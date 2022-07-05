Raegan’s practice primarily focuses on the representation of financial institutions in lending transactions and related banking matters, including asset-based loans, syndicated credit facilities, tax-exempt financings and commercial real estate transactions.

Raegan has experience representing commercial banks, asset-based lenders and other financial enterprises in connection with secured and unsecured credit facilities. His practice ranges broadly from the documentation and negotiation of single lender loan transactions to the structure of complex international multi-party syndicated transactions.

In addition to advising administrative agents and lenders, Raegan’s practice includes the representation of borrowers in various debt financings.

Raegan is experienced in a wide variety of industries, including commercial enterprises in agricultural production and processing, meat packing, chemical commodities, food service, equipment finance, prepaid cards, building materials, waste disposal, medical and pharmaceutical supplies, drilling and exploration, petroleum products, clothing apparel and non-profit organizations.