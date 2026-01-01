Raul Orozco
Associate
Overview
Raul assists clients in complying with state, federal, and international privacy laws. He drafts privacy policies and procedures and data security agreements, and helps clients prepare for and respond to data breaches and other cybersecurity incidents. He also has experience counseling on cutting-edge technologies and information practices, such as AI/machine learning, biometrics, geolocation tracking, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Raul actively engages in pro bono work, providing assistance to clients in a variety of areas, such as legal services to veterans.
Experience
- Counsels clients on compliance with privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations, as well as laws regulating generative AI and emerging technologies.
- Assists clients in identifying and assessing cybersecurity and privacy risks and developing effective mitigation strategies.
- Helps clients manage and respond to cybersecurity incidents, including preparing notifications to regulators and affected individuals.
- Drafts privacy and information security policies and procedures, and privacy and data security provisions for commercial contracts.
Insights
Publications
Education
- JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2023
- MA, Sciences Po Law School, 2023
- MA, Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service, 2023
- BA, University of Denver, cum laude, 2019
Admissions
New York
Languages
- French
- German
- Spanish