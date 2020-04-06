Randall S. Parks
Overview
With over 25 years of experience, Randy is a broadly experienced transactional lawyer known for his ability to creatively and collaboratively solve business problems for clients in a wide range of industries. Randy has negotiated and documented dozens of large-scale, complex commercial and technology transactions worth billions of dollars for multinational companies, including retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, insurers, utilities, and consumer products companies. Named among the nation’s leading outsourcing lawyers in Chambers USA and Legal 500 United States, Randy is recognized consistently for his work on information technology, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions. According to Chambers USA, 2016, clients say he “brings a lot of business savvy and experience” and is “that great mix of ‘business’ and ‘legal’ [that] all parties can relate to.”
Randy is chairman of the firm’s executive committee and previously was the co-head of the firm’s Corporate Team, its Retail and Consumer Products Industry Sector Group, and its Global Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy Practice Group. His practice focuses on complex commercial transactions, particularly business process and information technology outsourcing, e-commerce, licensing, systems acquisition, development and integration agreements, manufacturing, supply, distribution, and complex services agreements and multicountry joint ventures.
Randy’s experience also includes public and private securities offerings and corporate disclosure under the 1933 and 1934 Acts, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and a broad range of corporate counseling.
Experience
- Advises on complex global joint ventures and product/technology/service development agreements.
- Advised on multiple digital transformation projects, including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, cloud/on-premises software implementations, and complex data protection and profit-sharing elements.
- Advised on multiple ITO and ADM outsourcings for global consumer products and services companies, retailers, defense contractors, insurers and health care firms.
- Represented leading consumer products makers, retailers and consumer and B2B service companies in multiple business process outsourcings, including distribution, fulfillment, HR, fleet, facilities management, contact center, finance and accounting, web hosting, e-commerce and others.
- Advised on multifunction outsourcings (including IT, HR, F&A, CRM, facilities, procurement and others) for multiple fortune 500 utilities.
- Represented retailers, manufacturers, and consumer products companies in multiple ERP implementations, including SAP, IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft, and many other products.
- Led negotiations to restructure or terminate multiple large-scale ITO and BPO transactions and advised on litigation relating to failed transactions.
- Led representations of issuers and underwriters of equity and debt securities with a total value of billions of dollars.
- Structured and managed innovative, highly efficient, low-cost delivery teams for large portfolios of routine contracting matters.
- Advised public and private buyers and sellers in numerous global acquisitions and divestitures, including representations of special committees.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA (2004-2024) and Chambers Global (2009-2025)
- Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2022-2024
- Recognized as Hall of Fame for Outsourcing (2021-2024), as a Leading Lawyer (2015-2020) and Recommended Lawyer (2010-2014) and Recommended Lawyer for Technology Transactions (2019, 2023-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2020
- Selected as a Best Lawyer for Information Technology Law, Corporate Law, and Mergers & Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2009-2024 editions. Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Corporate Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020. Selected as a Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology (Richmond 2014, 2016, 2018)
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Technology Transactions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
- Listed for Technology Transactions, Legal 500 United States, 2019
- Named among Leaders in the Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2018
Affiliations
Professional
- Board of Directors, Richmond Symphony Orchestra Foundation, 2019–present
- Past Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Metropolitan Richmond Sports Backers, 2010-2021
- Past Chairman, Board of Directors and Executive Committee, CenterStage Foundation
- Past North American Board of Directors, Human Resources Outsourcing Association
- Past Chairman, Business Section Council, Virginia Bar Association
- Past Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Leadership Metro Richmond
- Past Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Chairman, Greater Richmond Chamber Foundation
- Past Board of Directors, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadApril 6, 2020Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 24, 2020Legal Update
- March 21, 2017Legal Update
- November 14, 2016Legal Update
- April 24, 2015Legal Update
- August 7, 2012Legal Update
- October 20, 2011Legal Update
- January 9, 2009Legal Update
- January 8, 2009Legal Update
- July 30, 2008Legal Update
- June 26, 2008Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 11, 2017Event
- October 9, 2017EventSpeakerContracting for Cybersecurity, American Public Power Association, Legal & Regulatory Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana
- May 18, 2017EventSpeaker, Contract Lifecycle Management
- May 4, 2017EventSpeaker, Contract Lifecycle Management
- November 5, 2015EventSpeaker“Third Age” of IT and Embracing New Technologies – Robotic Process Automation, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Richmond, Virginia
- June 23, 2015EventSpeaker“Third Age” of IT and Embracing New Technologies – Robotic Process Automation, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, New York, New York
- March 12, 2015EventSpeakerOutsourcing Agreements: Pricing and Financial Structures, Lawline, New York, New York
- October 8, 2014EventSpeakerVendor Management Best Practices, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Washington, DC
- May 19, 2014EventSpeakerEmbracing New Technologies (SMAC: Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud) and Vendor Management: Sharing Success, Hunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Richmond, VA
Publications
- 2023Publication
- 2023Publication
- November 8, 2022Publication
- 2022PublicationCo-authorOutsourcing: USA, Chambers Global Practice Guide
- February 11, 2022Publication
- 2021Publication
- 2020Publication
- 2019Publication
- 2014PublicationAuthorOutsourcing Governance and Program Management: an Evolution in Best Practices for Managing Outsourcing Transactions, Aspatore Books
- PublicationEditorChoosing a Virginia Business Entity, Virginia CLE (3rd ed. 2009)
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 4, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 25, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 8, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 1, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 28, 2023News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 13, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 12, 2022News
- August 29, 2022Media Mention
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 2, 2022News
- 9 Minute ReadApril 4, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 15, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 29, 2020News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 26, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 15, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 30, 2018News
- 8 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2018News
- August 16, 2017Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 10, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 11, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 7, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- June 06, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 2, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 31, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 17, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 19, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 13, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 9, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 9, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 4, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 22, 2010News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 2, 2009News
- February 1, 2009News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 9, 2009News
- June 26, 2008News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 1, 2008Media Mention
- February 26, 2008News
- December 19, 2007News
- June 19, 2007News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1988
BA, Chemistry and English Literature, University of Virginia, with distinction, 1985
Admissions
Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Outsourcing, Technology and Commercial Contracting
- Capital Markets and Securities
- Corporate Governance and Board Advisory
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Corporate Transition and Integration Services
- Commercial Contracting and Contract Lifecycle Management
- Outsourcing
- Information Technology
- India
- FinTech
- Digital Commerce
- Software Audits
- Corporate
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- AI and Emerging Technologies
- Global Economic Development, Commerce, and Government Relations Group
- National Security
- North America
- Retail and Consumer Products