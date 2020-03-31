C. Randolph Sullivan

Randy represents management in all aspects of employer-employee relations. Randy’s practice focuses on employment litigation in federal and state courts and administrative practice before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the National Labor Relations Board, representation of management in labor issues, and advice to management, human resources professionals, and in-house counsel on all aspects of employer-employee relations.

Randy also provides practical, interactive workplace training to management, supervisory, and non-supervisory employees. He is a contributing author to the Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives Blog.

Randy served as a Judicial Clerk to the Honorable Richard L. Williams, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia from 1993-1994.