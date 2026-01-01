Raul assists clients in complying with state, federal, and international privacy laws. He drafts privacy policies and procedures and data security agreements, and helps clients prepare for and respond to data breaches and other cybersecurity incidents. He also has experience counseling on cutting-edge technologies and information practices, such as AI/machine learning, biometrics, geolocation tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Raul actively engages in pro bono work, providing assistance to clients in a variety of areas, such as legal services to veterans.