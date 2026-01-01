Raymond counsels clients on complex employment litigation. He has defended employers against a wide variety of allegations, such as wrongful termination, disability discrimination, whistleblower retaliation, and wage and hour claims. He also has experience litigating cases that involve executive compensation disputes.

Prior to joining Hunton, Raymond worked at an Am Law 100 ranked labor and employment firm and was named on the Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” list for the 2026 calendar year.