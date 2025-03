Rafia’s practice focuses on the formation, structuring and operation of private investment funds, and advising investment advisers on a broad range of issues, including regulatory compliance and registration. Rafia represents clients on the formation, management and operation of private investments funds, as well as advising institutional clients with respect to investments in private funds. Rafia also provides counsel to investment managers on regulatory compliance and supervisory issues. Rafia has experience in drafting fund offering and operating documents, including private placement memoranda, limited partnership agreements, subscription agreements and investment management agreements.

Prior to joining the firm, Rafia was an investment management associate at a law firm based in New York.