R.J. Watchman
Overview
Raegan’s practice primarily focuses on the representation of financial institutions in lending transactions and related banking matters, including asset-based loans, syndicated credit facilities, tax-exempt financings and commercial real estate transactions.
Raegan has experience representing commercial banks, asset-based lenders and other financial enterprises in connection with secured and unsecured credit facilities. His practice ranges broadly from the documentation and negotiation of single lender loan transactions to the structure of complex international multi-party syndicated transactions.
In addition to advising administrative agents and lenders, Raegan’s practice includes the representation of borrowers in various debt financings.
Raegan is experienced in a wide variety of industries, including commercial enterprises in agricultural production and processing, meat packing, chemical commodities, food service, equipment finance, prepaid cards, building materials, waste disposal, medical and pharmaceutical supplies, drilling and exploration, petroleum products, clothing apparel and non-profit organizations.
Experience
- Represented Agent in a $1.2 billion syndicated credit facility provided to international borrowers and secured by collateral throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.
- Represented Agent in a $1.1 billion syndicated credit facility provided to borrower and secured by collateral throughout the United States.
- Represented Agent in a $1 billion syndicated credit facility provided to multiple international borrowers and secured by collateral located in numerous foreign jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, United Kingdom and the Cayman Islands.
- Represented Agent in a $900 million syndicated credit facility to national and international borrowers and secured by collateral located in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.
- Represented Agent in a $500 million credit facility (and subsequent restructuring) secured by several hotels and casinos.
- Represented Agent in a $150 million credit facility to an aircraft lessor.
- Represented clients in numerous multi-state and international financing transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dallas Bar Association, 2005-present
News
- 5 Minute ReadJuly 5, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2005
LLM, International and Comparative Law, Duke University School of Law, 2005
BA, International Studies, Brigham Young University, 2002
Admissions
Texas