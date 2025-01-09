Overview

Raychelle provides strategic advice to employers related to federal, state, and local labor and employment laws. She represents employers in wage and hour, employment discrimination, and trade secret matters.

Experience

  • Advises clients on cases relating to discrimination and harassment.
  • Represented mining client in wage and hour case.
  • Represented client in class action litigation regarding allegations involving employee background checks.

Education

JD, The George Washington University Law School, 2023

BA, Colorado State University, 2014

Admissions

District of Columbia

