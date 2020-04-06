Randall Parks, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Randall S. Parks

Partner, Chairman of the Executive Committee

Overview

With over 25 years of experience, Randy is a broadly experienced transactional lawyer known for his ability to creatively and collaboratively solve business problems for clients in a wide range of industries. Randy has negotiated and documented dozens of large-scale, complex commercial and technology transactions worth billions of dollars for multinational companies, including retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, insurers, utilities, and consumer products companies. Named among the nation’s leading outsourcing lawyers in Chambers USA and Legal 500 United States, Randy is recognized consistently for his work on information technology, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions. According to Chambers USA, 2016, clients say he “brings a lot of business savvy and experience” and is “that great mix of ‘business’ and ‘legal’ [that] all parties can relate to.”

Randy is chairman of the firm’s executive committee and previously was the co-head of the firm’s Corporate Team, its Retail and Consumer Products Industry Sector Group, and its Global Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy Practice Group. His practice focuses on complex commercial transactions, particularly business process and information technology outsourcing, e-commerce, licensing, systems acquisition, development and integration agreements, manufacturing, supply, distribution, and complex services agreements and multicountry joint ventures.

Randy’s experience also includes public and private securities offerings and corporate disclosure under the 1933 and 1934 Acts, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and a broad range of corporate counseling.

Experience

  • Advises on complex global joint ventures and product/technology/service development agreements.
  • Advised on multiple digital transformation projects, including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, cloud/on-premises software implementations, and complex data protection and profit-sharing elements.
  • Advised on multiple ITO and ADM outsourcings for global consumer products and services companies, retailers, defense contractors, insurers and health care firms.
  • Represented leading consumer products makers, retailers and consumer and B2B service companies in multiple business process outsourcings, including distribution, fulfillment, HR, fleet, facilities management, contact center, finance and accounting, web hosting, e-commerce and others.
  • Advised on multifunction outsourcings (including IT, HR, F&A, CRM, facilities, procurement and others) for multiple fortune 500 utilities.
  • Represented retailers, manufacturers, and consumer products companies in multiple ERP implementations, including SAP, IBM, Salesforce, Microsoft, and many other products.
  • Led negotiations to restructure or terminate multiple large-scale ITO and BPO transactions and advised on litigation relating to failed transactions.
  • Led representations of issuers and underwriters of equity and debt securities with a total value of billions of dollars.
  • Structured and managed innovative, highly efficient, low-cost delivery teams for large portfolios of routine contracting matters.
  • Advised public and private buyers and sellers in numerous global acquisitions and divestitures, including representations of special committees.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA (2004-2024) and Chambers Global (2009-2025)
  • Recognized in “The Power List” as one of Virginia’s 500 “Most Powerful Leaders,” Virginia Business, 2022-2024
  • Recognized as Hall of Fame for Outsourcing (2021-2024), as a Leading Lawyer (2015-2020) and Recommended Lawyer (2010-2014) and Recommended Lawyer for Technology Transactions (2019, 2023-2024), Legal 500 United States
  • Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2020
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Information Technology Law, Corporate Law, and Mergers & Acquisitions Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2009-2024 editions. Selected as Lawyer of the Year for Corporate Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2020. Selected as a Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology (Richmond 2014, 2016, 2018)
  • Selected as a Super Lawyer for Technology Transactions, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2024
  • Listed for Technology Transactions, Legal 500 United States, 2019
  • Named among Leaders in the Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2018

Affiliations

Professional

  • Board of Directors, Richmond Symphony Orchestra Foundation, 2019–present
  • Past Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Metropolitan Richmond Sports Backers, 2010-2021
  • Past Chairman, Board of Directors and Executive Committee, CenterStage Foundation
  • Past North American Board of Directors, Human Resources Outsourcing Association
  • Past Chairman, Business Section Council, Virginia Bar Association
  • Past Board of Directors and Executive Committee, Leadership Metro Richmond
  • Past Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Chairman, Greater Richmond Chamber Foundation
  • Past Board of Directors, Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce

Education

JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1988

BA, Chemistry and English Literature, University of Virginia, with distinction, 1985

Admissions

Virginia

