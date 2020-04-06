With over 25 years of experience, Randy is a broadly experienced transactional lawyer known for his ability to creatively and collaboratively solve business problems for clients in a wide range of industries. Randy has negotiated and documented dozens of large-scale, complex commercial and technology transactions worth billions of dollars for multinational companies, including retailers, manufacturers, healthcare providers, insurers, utilities, and consumer products companies. Named among the nation’s leading outsourcing lawyers in Chambers USA and Legal 500 United States, Randy is recognized consistently for his work on information technology, corporate law and mergers and acquisitions. According to Chambers USA, 2016, clients say he “brings a lot of business savvy and experience” and is “that great mix of ‘business’ and ‘legal’ [that] all parties can relate to.”

Randy is chairman of the firm’s executive committee and previously was the co-head of the firm’s Corporate Team, its Retail and Consumer Products Industry Sector Group, and its Global Technology, Outsourcing and Privacy Practice Group. His practice focuses on complex commercial transactions, particularly business process and information technology outsourcing, e-commerce, licensing, systems acquisition, development and integration agreements, manufacturing, supply, distribution, and complex services agreements and multicountry joint ventures.

Randy’s experience also includes public and private securities offerings and corporate disclosure under the 1933 and 1934 Acts, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and a broad range of corporate counseling.