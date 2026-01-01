Raymond Chavez
Associate
Overview
Raymond counsels clients on complex employment litigation. He has defended employers against a wide variety of allegations, such as wrongful termination, disability discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and wage and hour claims. He also has experience litigating cases that involve executive compensation disputes.
Prior to joining Hunton, Raymond worked at an Am Law 100 ranked labor and employment firm and was named on the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list for the 2026 calendar year.
Experience
Select experience prior to joining Hunton includes:
- Resolved over 100 cases prior to trial through direct negotiation or mediation.
- Advised and audited client policies and procedures to ensure compliance with state and federal law.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named One to Watch in Litigation – Labor and Employment, The Best Lawyers in America, 2026
Affiliations
Professional
- Mexican American Bar Association
- National Lawyers Guild
Education
JD, Loyola Law School, 2019
BA, Loyola Marymount University, 2016
Admissions
California
Languages
- Spanish