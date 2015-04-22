Raj’s practice focuses on energy, project and infrastructure finance and development, and related mergers and acquisitions. Raj has more than 25 years of experience representing clients in energy, project and infrastructure development and finance, and related M&A transactions in the U.S., Latin America and Asia. Raj is well recognized for his work on large, complex and innovative transactions, and over the past 14 years he has been the lead partner on seven projects that have received “Deal of the Year” award recognition from leading publications, including Project Finance International (Thomson Reuters) and Infrastructure Journal and Project Finance Magazine (IJGlobal/Euromoney).

His project experience includes, among others, conventional and renewable electric power generation facilities, upstream and downstream LNG facilities and LNG ships, oil and gas facilities, petrochemical refineries, and rail, road, telecommunications and other infrastructure. He has extensive experience with both the project development transactional and project lending sides representing sponsors, developers and investors, and commercial banks and multilateral development and export credit agencies. In addition, Raj represents buyers, sellers and investors in acquisition, disposition, and investment transactions.

Raj has been recognized throughout his career as a “Leading Lawyer” for Project Finance by leading legal publications including: Chambers Global Experts; Chambers U.S.A.; Chambers Asia; International Financial Law Review (IFLR); Legal 500 USA; Euromoney Trading Ltd. Guide to the World’s Leading Energy and Environment Lawyers; The Latin America Legal 500 Project Finance Expert Guide; and the Institutional Investor, Inc. Expert Guide to World’s Leading Energy Lawyers. Additionally, he has been named in Legal 500 USA: The Clients’ Guide to the US Legal Profession “Recommended Lawyer in Project Finance: Advice to Lender”, as “Deal Maker of the Year” by Finance Monthly, and a "Leading Lawyer for Telecommunications" by Euromoney’s Special Edition Guide to the World’s Leading Telecommunications Lawyers.

Prior to practicing law, Raj practiced as a professional consultant engineer with the global consultant engineering firm of SNC-Lavalin, designing petrochemical and oil refineries and electric power generation plants.